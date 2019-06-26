Horoscopes for JUNE 27-JULY 3 

CANCER (June 21-July 22):

Here are your fortune cookie-style horoscopes for the months ahead. July: Acquire a new personal symbol that thrills your mind and mobilizes your soul. August: Reconfigure the way you deal with money. Get smarter about your finances. September: It's time to expedite your learning. But streetwise education is more useful than formal education. Study the Book of Life. October: Ask for more help than you normally do. Aggressively build your support. November: Creativity is your superpower. Reinvent any part of your life that needs a bolt of imaginative ingenuity. December: Love and care for what you imagine to be your flaws and liabilities.

ARIES (March 21-April 19):

Here are your fortune cookie-style horoscopes for the months ahead. July: Discipline your inner flame. Use your radiance constructively. Your theme is controlled fire. August: Release yourself from dwelling on what's amiss or off-kilter. Find the inspiration to focus on what's right and good. September: Pay your dues with joy and gratitude. Work hard in service to your beautiful dreams. October: You can undo your attractions to "gratifications" that aren't really very gratifying. November: Your allies can become even better allies. Ask them for more. December: Be alert for unrecognized value and hidden resources.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20):

Here are your fortune cookie-style horoscopes for the months ahead. July: If you choose to play one of life's trickier games, you must get trickier yourself. August: Shedding irrelevant theories and unlearning old approaches will pave the way for creative breakthroughs. September: Begin working on a new product or project that will last a long time. October: Maybe you don't need that emotional crutch as much as you thought. November: Explore the intense, perplexing, interesting feelings until you're cleansed and healed. December: Join forces with a new ally and/or deepen an existing alliance.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20):

Here are your fortune cookie-style horoscopes for the months ahead. July: It's time to take fuller advantage of a resource you've been neglecting or underestimating. August: For a limited time only, two plus two equals five. Capitalize on that fact by temporarily becoming a two-plus-two-equals-five type of person. September: It's time and you're ready to discover new keys to fostering interesting intimacy and robust collaboration. October: The boundaries are shifting on the map of the heart. That will ultimately be a good thing. November: If you do what you fear, you'll gain unprecedented power over the fear. December: What's the one thing you can't live without? Refine and deepen your relationship to it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22):

Here are your fortune cookie-style horoscopes for the months ahead. July: Transform something that's semi-ugly into something that's useful and winsome. August: Go to the top of the world and seek a big vision of who you must become. September: Your instinct for worthy and constructive adventures is impeccable. Trust it. October: Be alert for a new teacher with a capacity to teach you precisely what you need to learn. November: Your mind might not guide you perfectly, but your body and soul will. December: Fresh hungers and budding fascinations should alert you to the fact that deep in the genius part of your soul, your master plan is changing.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):

Here are your fortune cookie-style horoscopes for the months ahead. July: I'd love to see you phase out wishy-washy wishes that keep you distracted from your burning, churning desires. August: A story that began years ago begins again. Be proactive about changing the themes you'd rather not repeat. September: Get seriously and daringly creative about living in a more expansive world. October: Acquire a new tool or skill that will enable you to carry out your mission more effectively. November: Unanticipated plot twists can help heal old dilemmas about intimacy. December: Come up with savvy plans to eliminate bad stress and welcome good stress.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):

Here are your fortune cookie-style horoscopes for the months ahead. July: Say this every morning: "The less I have to prove and the fewer people I have to impress, the smarter I'll be." August: Escape an unnecessary limitation. Break an obsolete rule. Override a faded tradition. September: What kind of "badness" might give your goodness more power? October: You're stronger and freer than you thought you were. Call on your untapped power. November: Narrowing your focus and paring down your options will serve you beautifully. December: Replace what's fake with the Real Thing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):

Here are your fortune cookie-style horoscopes for the months ahead. July: Stretch yourself. Freelance, moonlight, diversify, and expand. August: Having power over other people is less important than having power over yourself. Manage your passions like a wizard! September: Ask the big question. And be ready to act expeditiously when you get the big answer. October: I think you can arrange for the surge to arrive in manageable installments. Seriously. November: Dare to break barren customs and habits that are obstructing small miracles and cathartic breakthroughs. December: Don't wait around hoping to be given what you need. Instead, go after it. Create it yourself, if necessary.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):

Here are your fortune cookie-style horoscopes for the months ahead. July: Can you infuse dark places with your intense light without dimming your intense light? Yes! August: It's time for an archetypal Sagittarian jaunt, quest, or pilgrimage. September: The world around you needs your practical idealism. Be a role model who catalyzes good changes. October: Seek out new allies and connections that can help you with your future goals. November: Be open to new and unexpected ideas so as to get the emotional healing you long for. December: Shed old, worn-out self-images. Reinvent yourself. Get to know your depths better.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):

Here are your fortune cookie-style horoscopes for the months ahead. July: You have an enhanced capacity to feel at peace with your body, to not wish it were different from what it naturally is. August: You can finally solve a riddle you've been trying to solve for a long time. September: Make your imagination work and play twice as hard. Crack open seemingly closed possibilities. October: Move up at least one rung on the ladder of success. November: Make yourself more receptive to blessings and help that you have overlooked or ignored. December: You'll learn most from what you leave behind—so leave behind as much as possible.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):

Here are your fortune cookie-style horoscopes for the months ahead. July: I'll cry one tear for you, then I'll cheer. August: Plant seeds in places that hadn't previously been on your radar. September: You might seem to take a wrong turn, but it'll take you where you need to go. October: Open your mind and heart as wide as you can. Be receptive to the unexpected. November: I bet you'll gain a new power, higher rank, or greater privilege. December: Send out feelers to new arrivals who might be potential helpers.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20):

Here are your fortune cookie-style horoscopes for the months ahead. July: Your creative powers are at a peak. Use them with flair. August: Wean yourself from pretend feelings and artificial motivations and inauthentic communications. September: If you want to have greater impact and more influence, you can. Make it happen! October: Love is weird but good. Trust the odd journey it takes you on. November: If you cultivate an appreciation for paradox, your paradoxical goals will succeed. December: Set firm deadlines. Have fun disciplining yourself.