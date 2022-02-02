Horoscopes for FEB 3 -9 

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

Aries actor Bette Davis said that if you want to improve your work, you should "attempt the impossible." That's perfect advice for you right now. I hope to see you hone your skills as you stretch yourself into the unknown. I will celebrate your forays into the frontiers, since doing so will make you even smarter than you already are. I will cheer you on as you transcend your expectations and exceed your limits, thereby enhancing your flair for self-love. Here's your mantra: "I now have the power to turn the impossible into the possible and boost my health and fortunes in the process."

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Ancient Chinese philosopher Sun Tzu wrote, "Opportunities multiply as they are seized." You'll be wise to make that your motto during the next five months, Taurus. Life will conspire to bring you more and more benefits and invitations as you take full advantage of the benefits and invitations that life brings. The abundance gathering in your vicinity may even start to seem ridiculously extravagant. Envious people could accuse you of being greedy, when in fact, you're simply harnessing a crucial rule in the game of life. To minimize envy and generate even more benefits and invitations, be generous in sharing your plenitude.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

"'Because there has been no one to stop me' has been one of the principles of my life," wrote Gemini author Joyce Carol Oates. "If I'd observed all the rules, I'd never have got anywhere," said Gemini actor Marilyn Monroe. "Play the game. Never let the game play you." So advised Gemini rapper and actor Tupac Shakur. "Who I really am keeps surprising me," declared Gemini author Nikki Giovanni. I propose that we make the previous four quotes your wisdom teachings during the next four weeks.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Your animal symbol is usually the crab. But I propose we temporarily change it to the tardigrade. It's a tiny, eight-legged creature that's among the most stalwart on planet Earth—able to live everywhere, from mountaintops to tropical rainforests to the deepest parts of the sea. In extreme temperatures, it thrives, as well as under extreme pressures. Since it emerged as a species half a billion years ago, it has survived all five mass extinctions. I believe you will be as hardy and adaptable and resolute as a tardigrade in the coming months, Cancerian. You will specialize in grit and resilience and determination. PS: Tardigrades are regarded as a "pioneer species" because they take up residence in new and changed environments, paving the way for the arrival of other species. They help create novel ecosystems. Metaphorically speaking, you could be like that.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

I regularly ask myself how I can become more open-minded. Have I stopped being receptive in any way? What new developments and fresh ideas am I ignorant of? Have my strong opinions blinded me to possibilities that don't fit my opinions? In accordance with astrological omens, Leo, I encourage you to adopt my attitude in the coming weeks. For inspiration, read these thoughts by philosopher Marc-Alain Ouaknin: "If things speak to us, it is because we are open to them, we perceive them, listen to them, and give them meaning. If things keep quiet, if they no longer speak to us, it is because we are closed."

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Like all the rest of us, Virgo, you have limitations. And it's important for you to identify them and take them into consideration. But I want to make sure you realize you also have fake limitations; you wrongly believe in the truth of some supposed limitations that are, in fact, mostly illusory or imaginary. Your job right now is to dismantle and dissolve those. For inspiration, here's advice from author Mignon McLaughlin: "Learning too soon our limitations, we never learn our powers."

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

"Develop enough courage so that you can stand up for yourself and then stand up for somebody else," counseled poet and activist Maya Angelou. Author Toni Morrison said, "The function of freedom is to free someone else." Author and activist Nikki Giovanni wrote, "Everybody that loves freedom loves Harriet Tubman because she was determined not only to be free, but to make free as many people as she could." I hope the wisdom of these women will be among your guiding thoughts in the coming weeks. As your own power and freedom grow, you can supercharge them by using them to help others.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

"Man, sometimes it takes you a long time to sound like yourself," testified Miles Davis, one of the most unique and talented jazz trumpeters and composers who ever lived. Popular and successful author Anne Lamott expressed a similar sentiment: "I'm here to be me, which is taking a great deal longer than I had hoped." If those two geniuses found it a challenge to fully develop their special potentials, what chance do the rest of us have? I have good news in that regard, Scorpio. I believe 2022 will be a very favorable time to home in on your deepest, truest self—to ascertain and express more of your soul's code. And you're entering a phase when your instinct for making that happen will be at a peak.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

In the course of human history, three million ships have sunk to the bottom of the Earth's seas. At one extreme have been huge vessels—like the Titanic and naval cruisers—while at the other extreme are small fishing boats. Many of these have carried money, gems, jewelry, gold and other precious items. Some people have made it their job to search for those treasures. I believe there could and should be a metaphorical resemblance between you and them in the coming weeks, Sagittarius. Now is a favorable time for you to hunt for valuable resources, ideas, memories and yes, even treasures that may be tucked away in the depths, in hidden locations and in dark places.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

"It is astonishing what force, purity, and wisdom it requires for a human being to keep clear of falsehoods," wrote author Margaret Fuller. That's the bad news. The good news is that your capacity for exposing and resisting falsehoods is now at a peak. Furthermore, you have a robust ability to ward off delusions, pretense, nonsense, inauthenticity and foolishness. Don't be shy about using your superpowers, Capricorn. Everyone you know will benefit as you zero in and focus on what's true and genuine. And you will benefit the most.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

"All things are inventions of holiness," wrote poet Mary Oliver, "some more rascally than others." I agree. And I'll add that in the coming weeks, holiness is likely to be especially rascally as it crafts its inventions in your vicinity. Here are the shades of my meaning for the word "rascally": unruly, experimental, mischievous, amusing, mercurial, buoyant, whimsical and kaleidoscopic. But don't forget that all of this will unfold under the guidance and influence of holiness. I suspect you'll encounter some of the most amusing and entertaining outbreaks of divine intervention ever.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

The year 1905 is referred to as Albert Einstein's "Year of Miracles." The Piscean physicist, who was then 26 years old, produced three scientific papers that transformed the nature of physics and the way we understand the universe. Among his revolutionary ideas were the theory of special relativity, the concept that light was composed of particles and the iconic equation E = mc2. With that information as a backdrop, I will make a bold prediction: that in 2022 you will experience your own personal version of a Year of Miracles. The process is already underway. Now it's time to accelerate it.