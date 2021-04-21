History Fail 

click to enlarge

Over the past couple of weeks, I've written about the cervical-disk fusion surgery I've recently undergone and naturally used the space to segue into the mysterious world of painkillers and opioid drugs. I had no idea that writing about such would prompt so many responses, but it did, with sympathetic emails coming from all corners. It's more often for myself or other columnists to lay ink to paper thinking, "Ahah! This is brilliant!" only to discover that no one gives two thumbnails about those words at all. It's certainly not the case with opioids.

Sometimes, it's simply the wrong time for a particular message to be received. Like with COVID. The messages were there all along that the virus could kill you. But some refused to hear that message, hearing instead the message that COVID was a hoax. There was a time in America when people could distinguish between honesty and lies, but alas, those days are gone, and that's not fake news talking—it's real. So real, that one of the most outspoken of the COVID hoax deniers—Ted Nugent—now pitifully claims he nearly died of COVID. I'd feel sorry for him, but I myself nearly died laughing upon discovering Tough Guy Ted—arch-conservative, gun-toting Ted—by his own published account, snorted crystal meth and wiped his own crap all over himself on the way to purposely failing his Army medical, thus avoiding service during the Vietnam War. As they say, Ted: Tough shit.

Still, I can imagine that even jerks like Ted Nugent know what it's like to give a performance to an audience that doesn't really care to hear his music. After all, he only had one hit, right? Can you imagine all those decades of playing and not ever again hitting the high notes? I don't feel sorry for Ted's COVID, I do feel sorry for his artistic misery, though. The zero-feedback loop is at once painful and deafening. Maybe it drove him crazy. At such times, if empty email inboxes could speak, they'd register seven goose honks on the "Canada goose flying low over the backyard" scale. It's at such times that writers and artists want to empty their inkwells and consider new careers as campaign managers or spokespersons for low-lying elected officials. It's conceivable there is no worse job in America than that—working as a mouthpiece for a public official.

The thing is about working for a public official, you can be pretty sure the employee has a pliable moral or ethical center. They will say whatever they must in order to present their boss in the best light. They will say and do whatever is needed to be noticed by a bigger rat further up the elected-official food chain. There's ample evidence for this. For example, Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz still has a working staff despite him being the bull's-eye for nearly every malfeasant behavior imaginable. Would I work for Gaetz? No. Would you? No. Would a young, ambitious, pliable aspirant to a future fat paycheck work for someone like Gaetz? Someone willing to say anything, anytime, without irony or context and always with a tone of moral superiority? Someone like Kayleigh McEnany, for instance? Yes.

There's ample evidence for that, too. Not too many of you could have missed the roundabouts tossed at Pat Bagley this past week. Bagley is The Salt Lake Tribune's stellar, award-winning political cartoonist. In full disclosure, I know and like the man. In fuller disclosure, I'd like him even more if he didn't have a BYU education (I'm a Ute), and if he didn't work for The Salt Lake Tribune. Last week, he penned a frame with side-by-side images pointing out the similarity of racist comments made almost 100 years ago by the KKK Grand Dragon at the time and again recently by former Oakland Raider Burgess Owens who happens to be my representative in the U.S. Congress. Lucky me.

A fair summary of their nearly identical comments boils down to this: Uneducated immigrants to this country are unwelcome and you better wake up before they take over, and we are no longer in control. The KKK Grand Dragon defined new immigrants as someone who is "a foreigner and will remain a foreigner, a citizen of a lower class, who just as the negro, is a constant menace to the standards of civilization which Americans hold dear." Owens, meanwhile, not only riffed off that sentiment, but knowing a good cash-register, wedge issue when he sees one, also blamed such immigration as being "done on purpose by a party who could care less about we the people." Sorry, Burgess, but I'm a Democrat, and I don't resemble that remark.

The ink wasn't dry before the cartoon that Bagley drew up was deemed "racist" and "reprehensible" by every lazy non-thinker in Utah, which of course includes our senators and representatives who uniformly condemned the scurrilous Bagley. How dare he, they exclaimed! How dare he what? Point out that racism then is racism now? When the KKK Grand Dragon spoke his words in 1923, they were directed at my Ellis Island-processed grandparents. When Burgess Owens speaks the same words today, he speaks to the parents of the children who will inherit Utah. They will be good American citizens if people like Burgess move aside.

He won't. He found his piggy bank. But, here's the part I liked. I chimed in on Twitter and was quickly smote by someone with a Twitter handle who described her position as campaign manager for Rep. John Curtis. And I wondered. Would she have been so morally and pedantically indignant ("Learn history," she admonished, while conveniently ignoring her own history and heritage) if Curtis were still a Democrat, and she didn't have that job? I think not. One certainty: Pat Bagley is both a thinker and a historian.

Send comments to john@cityweekly.net.