Horoscopes for JUN 16 - 22 

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

"The whole point for me is to change as much as possible," says Aries actor Keira Knightley. What?! Is she serious? Her number one aspiration is to keep transforming and transforming and transforming? I guess I believe her. It's not an entirely unexpected manifesto coming from an Aries person. But I must say: Her extra bold approach to life requires maximum resilience and resourcefulness. If you think that such an attitude might be fun to try, the coming weeks will be one of the best times ever to experiment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Taurus poet May Sarton relished "the sacramentalization of the ordinary." What a wonderfully Taurean attitude! There is no sign of the zodiac better able than you Bulls to find holiness in mundane events and to evoke divine joy from simple pleasures. I predict this specialty of yours will bloom in its full magnificence during the coming weeks. You will be even more skillful than usual in expressing it, and the people you encounter will derive exceptional benefits from your superpower.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Here's a message I hope you will deliver to the universe sometime soon: "Dear Life: I declare myself open and ready to receive miracles, uplifting news, fun breakthroughs, smart love and unexpected blessings. I hope to be able to give my special gifts in new and imaginative ways. I am also eager for useful tips on how to express my dark side with beauty and grace. One more perk I hope you will provide, dear Life: Teach me how to be buoyantly creative and sensitively aggressive in asking for exactly what I need."

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

In August 2021, a Canadian man named Jerry Knott bought a ticket for a lottery. He stuffed it in his wallet and lost track of it. Two months later, he found it again and checked to see its status. Surprise! It was a winner. His prize was $20 million. I propose we make him your role model for now, my fellow Crabs. Let's all be alert for assets we may have forgotten and neglected. Let's be on the lookout for potentially valuable resources that are ripe for our attention. More info on Knott: tinyurl.com/RememberToCheck

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Hundreds of years ago, people in parts of Old Europe felt anxiety about the Summer Solstice. The sun reached its highest point in the sky at that time, and from then on would descend, bringing shorter and shorter days with less and less light. Apprehensive souls staged an antidote: the festival of Midsummer. They burned great bonfires all through the night. They stayed awake till morning, partying and dancing and having sex. Author Jeanette Winterson expresses appreciation for this holiday. "Call it a wild perversity or a wild optimism," she writes, "but our ancestors were right to celebrate what they feared." Winterson fantasizes about creating a comparable ceremony for her fears: "a ritual burning of what is coward in me, what is lost in me. Let the light in before it is too late." I invite you to do something like this yourself, Leo.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Virgo author Elizabeth McCracken says, "I don't dream of someone who understands me immediately, who seems to have known me my entire life." What's more meaningful to her is an ally who is curious, who has "a willingness for research." McCracken continues, "I want someone keen to learn my own strange organization, amazed at what's revealed; someone who asks, 'and then what, and then what?'" I hope you will enjoy at least one connection like that in the coming months, Virgo. I expect and predict it. Make it your specialty!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Libran author Stig Dagerman said that when he was sad as a child, his mother kissed him until his mood lightened. When he was older and sad, his mama said, "Sit down at your desk and write a letter to yourself. A long and beautiful letter." This would be a good task for you right now, Libra. Whatever mood you are in, I invite you to write a long and beautiful letter to yourself. I further recommend that you carry out the same ritual once every six weeks for the next nine months. This will be a phase of your life when it's extra crucial that you express soulful tenderness toward your deep self on a regular basis. You may be amazed at how inspirational and transformative these communications will be.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Sometimes, the arrival of a peculiar event in your life is a good sign. It may mean that fate has sent an intervention to disrupt a boring phase of inertia or a habit-bound grind. An unexpected twist in the plot may signal a divine refreshment. It could be a favorable omen announcing a helpful prod that's different from what you imagined you needed. I suspect that an experience or two fitting this description will soon materialize in your life story. Be alert for them. Promise yourself you'll be receptive to their unexpected directives.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Sagittarius author Edna O'Brien long ago shed the strict Catholic faith in which she was raised. But she still harbors spiritual feelings colored by her tradition. She says, "Ideally, I'd like to spend two evenings a week talking to [novelist] Marcel Proust and another conversing with the Holy Ghost." I suspect a similar balance of influences will be healthy for you in the days ahead, Sagittarius. My advice is to connect with an inspiration you drew sustenance from while growing up. Spend equal time consorting with deep-feeling smart people who will stimulate you to rearrange the contents of your rational mind.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

I've composed a message for you to deliver to your best allies. It will help you be clear about the nature of your energy exchanges. Say something like this: "I promise to act primarily out of love in my dealings with you, and I ask you to do the same with me. Please don't help me or give me things unless they are offered with deep affection. Let's phase out favors that are bestowed out of obligation or with the expectation of a favor in return. Let's purge manipulativeness from our dynamic. Let's agree to provide each other with unconditional support."

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Author Lauren Collins tells us, "Bilinguals overwhelmingly report that they feel like different people in different languages. It is often assumed that the mother tongue is the language of the true self. But if first languages are reservoirs of emotion, second languages can be rivers undammed, freeing their speakers to ride different currents." I bring these thoughts to your attention, Aquarius, because the next 12 months will be an excellent time for you to begin becoming bilingual or else to deepen your fluency in a second language. And if you're not ready to do that, I encourage you to enhance your language skills in other ways. Build your vocabulary, for instance. Practice speaking more precisely. Say what you mean and mean what you say 95% of the time. Life will bring you good fortune if you boost your respect for the way you use language.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Piscean-born Robert Evans has been an amateur astronomer since he was 18. Though he has never been paid for his work and has mostly used modest telescopes, he holds the world record for discovering supernovas—42. These days, at age 85, he's still scanning the skies with a 12-inch telescope on his back porch. Let's make him your role model for the coming months. I have faith you can achieve meaningful success even if you are a layperson without massive funding. PS: Keep in mind that "amateur" comes from the Latin word for "lover." Here's the dictionary's main definition: "a person who engages in a study, sport or other activity for pleasure rather than for financial benefit or professional reasons."