Horoscopes for May 11 - 17 

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

We're always telling ourselves stories—in essence, movies in our minds. We are the producer, the director, the special effects team, the voice-over narrator and all the actors in these inner dramas. Are their themes repetitious and negative or creative and life-affirming? The coming weeks will be a favorable time to work on emphasizing the latter. If the tales unfolding in your imagination are veering off in a direction that provokes anxiety, reassert your directorial authority. Firmly and playfully reroute them so they uplift and enchant you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

A famous coach once said his method was to manipulate, coax and even bully players into doing things they didn't like to do. Why? So they could build toughness and willpower, making it more likely they would accomplish formidable feats. While this approach may work for some tasks, it's not right for many others. Here's a further nuance: The grind-it-out-doing-unpleasant-things may be apt for certain phases of a journey to success, but not for other phases. Here's the good news, Taurus: For now, you have mostly completed doing what you don't love to do. In the coming weeks, your freedom to focus on doing fun things will expand dramatically.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Most of us have an area of our lives where futility is a primary emotion. This may be a once-exciting dream that never got traction. It could be a skill that we've never found a satisfying way to express. The epicenter of our futility could be a relationship that has never lived up to its promise or a potential we haven't been able to ripen. Wherever this fruitlessness resides in your own life, Gemini, I have an interesting prediction: During the next 12 months, you will either finally garner some meaningful fulfillment through it or else find a way to outgrow it.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Many of us Cancerians have high levels of perseverance. Our resoluteness and doggedness may be uncanny. But we often practice these subtle superpowers with such sensitive grace that they're virtually invisible to casual observers. We appear modest and gentle, not fierce and driven. For instance, this is the first time I have bragged about the fact that I have composed over 2,000 consecutive horoscope columns without ever missing a deadline. Anyway, my fellow Crabs, I have a really good feeling about how much grit and determination you will be able to marshal in the coming months. You may break your own personal records for tenacity.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Why do geese fly in a V formation? For one thing, it conserves energy. Every bird except the leader enjoys a reduction in wind resistance. As the flight progresses, the geese take turns guiding in front. Soaring along in this shape also seems to aid the birds' communication and coordination. I suggest you consider making this scenario your inspiration, dear Leo. You are entering a phase when synergetic cooperation with others is even more important than usual. If you feel called to lead, be ready and willing to exert yourself—and be open to letting your associates serve as leaders. For extra credit: Do a web search for an image of migrating geese and keep it in a prominent place for the next four weeks.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

I boldly predict that you will soon locate a missing magic key. Hooray! It hasn't been easy. There has been luck involved, but your Virgo-style diligence and ingenuity has been crucial. I also predict that you will locate the door that the magic key will unlock. Now here's my challenge: Please fulfill my two predictions no later than the solstice. To aid your search, meditate on this question: "What is the most important breakthrough for me to accomplish in the next six weeks?"

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Losing something we value may make us sad. It can cause us to doubt ourselves and wonder if we have fallen out of favor with the Fates or are being punished by God. I've experienced deflations and demoralizations like that on far more occasions than I want to remember. And yet, I have noticed that when these apparent misfortunes have happened, they have often opened up space for new possibilities that would not otherwise have come my way. They have emptied out a corner of my imagination that becomes receptive to a fresh dispensation. I predict such a development for you, Libra.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Kissing is always a worthy way to spend your leisure time, but I foresee an even finer opportunity in the coming weeks: magnificent kissing sprees that spur you to explore unplumbed depths of wild tenderness. On a related theme, it's always wise to experiment with rich new shades and tones of intimacy. But you are now eligible for an unusually profound excursion into these mysteries. Are you bold and free enough to glide further into the frontiers of fascinating togetherness?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Antonie van Leeuwenhoek (1632–1723) worked at a variety of jobs. He sold cloth, was a land surveyor and bookkeeper. He managed the affairs of his city's sheriffs and supervised wine imports and taxation. By the way, he also had a hobby: lensmaking. This ultimately led to a spectacular outcome. Leeuwenhoek created the world's first high-powered microscope and was instrumental in transforming microbiology into a scientific discipline. In accordance with astrological omens, I propose we make him your inspirational role model in the coming months, Sagittarius. What hobby or pastime or amusement could you turn into a central passion?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

I wonder if you weren't listened to attentively when you were a kid. Is it possible you weren't hugged enough or consistently treated with the kindness you deserved and needed? I'm worried there weren't enough adults who recognized your strengths and helped nurture them. But if you did endure any of this mistreatment, dear Capricorn, I have good news. During the next 12 months, you will have opportunities to overcome at least some of the neglect you experienced while young. Here's the motto you can aspire to: "It's never too late to have a fruitful childhood and creative adolescence."

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

As I've explored healing my traumas and disturbances over the past 20 years, I've concluded that the single most effective healer I can work with is my own body. Expert practitioners are crucial, but their work requires my body's purposeful, collaborative engagement. The warm animal home I inhabit has wisdom about what it needs, how to get it and how to work with the help it receives from other healers. The key is to refine the art of listening to its counsel. It has taken me a while to learn its language, but I'm making progress. Dear Aquarius, in the coming weeks, you can make strides in developing such a robust relationship with your body.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Can we surmise what life might be like as the expansive planet Jupiter rumbles through your astrological House of Connections and Communications? I expect you will be even more articulate and persuasive than usual. Your ability to create new alliances and nurture old ones will be at a peak. By the way, the House of Communications and Connections is also the House of Education and Acumen. So I suspect you will learn a lot during this time. It's likely you will be brainier and more perceptive than ever before. Important advice: Call on your waxing intelligence to make you wiser as well as smarter.