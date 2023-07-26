Horoscopes for JUL 27 - AUG 2 

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

You are about to read a thunderbolt of sublime prophecies. It's guaranteed to nurture the genius in your soul's underground cave. Are you ready? 1. Your higher self will prod you to compose a bold prayer in which you ask for stuff you thought you weren't supposed to ask for. 2. Your higher self will know what to do to enhance your love life by at least 20%, possibly more. 3. Your higher self will give you extra access to creativity and imaginative powers, enabling you to make two practical improvements in your life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

In 1991, John Kilcullen began publishing books with "for Dummies" in the title: for example, Sex for Dummies, Time Management for Dummies, Personal Finance for Dummies and my favorite, Stress Management for Dummies. There are now over 300 books in this series. They aren't truly for stupid people, of course. They're designed to be robust introductions to interesting and useful subjects. I invite you to emulate Kilcullen's mindset, Taurus. Be innocent, curious and eager to learn. Adopt a beginner's mind that's receptive to being educated and influenced.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

"I could be converted to a religion of grass," says Indigenous author Louise Erdrich in her book Heart of the Land. "Sink deep roots. Conserve water. Respect and nourish your neighbors. Such are the tenets. As for practice—grow lush in order to be devoured or caressed, stiffen in sweet elegance, invent startling seeds. Connect underground. Provide. Provide. Be lovely and do no harm." I advocate a similar approach to life for you in the coming weeks. Be earthy, sensual and lush. (PS: Erdrich is a Gemini.)

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

I hereby appoint myself as your temporary social director. My first action is to let you know that from an astrological perspective, the next nine months will be an excellent time to expand and deepen your network of connections and your web of allies. I invite you to cultivate a vigorous grapevine that keeps you up-to-date about the latest trends affecting your work and play. Refine your gossip skills. Be friendlier than you've ever been. Are you the best ally and collaborator you could possibly be? If not, make that one of your assignments.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

There are two kinds of holidays: those created by humans and those arising from the relationship between the sun and earth. In the former category are various independence days: July 4 in the U.S., July 1 in Canada, July 14 in France and June 2 in Italy. Japan observes Foundation Day on Feb. 11. Among the second kind of holiday is Lammas on Aug. 1, a pagan festival that in the Northern Hemisphere marks the halfway point between the summer solstice and autumn equinox. In pre-industrial cultures, Lammas celebrated the grain harvest and featured outpourings of gratitude for the crops that provide essential food. Modern revelers give thanks for not only the grain, but all the nourishing bounties provided by the sun's and earth's collaborations. I believe you Leos are smart to make Lammas one of your main holidays. What's ready to be harvested in your world. What are your prime sources of gratitude?

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

For many of us, a disposal company regularly comes to our homes to haul away the garbage we have generated. Wouldn't it be great if there was also a reliable service that purged our minds and hearts of the psychic gunk that naturally accumulates? Psychotherapists provide this blessing for some of us, and I know people who derive similar benefits from spiritual rituals. Getting drunk or intoxicated may work, too, although those states often generate their own dreck. With these thoughts in mind, Virgo, meditate on how you might cleanse your soul with a steady, ennobling practice. Now is an excellent time to establish or deepen this tradition.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

I'm wondering if there is a beloved person to whom you could say these words by Rumi: "You are the sky my spirit circles in, the love inside love, the resurrection-place." If you have no such an ally, Libra, the coming months will be a favorable time to attract them into your life. If there is such a companion, I hope you will share Rumi's lyrics with them, then go further. Say the words Leonard Cohen spoke: "When I'm with you, I want to be the kind of hero I wanted to be when I was 7 years old."

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your theme for the coming weeks is "pleasurable gooseflesh." I expect and hope you'll experience it in abundance. You need it and deserve it! Editor Corrie Evanoff describes "pleasurable gooseflesh" as "the primal response we experience when something suddenly violates our expectations in a good way." It can also be called frisson—a French word meaning "a sudden feeling or sensation of excitement, emotion or thrill." One way this joy may occur is when we listen to a playlist of songs sequenced in unpredictable ways—say Mozart followed by Johnny Cash, then Edith Piaf, Led Zeppelin, Blondie, Queen, Luciano Pavarotti and Yellow Magic Orchestra. Here's your homework: Imagine three ways you can stimulate pleasurable gooseflesh and frisson, then go out and make them happen.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

"Fire rests by changing," wrote ancient Greek philosopher Heraclitus. In accordance with astrological omens, I ask you to meditate on that riddle. Here are some preliminary thoughts: The flames rising from a burning substance are always moving, always active, never the same shape. Yet they comprise the same fire. As long as they keep shifting and dancing, they are alive and vital. If they stop changing, they die out and disappear. The fire needs to keep changing to thrive! Dear Sagittarius, here's your assignment: Be like the fire; rest by changing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

There's ample scientific evidence that smelling cucumbers can diminisha person's feelings of claustrophobia. For example, some people become anxious when they are crammed inside a narrow metal tube to get an MRI. But numerous imaging facilities have reduced that discomfort with the help of cucumber oil applied to cotton pads and brought into proximity to patients' noses. I would love it if there were also natural ways to help you break free of any and all claustrophobic situations, Capricorn. The coming weeks will be a favorable time to hone and practice the arts of liberation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

"Silent gratitude isn't very much use to anyone," said Aquarian author Gertrude Stein. She was often quirky and even downright weird, but as you can see, she also had a heartful attitude about her alliances. Stein delivered another pithy quote that revealed her tender approach to relationships. She said that love requires a skillful audacity about sharing one's inner world. I hope you will put these two gems of advice at the center of your attention, Aquarius. You are ready for a strong, sustained dose of deeply expressive interpersonal action.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

According to the International Center for Academic Integrity, 95% of high school students acknowledge they have participated in academic cheating. We can conclude that just one of 20 students have never cheated—a percentage that probably matches how many non-cheaters there are in every area of life. I mention this because I believe it's a favorable time to atone for any deceptions you have engaged in, whether in school or elsewhere. I'm not necessarily urging you to confess, but I encourage you to make amends and corrections to the extent you can. Also: Have a long talk with yourself about what you can learn from your past cons and swindles.