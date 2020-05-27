Horoscopes for MAY 28 - JUN 3 

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

"The best of my nature reveals itself in play, and play is sacred," wrote the feisty Aries author Karen Blixen, who sometimes used the pen name Isak Dinesen. The attitude described in that statement helps illuminate the meaning of another one of her famous quotations: "I do not think that I could ever really love a woman who had not, at one time or another, been up on a broomstick." In my interpretation of this humorous remark, Blixen referred to the fact that she had a strong preference for witchy women with rascally magical ways. I bring this to your attention, Aries, because I'm inviting you to cultivate a Blixen-like streak of sacred play and sly magic in the coming days.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Taurus music legend Willie Nelson has played the same guitar since 1969. He calls it "my horse," and named it after Trigger, a famous horse in Hollywood films. Although Nelson still loves the tones that come from his instrument, it's neither sleek nor elegant. It's bruised with multiple stains and has a jagged gash near its sound hole. Some Tauruses want their useful things to be fine and beautiful, but not Willie. Having said that, I wonder if maybe he will finally change guitars sometime soon. For you Bulls, the coming months will be time to consider trading in an old horse for a new one.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

I've got a message for you, courtesy of poet Lisel Mueller. I think her wisdom can help you thrive in the coming weeks. She writes, "The past pushed away, the future left unimagined, for the sake of the glorious, difficult, passionate present." Of course, it's always helpful for us to liberate ourselves from the oppressive thoughts of what once was in the past and what might be in the future. But it'll be especially valuable for you to claim that superpower in the coming weeks. To the degree that you do, the present will be more glorious and passionate and not so difficult.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

When Lewis Carroll's fictional heroine Alice visits the underground realm known as Wonderland, she encounters two odd men named Tweedledee and Tweedledum. The latter tells her, "You know very well you're not real." He implies that Alice is merely a character in the dream of a man who's asleep nearby. This upsets her. "I am real!" she protests and breaks into tears. Tweedledum presses on, insisting she's just a phantom. Alice summons her courageous wisdom and thinks to herself, "I know they're talking nonsense, and it's foolish to cry about it." I suspect you Cancerians may have to deal with people and influences that give you messages akin to those of Tweedledum. If that happens, be like Alice.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

"The less you fear, the more power you will have," says the rapper known as 50 Cent. I agree with him. If you can dissolve even, say, 25 percent of your fear, your ability to do what you want will rise significantly, as will your influence and clout. But here's the major riddle: How exactly can you dissolve your fear? My answers to that question would require far more room than I have in this horoscope. But here's the really good news, Leo: In the coming weeks, you will naturally have an abundance of good insights about to dissolve your own fear. Trust what your intuition tells you. And be receptive to clues that serendipity brings you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

For his film Parasite, Virgo filmmaker Bong Joon-ho received Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. In his natal horoscope, Joon-ho has Pluto conjunct his sun in Virgo, and during the time Parasite began to score major success, Saturn and Pluto were making a favorable transit to that powerful point in his chart. I'm expecting the next six months to be a time when you can make significant progress toward your own version of a Joon-ho style achievement. In what part of your life is that most likely to happen? Focus on it. Feed it. Love it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

According to my analysis of the astrological omens, the coming weeks will be a favorable time for you to seek out, seduce and attract luck. To inspire you in this holy task, I'll provide a prayer written by Hoodoo conjurer Stephanie Rose Bird: "O sweet luck, I call your name. Luck with force and power to make change, walk with me and talk through me. With your help, all that can and should be will be!" If there are further invocations you'd like to add to hers, Libra, please do. The best way to ensure that good fortune will stream into your life is to have fun as you draw it to you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Scorpio comedian John Cleese does solo work, but many of his successful films, albums, stage shows and TV programs have arisen from joining forces with other comedians. "When you collaborate with someone else on something creative," he testifies, "you get to places that you would never get to on your own." I propose you make this your temporary motto, Scorpio. Whatever line of work or play you're in, the coming weeks will offer opportunities to start getting involved in sterling synergies and symbioses. To overcome the potential limitations of social distancing, make creative use of Zoom and other online video conferencing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

"Wherever I am, let me never forget to distinguish want from need," vows author Barbara Kingsolver. "Let me be a good animal," she adds. That would be a stirring prayer to keep simmering at the forefront of your awareness in the next six weeks. According to my understanding of the astrological omens, you'll be getting clear signals about the differences between your wants and needs. You will also discover effective strategies about how to satisfy them both in the post-pandemic world, and fine intuitions about which one to prioritize at any particular time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Writing some Chinese characters can be quite demanding. To make "biáng," for example, which is used in the name for a certain kind of noodle, you must draw 58 separate strokes. This is a good metaphor for exactly what you should avoid in the coming weeks: spending too much time and devoting too much thought and getting wrapped up in too much complexity about trivial matters. Your focus should instead be on simple, bold approaches that encourage you to be crisp and decisive.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Singer-songwriter Jill Scott is strongly committed to her creative process. She tells us, "I was once making a burger for myself at my boyfriend's house and a lyric started pouring out and I had to catch it, so I ran to another room to write it down, but then the kitchen caught fire. His cabinets were charred, and he was furious. But it was worth it for a song." My perspective: Scott's level of devotion to the muse is too intense for my tastes. Personally, I would have taken the burger off the stove before fleeing the scene to record my good idea. What about you, Aquarius? According to my analysis, you're in a phase when creative ideas should flow even better than usual. Pay close attention. Be prepared to capture as much of that potentially life-altering stuff as possible.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

To protect ourselves and others from the pandemic, most of us have been spending more time than usual at home—often engaged in what amounts to enforced relaxation. For some of us, that has been a problem. But I'm going to propose that it will be the opposite of a problem for you in the next three weeks. In my astrological opinion, your words to live by will be this counsel from author and philosopher Mike Dooley: "What if it was your downtime, your lounging-in-bed-too-long time, that made possible your greatest achievements? Would they still make you feel guilty? Or would you allow yourself to enjoy them?"