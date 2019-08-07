Horoscopes for August 8-14 

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22):

I am overjoyed that you're not competing for easy rewards or comparing yourself to the mediocre crowd. Some people in your sphere might not be overjoyed, though. To those whose sense of self isn't strong, you might be like an itchy allergen; they might accuse you of showing off or acting puffed up. But freaks like me appreciate creative egotists like you when you treat your personality as a work of art. In my view, you're a stirring example of how to be true to one's smartest passions. Keep up the good work! Continue to have too much fun! I'm guessing that for now you can get away with doing just about anything you want as long as it doesn't hurt anyone.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):

Let's enjoy a moment of poignant silence in honor of your expired illusions. They were soulful mirages: full of misplaced idealism and sweet ignorance and innocent misunderstandings. Generous in ways you might not yet realize, they exuded an agitated beauty that aroused both courage and resourcefulness. Now, as those illusions dissolve, they will begin to serve you anew, turning into fertile compost for your next big production.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):

Old rules and traditions about how best to conduct intimate relationships are breaking down. New rules are still incubating. Right now, the details about how people express their needs to give and receive love seem to be riddles for which there are no correct answers. So what do you do? How do you proceed with the necessary blend of confidence and receptivity? Can you figure out flexible strategies for being true both to your need for independence and your need for interdependence? I bring these ruminations to your attention, Libra, just in time for the "Transforming Togetherness" phase of your cycle.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):

It's time for your once-a-year shout-out to your most audacious possibilities. Ready? Go ahead and say, "Hallelujah! Hosanna! Happiness! Hooray for my brilliant future!" Next, go ahead and say, "I have more than enough power to create my world in the image of my wisest dreams." Now do a dance of triumph and whisper to yourself, "I'm going to make very sure I always know exactly what my wisest dreams are."

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):

During the next three weeks, I advise you to load up on copious amounts of caffeine from Monday at 8 a.m. until Friday at 6 p.m. Then drastically cut back on the coffee and consume large amounts of alcohol and/or marijuana from 6:01 p.m. on Friday through 6 p.m. on Sunday. This is the ideal recipe for success. Just kidding! I lied. Here's the truth, Sagittarius: Astrological indicators suggest you would benefit from making the coming weeks be the most undrugged, alcohol-free time ever. Your potential for achieving natural highs will be extraordinary, as will your potential to generate crucial breakthroughs while enjoying those natural highs. Take advantage!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):

I don't presume you should or will gleefully embrace the assignment I'll propose. The task might indeed be too daunting for you to manage right now. If that's the case, don't worry. You'll get another chance in a few months. But if you are indeed ready for a breathtaking challenge, here it is: Be a benevolent force of wild nature; be a tender dispenser of creative destruction; be a bold servant of your soulful dreams—as you demolish outmoded beliefs and structures that have been keeping a crucial part of your vitality shackled and latent.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):

I have cast a feisty love spell that will be triggered in anyone who reads the first line of this horoscope. And since you have done that, you are now becoming even smarter than you already were about getting the most out of your intimate alliances. You're primed to experiment with the delights of feeling with your head and thinking with your heart. Soon you'll be visited by revelations about any unconscious glitches that might be subtly undermining your togetherness, and you'll get good ideas about how to correct those glitches. Astrological rhythms will be flowing in your relationships' favor for the next seven weeks!

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20):

I estimate that about 25% of your fear results from your hesitation to love as deeply and openly and bravely as you could. Another 13% originates in an inclination to mistake some of your teachers for adversaries, and 21% from your reluctance to negotiate with the misunderstood monsters in your closet. But I suspect that fully 37% of your fear comes from the free-floating angst that you telepathically absorb from the other 7.69 billion humans on our planet. So what about the remaining 4%? Is that based on real risks and worth paying attention to? Yes! And the coming weeks will be an excellent time to make progress in diminishing its hold on you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19):

When it came time to write your horoscope, I was feeling unusually lazy. I could barely summon enough energy to draw up the planetary charts. I said a weak prayer to the astrological muses, pleading, "Please don't make me work too hard to discover the message that Aries people need to hear; just make the message appear in my mind." As if in response, a voice in my head said, "Try bibliomancy." So I strolled to my bookcase, shut my eyes, pulled out the first book I felt, and went to a random page. Here's what I saw when I opened my eyes: "The Taoist concept of wu-wei is the notion that our creative active forces are dependent on and nourished by inactivity; and that doing absolutely nothing may be a good way to get something done."

TAURUS (April 20-May 20):

There's an old Rosicrucian vow you might have fun trying out: "I pledge to interpret every experience that comes my way as a communication of God with my soul." If you carry out this intention with relaxed playfulness, every bird song you hear is an emblem of Divine thought; every eavesdropped conversation provides hints of the Creator's current mood; the shape that spilled milk takes on your tabletop is an intimation of eternity breaking into our time-gripped realm. In my years of offering you advice, I have never before suggested you try this exercise because I didn't think you were receptive. But I do now. (If you're an atheist, you can replace "God," "Divine," and "Creator" with "Life.")

GEMINI (May 21-June 20):

Below are unheralded gifts possessed by many Geminis but not commonly identified by traditional astrologers: 1. A skill for deprogramming yourself: for unlearning defunct teachings that might otherwise interfere with your ability to develop your highest potentials; 2. A sixth sense about recognizing artificial motivations, then shedding them; 3. A tendency to attract epiphanies that show you why and how to break taboos that might once have been necessary but aren't any longer; 4. An ability to avoid becoming overwhelmed and controlled by situations you manage or supervise.

CANCER (June 21-July 22):

In 1993, I began writing a book titled The Televisionary Oracle. By 1995, I had generated more than 2,000 pages of material that I didn't like. Although I was driven by a yearning to express insights that had been welling up in me for a long time, nothing about the work felt right. I was stuck. But finally I discovered an approach that broke me free: I started to articulate difficult truths about aspects of my life about which I was embarrassed, puzzled and ashamed. Then everything fell into place. The process that had been agonizing and fruitless became fluidic and joyful. I recommend that you try this strategy to dissolve any mental blocks you might be suffering from: dive into and explore what makes you feel ashamed, puzzling or embarrassed. I bet it will lead to triumph and fulfillment, as happened for me.