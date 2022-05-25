Horoscopes for MAY 26 - JUN 1 

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

In defining the essential elements at play in the agenda of a typical Aries person, I am not inclined to invoke the words "sometimes" or "maybe." Nor do I make frequent use of the words "periodically," "if" or "ordinarily." Instead, my primary identifying term for many Aries characters is "Now!!!" with three exclamation points. In referring to the experiences of your sign, I also tend to rely heavily on the following descriptors: pronto, presto, push, directly, why not?, engage, declare, activate, venture into, enterprising, seize, deliver and wield. You are authorized to fully activate and deploy these qualities in the next three weeks.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

I like Joan Didion's definitions of self-respect. As you enter a favorable phase for deepening and enhancing your self-respect, they may be helpful. Didion said self-respect is a "sense of one's intrinsic worth," and added, "People who respect themselves are willing to accept the risk that the venture will go bankrupt, that the liaison may not turn out to be one in which every day is a holiday. They are willing to invest something of themselves." And maybe the most essential thing about self-respect, according to Didion, is that it is "a discipline, a habit of mind that can never be faked but can be developed, trained, coaxed forth."

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

"Reality is not simply there; it does not simply exist," claimed author Paul Celan. "It must be sought out and won." I think that is excellent advice for you right now. But what does it mean in practical terms? How can you seek out and win reality? My first suggestion is to put your personal stamp on every situation you encounter. Do something subtle or strong to make each event serve your specific interests and goals. My second suggestion is to discern the illusions that other people are projecting and avoid buying into those misunderstandings. My third suggestion is to act as if it's always possible to make life richer, more vivid and more meaningful. And then figure out how to do that.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Wilma Mankiller was the first female Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation. She said, "The cow runs away from the storm, while the buffalo charges directly toward it—and gets through it quicker." Political analyst Donna Brazile expounded on Mankiller's strategy: "Whenever I'm confronted with a tough challenge, I do not prolong the torment. I become the buffalo." I recommend Mankiller's and Brazile's approach for you and me in the coming days, my fellow Cancerian. Now please excuse me as I race in the direction of the squall I see brewing in the distance.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22):

The New Yorker is an influential, Pulitzer Prize-winning magazine that features witty writing and impeccable fact-checking. In 2017, its stories exposed the extensive sexual misconduct committed by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein—and helped lead to his prosecution. How did the magazine get its start? It was co-founded in 1925 by Harold Ross, who had dropped out of school at age 13. He edited every issue for the next 26 years. I'm sensing the possibility of a comparable development in your life, Leo. In the coming months, you may get involved in a project that seems to be beyond the reach of your official capacities or formal credentials. I urge you to proceed as if you can and will succeed.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Virgo-born Jocko Willink is a retired naval officer and author. In his book Discipline Equals Freedom: Field Manual, he lays down his manifesto: "Become the discipline—embrace its cold and relentless power. And it will make you better and stronger and smarter and faster and healthier than anything else. And most important: It will make you free." While I don't expect you to embrace Willink's rigorous ethic with the same fanatical grip, I think you will benefit from doing the best you can. The cosmic rhythms will support you if you make a fun and earnest effort to cultivate liberation through discipline.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

"Some nights you are the lighthouse, some nights the sea," writes Libran author Ocean Vuong. According to my astrological analysis, you are better suited to be the lighthouse than the sea in the coming days. Lately, you have thoroughly embodied the sea, and that has prepared you well to provide illumination. You have learned new secrets about the tides and the waves. You are attuned to the rhythms of the undercurrents. So I hope you will now embrace your role as a beacon, Libra. I expect that people will look to your radiance to guide and inspire them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

"Movie people are possessed by demons, but a very low form of demons," observes author Edna O'Brien. She should know. She has hung out with many big film stars. Since you're probably not in the movie business yourself, your demons may be much higher quality than those of celebrity actors and directors. And I'm guessing that in the coming weeks, your demons will become even finer and more interesting than ever before—even to the point that they could become helpers and advisers. For the best results, treat them with respect and be willing to listen to their ideas.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

I'm all in favor of you getting what you yearn for. I have no inhibitions or caveats as I urge you to unleash all your ingenuity and hard work in quest of your beautiful goals. And in the hope of inspiring you to upgrade your ability to fulfill these sacred prospects, I offer you a tip from Sagittarian author Martha Beck. She wrote, "To attract something that you want, become as joyful as you think that thing would make you."

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

According to author Caroline Myss, "You should see everything about your life as a lesson." Whoa! Really? Each trip to the grocery store should be a learning opportunity? Myss says yes! For example, let's say you're in the snack foods aisle, and you're tempted to put Doritos Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips and Lay's Barbecue Potato Chips in your cart. But your gut is screaming at you, "That stuff isn't healthy for you!" And yet you decide to ignore your gut's advice. You buy and eat both bags. Myss would say you have squandered a learning opportunity: "You've harmed yourself by blocking your intuitive voice," she writes. Now, in accordance with astrological omens, Capricorn, here's your homework assignment: Regard every upcoming event as a chance to learn how to trust your intuition better.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

An Aquarian poet was disturbed when a suitor told her, "I'm really very fond of you." She responded, "I don't like fond. It sounds like something you would tell a dog. Give me love, or nothing. Throw your fond in a pond." I don't advise you to adopt a similar attitude anytime soon, Aquarius. In my oracular opinion, you should wholeheartedly welcome fondness. You should honor it and celebrate it. In itself, it is a rich, complex attitude. And it may also lead, if you welcome it, to even more complex and profound interweavings.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

"I need a playlist of all the songs I used to love but forgot about," wrote Tumblr blogger Yuyuuyuyuu. I think you could use such a playlist, too, Pisces. In fact, I would love to see you receive a host of memos that remind you of all the things you love and need and are interested in—but have forgotten about or neglected. The coming weeks will be an excellent time to recover what has been lost. I hope you will re-establish connections and restore past glories that deserve to accompany you into the future.