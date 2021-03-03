Horoscopes for MAR 4 - 10 

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

In late April of 1969, Cambridgeshire, UK, hosted the first-ever Thriplow Daffodil Weekend: a flower show highlighting 80 varieties of narcissus. In the intervening years, climate change has raised the average temperature 3.24 degrees Fahrenheit. So, the flowers have been blooming progressively earlier each year, which has necessitated moving the festival back. The last pre-COVID show in 2019 was on March 23-24, a month earlier than the original. Let's use this as a metaphor for shifting conditions in your world. I invite you to take an inventory of how your environment has been changing, and what you could do to ensure you're adapting to new conditions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Author Leo Buscaglia told us that among ancient Egyptians, two specific questions were key in evaluating whether a human life was well-lived. They were "Did you bring joy?" and "Did you find joy?" In accordance with your current astrological potentials, I'm inviting you to meditate on those queries. And if you discover there's anything lacking in the joy you bring and the joy you find, now is a very favorable time to make corrections.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

At age 11, the future first president of the United States, George Washington, became the "owner" of 10 slaves. A few years later, he "bought" 15 more. By the time he was president, 123 men, women and children were struggling in miserable bondage under his control. Finally, in his will, he authorized them to be freed after he and his wife died. Magnanimous? Hell, no. He should have freed those people decades earlier—or better yet, never "owned" them in the first place. Another Founding Father, Benjamin Franklin, not only freed his slaves but became an abolitionist. By my count, at least 11 of the other Founding Fathers never owned slaves. Now, here's the lesson I'd like us to apply to your life right now: Don't procrastinate in doing the right thing. Do it now.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

During World War II, the Japanese island of kunoshima housed a factory that manufactured poison gas for use in chemical warfare against China. These days, it is a tourist attraction famous for its thousands of feral but friendly bunnies. I'd love to see you initiate a comparable transmutation in the coming months, dear Cancerian: changing bad news into good news, twisted darkness into interesting light, soullessness into soulfulness. Now is a good time to ramp up your efforts.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

"Scars speak for you," writes author Gena Showalter. "They say you're strong, and you've survived something that might have killed others." In that spirit, dear Leo, and in accordance with astrological omens, I invite you to authorize your scars to express interesting truths about you in the coming weeks. Allow them to demonstrate how resilient you've been, and how well you've mastered the lessons that your past suffering has made available. Give your scars permission to be wildly eloquent about the transformations you've been so courageous in achieving.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

According to novelist Doris Lessing, "Everybody in the world is thinking: I wish there was just one other person I could really talk to, who could really understand me, who'd be kind to me." She implied that hardly anyone ever gets such an experience—or that it's so rare as to be always tugging on our minds, forever a source of unquenched longing. But I'm more optimistic than Lessing. In my view, the treasured exchange she describes is not so impossible. And I think it will especially possible for you in the coming weeks. I suspect you're entering a grace period of being listened to, understood and treated kindly. Here's the catch: For best results, you should be forthright in seeking it out.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

"How much has to be explored and discarded before reaching the naked flesh of feeling," wrote composer Claude Debussy. In the coming weeks, I hope you'll regard his words as an incitement to do everything you can to reach the naked flesh of your feelings. Your ideas are fine. Your rational mind is a blessing. But for the foreseeable future, what you need most is to deepen your relationship with your emotions. Study them, please. Encourage them to express themselves. Respect their messages as gifts, even if you don't necessarily act upon them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You may never wander out alone into a dark forest or camp all night on a remote beach or encounter a mountain lion as you climb to a glacier near the peak of a rugged mountain. But there will always be a primeval wilderness within you—uncivilized lands and untamed creatures and elemental forces that are beyond your rational understanding. That's mostly a good thing! To be healthy and wise, you need to be in regular contact with raw nature, even if it's just the kind that's inside you. The only time it may be a hindrance is if you try to deny its existence, whereupon it may turn unruly and inimical. So, don't deny it! Especially now. (PS: To help carry out this assignment, try to remember the dreams you have at night. Keep a recorder or notebook and pen near your bed.)

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

"What damages a person most," wrote philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, "is to work, think and feel without inner necessity, without any deep personal desire, without pleasure—as a mere automaton of duty." Once a year, I think every one of us, including me, should meditate on that quote. Once a year, we should evaluate whether we are living according to our soul's code; whether we're following the path with heart; whether we're doing what we came to earth to accomplish. In my astrological opinion, the next two weeks will be your special time to engage in this exploration.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

What are your edges, Capricorn? What aspects of your identity straddle two different categories? Which of your beliefs embrace seemingly opposed positions? In your relations with other people, what are the taboo subjects? Where are the boundaries that you can sometimes cross and other times can't cross? I hope you'll meditate on these questions in the coming weeks. In my astrological opinion, you're primed to explore edges, deepen your relationship with your edges and use your edges for healing and education and cultivating intimacy with your allies. As author Ali Smith says, "Edges are magic; there's a kind of forbidden magic on the borders of things, always a ceremony of crossing over, even if we ignore it or are unaware of it."

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

According to intermedia artist Sidney Pink, "The idea of divine inspiration and an aha moment is largely a fantasy." What the hell is he talking about?! That's fake news, in my view. In the course of my creative career, I've been blessed with thousands of divine inspirations and aha moments. But I do acknowledge that my breakthroughs have been made possible by "hard work and unwavering dedication," which Sidney Pink extols. Now, here's the climax of your oracle: You Aquarians are in a phase when you should be doing the hard work and unwavering dedication that will pave the way for divine inspirations and aha moments later this year.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

For you Pisceans, March is Love Yourself Bigger and Better and Bolder Month. To prepare you for this festival, I'm providing two inspirational quotes. 1. "If you aren't good at loving yourself, you will have a difficult time loving anyone, since you'll resent the time and energy you give another person that you aren't even giving to yourself." —Barbara De Angelis 2. "Loving yourself does not mean being self-absorbed or narcissistic, or disregarding others. Rather it means welcoming yourself as the most honored guest in your own heart, a guest worthy of respect, a lovable companion." —Margo Anand