Horoscopes for MAY 19 - 25 

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

"The only way to the truth is through blasphemy," declared Aries author Flannery O'Connor. I appreciate the sentiment, but I don't believe all truth requires blasphemy. In many cases, rebellion, irreverence and skepticism may be enough to pry loose hidden and buried information. Outright blasphemy isn't necessary. What does this have to do with you? Well, I'm hoping you will be feisty and audacious in your quest for interesting truths. As you dig, I invite you to be less than perfectly polite. Don't be rude or unkind, of course. Just be charmingly bold.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

"I am so beautiful, sometimes people weep when they see me," declares comedian Margaret Cho. I would love for you to summon her level of self-esteem and bravado in the coming weeks. According to my interpretation of the astrological omens, you now have the right and duty to boost your self-worth. All of creation is conspiring with you to develop more faith in yourself. And if you do the work to deepen your confidence and self-esteem, there will be an added bonus: a health breakthrough. As spiritual author Caroline Myss says, "Belief in oneself is required for healing." My prediction: You will rouse an enhanced power to get the soul medicine you need.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

According to the blogger Artemisiasea: "The grandeur of life is the attempt, not the solution. It's about behaving as beautifully as one can under completely impossible circumstances; making room for what breathes in the presence of the attempt—in the coming-to-be." I invite you to embrace that wisdom in the coming weeks, Gemini. You won't be dealing with impossible circumstances, but you may have to navigate through fascinating brain teasers and heart riddles. Whatever your destination might be, enjoy the ride with all the verve you can summon. At least for now, put aside your longing for particular results and simply live your life as if it were a magnificent work of art.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

It will be in your interest to change more than usual in the coming weeks. I suppose you could wait around passively and scramble to adjust as life flings challenges your way. But the better approach would be to make conscious decisions about how you want to transform. Identify the situations that would most benefit from modification and then initiate the transitions. Rather than depending on fate to provide you with random wake-up calls, choose constructive wake-up calls that are fun and invigorating.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

"If everyone likes you, it probably means you aren't saying much," declared politician Donna Brazile. I suspect you will disprove her theory in the coming weeks. According to my reading of the astrological omens, you will have a lot to say; your communications will be even more interesting than usual. And yet, I also expect you will receive extra respect and appreciation from others. While you may articulate ideas that are challenging to some, you will do so with enough charisma to disarm agitated reactions. A winning combination: expressiveness and approval.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):

Have you heard of Virgo adventurer Reinhold Messner? The man is a marvel, and not just because he's a passionate environmental activist. He was the first mountaineer to reach the top of Mount Everest alone, and the first to ascend Everest without supplemental oxygen. No one before him had climbed all 14 of the world's peaks higher than 26,000 feet. He has transited Greenland and Antarctica without dog sleds or snowmobiles. He also completed a solo trip across the Gobi Desert. I propose we make Messner your role model for the next four weeks. You may not achieve history-making triumphs, but you could surpass what you assumed were your limits.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):

"The world is a very puzzling place. If you're not willing to be puzzled, you just become a replica of someone else's mind." Author Noam Chomsky said that. It's useful counsel for you right now. I'll go even further. I will advise you to relish the healthy pleasures of being both mysterious and mystified. Seek out fertile enigmas and be a fertile enigma yourself. Explore the rejuvenating wisdom of being indefinable and uncategorizable. Exult in the quizzical joys of Eternal Paradox.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Have you ever contemplated the beauty of the people and animals you care for and thought, "I would love to give them the strongest blessings I have to give, the smartest love I can express and the best listening I'm able to provide." If so, Scorpio, the coming days will be an excellent time to do that. You will have an extra capacity to offer exceptional gifts that are useful and inspirational. You will be at the peak of your ability to home in on what your beloveds need.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Sagittarian author Madeleine L'Engle told us: "The discoveries don't come when you're looking for them. They come when, for some reason, you've let go of conscious control." That approach isn't absolutely true, but it may be useful for you to deploy in the coming weeks. I invite you to relinquish at least a modicum of your conscious control. And if zesty discoveries start flowing in, consider relinquishing even a bit more conscious control.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Is it legend or a true story? Scholars disagree on whether Capricorn scientist Isaac Newton really was spurred to formulate the theory of gravity when an apple fell from the tree he was sitting beneath. This much is certain: Newton lived in the home near the famous apple tree. And that tree is alive, 380 years after his birth. Ripe apples still fall from it. Is there an equivalent landmark or keystone from your own past, Capricorn—where an important insight arose or pivotal event happened? The coming weeks would be a good time to revisit that power spot, at least in your imagination, in quest of fresh inspiration.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Aquarian poet Jack Gilbert devoted himself to soulful beauty. I swooned when I first read his line, "We must unlearn the constellations to see the stars." I cried for joy when he said, "We must have the stubbornness to accept our gladness in the ruthless furnace of this world." On the other hand, I suspect Jack may have been overly consumed with his pursuit of lyrical moments. His girlfriend Linda Gregg said, "All Jack ever wanted to know was that he was awake—that the trees in bloom were almond trees—and to walk down the road to get breakfast. He never cared if he was poor or had to sleep on a park bench." I bring this up, dear Aquarius, hoping you will avoid Gilbert's lack of attention to practical matters. In the coming weeks, I invite you to be your extravagant, idiosyncratic, interesting self to the max. But also be sure to eat healthy food, engage in pleasurable exercise and get plenty of rejuvenating sleep—preferably in a comfortable bed rather than on a park bench.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

The Uberfacts Twitter account informs me that if you were to consume the amount of food equivalent to what a hummingbird eats, you would eat 300 hamburgers or 7,800 cabbages per day. To match the amount of exercise a hummingbird gets while burning all those calories, you'd have to do approximately 37 bazillion jumping jacks. You will never do this, of course. But in the coming weeks, you may be more metaphorically hungry than usual. I predict you will be voracious for new information and novel experiences and fresh ideas. Not 300 hamburgers or 7,800 cabbages' worth—but still, a lot. My advice: Have fun being insatiably curious and greedy for stimulation.