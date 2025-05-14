High-density living around downtown Salt Lake City builds community into residents' routines. 

So much of what surrounds me these days—smartphones, social media, cars, streaming services, working from home—seems almost designed to push me into a solitary existence. But when I made the move back downtown in 2016, I very intentionally did so because I knew I needed the opposite—I needed community.

I was recently divorced, a couple years into a quiet faith transition, and needed a village to help me raise my kiddos. As I recounted in a previous column, I made the move into a high-rise with a bit of trepidation—mostly due to logistical concerns (space, parking, storage, etc.)

What I was truly looking for—community—I have found in abundance and then some. Everything about living downtown in high-density housing is conducive to human interaction: the inevitability of running into people in the hallways, the elevators, the lobby, the mail room, at the pool, in the gym, on the rooftop. You get the point.

Even on my most anti-social days, I will run into one of a handful of adopted building grandmas, who are eager to share with me the accomplishments of their grandchildren or reminisce about life when they were my age. I cherish these interactions.

The residents of my building host a monthly wine night where the whole building is invited. An outgrowth of this gathering is a monthly discussion group for retirees who get together to chat about life experiences. An outgrowth of that gathering is a support group for residents who are caretakers of their elderly parents. In addition to these, we have a dinner group that visits new restaurants once a month.

Not a week goes by that I don't have at least one opportunity to gather with a diverse and friendly group of neighbors who know me by name and ask me how I'm doing.

In addition to all of this, we have a well-moderated resident Facebook group that might be one of the last bastions of friendly social media. The group wall contains several years of event invitations, helpful PSAs, furniture donations, useful recommendations for service providers and more. Something about the close proximity of your otherwise online neighbors seems to lend itself to greater civility and respect—something the world desperately needs now.

Just outside my building, I am walking distance away from hundreds of businesses, locally owned and operated. Through daily interactions over the years, I've gotten to know their owners and employees, and I am willing to pay more because I can see exactly what I am supporting: families, students, aspiring artists, dancers, and musicians, supporting themselves by serving my little family.

All of these things combined represent just the community we were looking for when we moved downtown.