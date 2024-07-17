Horoscopes for JUL 18 - 24 

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

Have you ever been given a Starbucks gift card but then neglected to use it? Many people fail to cash in such freebies. Believe it or not, there are also folks who buy lottery tickets that turn out to have the winning number—but they never actually claim their rewards. Don't be like them in the coming weeks, Aries. Be aggressive about cashing in on the offers you receive, even subtle and shy offers. Don't let invitations and opportunities go to waste. Be alert for good luck, and seize it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

The coming weeks will be a favorable time to enhance your relationship with food. In every way you can imagine, be smart and discerning as you plan and eat your meals. Here are ideas to ponder: 1. Do you know exactly which foods are best for your unique body? 2. Are you sufficiently relaxed and emotionally present when you eat? 3. Could you upgrade your willpower to ensure you joyfully gravitate toward what's healthiest? 4. Do you have any bad habits you could outgrow? 5. Is your approach to eating affected by problematic emotions that you could heal? 6. Are you willing to try improving things incrementally without insisting on being perfect?

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Hybridization could be a fun theme for you in the coming weeks. You're likely to align yourself with cosmic rhythms if you explore the joys and challenges of amalgamations, medleys and mash-ups. Your spirit creatures will be the liger, a cross between a lion and a tiger, and a mule, a cross between a horse and a donkey. Please note your spirit creatures will not be impossible hybrids like a giroose (a cross between a giraffe and a moose) or a coyadger (a cross between a coyote and a badger). It's good to be experimental and audacious in your mixing and matching, but not lunatic delusional.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

In 1986, Cancerian singer-songwriter George Michael released "A Different Corner." It was a big hit. Never before in British pop music had an artist done what Michael had: wrote, sang, arranged and produced, and played all the instruments. I foresee the possibility of a similar proficiency in your near future, Cancerian—if you want it. Maybe you would prefer to collaborate with others in your big projects, but if you choose, you could perform minor miracles all by yourself.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

In the Biblical allegory of Noah and the Ark, God warns Noah about an impending flood and commands him to build a giant lifeboat to save living things from extinction. Noah obeys. When the heavy rains come, he, his family and many creatures board the boat to weather the storm. After 40 days and nights of inundation, they are all safe but stranded in a newly created sea. Hoping for a sign of where they might seek sanctuary, Noah sends out a dove to reconnoiter for dry land. But it returns with no clues. A week later, Noah dispatches a second dove. It returns with an olive leaf, showing that the earth is drying out and land is nearby. Dear Leo, your adventure isn't as dire and dramatic as Noah's, but I'm happy to tell you it's time for you to do the equivalent of sending two doves out to explore.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

According to an ancient Chinese proverb, "An ant on the move does more than a dozing ox." I will add a corollary: An ant may be able to accomplish feats an ox can't. For instance, I have observed an ant carrying a potato chip back to its nest, and I doubt that an ox could tote a potato chip without mangling it. Anyway, Virgo, this is my way of telling you that if you must choose between your inspiration being an ant or an ox in the coming days, choose the ant. Be meticulous, persistent and industrious rather than big, strong and rugged.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

"If it sounds too good to be true, it always is," said stage magician Ricky Jay. I only partially agree with him. While I think it's usually wise to use his formula as a fundamental principle, I suspect it won't entirely apply to you in the coming weeks. At least one thing and possibly as many as three may sound too good to be true—but will in fact be true. So if you're tempted to be hyper-skeptical, tamp down that attitude a bit. Open yourself to the possibilities of amazing grace and minor miracles.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

What is the largest thing ever sold in human history? It was a 530-million-acre chunk of land in North America. In 1803, the French government sold it to the American government for $15 million. It stretched from what's now Louisiana to Montana. Here's the twist to the story: The land peddled by France and acquired by the US actually belonged to the Indigenous people who had lived there for many generations. The two nations pretended they had the right to make the transaction. I bring this to your attention, Scorpio, because the coming weeks will be an excellent time for you to make a big, important purchase or sale—as long as you have the authentic rights to do so. Make sure there are no hidden agendas or strings attached. Be thorough in your vetting.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

An antiques dealer named Laura Young bought a bust of a distinguished man at a thrift store in Austin, Texas. Later she discovered it was over 2,000 years old and worth far more than the $35 she had paid for it. It depicted a Roman military leader named Drusus the Elder. I foresee similar themes unfolding in your life, Sagittarius. Possible variations: 1. You come into possession of something that's more valuable than it initially appears; 2. You connect with an influence that's weightier than it initially appears; 3. A lucky accident unfolds, bringing unexpected goodies; 4. A seemingly ordinary thing turns out to be an interesting thing in disguise.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

My childhood friend Jeanine used to say, "The best proof of friendship is when someone gives you half their candy bar. The best proof of fantastic friendship is when they give you even more than half." And then she would hand me more than half of her Snickers bar, Milky Way or Butterfinger. In accordance with astrological omens, I invite you to give away at least half your candy to those you care for in the coming days. It's a phase of your astrological cycle when you will benefit from offering extra special affection and rewards to the allies who provide you with so much love and support.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

If you're a teacher, it's a favorable time to enjoy a stint as a student—and vice versa. If you're a healthcare worker trained in Western medicine, it's an excellent phase to explore alternative healing practices. If you're a scientist, I suggest you read some holy and outrageous poetry, and if you're a sensitive, introverted mystic, get better informed about messy political issues. In other words, dear Aquarius, open a channel to parts of reality you normally ignore or neglect. Fill in the gaps in your education. Seek out surprise and awakening.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Jane Brunette, a writer I admire, uses the made-up word "plurk" to refer to her favorite activity: a blend of play and work. I have always aspired to make that my core approach, too. I play at my work and work at my play. As much as possible, I have fun while I'm doing the labor-intensive tasks that earn me a living and fulfill my creative urges. And I invoke a disciplined, diligent attitude as I pursue the tasks and projects that bring me pleasure and amusement. I highly recommend you expand and refine your own ability as a plurker in the coming weeks, Pisces. (Jane Brunette is here: flamingseed.com)