 Hel is a Place Online | Music | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

We need your help.

City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups -- in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events -- which are the industries most affected now.

The coronavirus pandemic has essentially wiped those sources of revenue overnight. At a time when Salt Lake City needs independent journalism more than ever, we're asking for your help to support the continued coverage of everything important to all of us in our state, from life to lifestyle.

You can support us by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which is our 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to help fund local journalism. DONATE

April 08, 2020 Music

Hel is a Place Online 

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo

There's a certain nostalgia that comes with the word "server," evoking a tech-obsessed early millenium where hackers in movies hung out online learning dark secrets of the web. And while most people are finding fresh new ways of getting online inspired by not being able to go out, the artists of local electronic label Hel Audio are way ahead of the curve.

On the Hel Discord server, they find casual conversation via the trackless, easy-going forum-like space. Though Discord was built for communication in the world of gaming, for Hel, it's quickly become a multi-use text-only space where those on the server can share links to content. Artists behind local names like Mooninite, Siak, Passive Tourist, Bobo and others gather to swap inspirations and interests, to trade tips and tricks on staying focused on their music-making and−most importantly−simply to talk.

It was around October 2019 that the project came to life, with the help of local synth-pop aficionado Kari Jørgensen, who performs under the moniker Bobo. She was spending time on another Discord server, where there was a focus on pop music and "its industries and politics," and recognized it as "a pliable medium that takes the shape of whatever people are posting."

Jørgensen approached her brother, Karl Jørgensen, about starting such a server for Hel Audio, the latter's rich and vibrant electronic label filled with local experimental artists and sound-enthusiasts (including Bobo). Hel label artist Andrew Aguilera (Mooninite, Angel Magic) also put in his two cents, telling City Weekly, "A server seemed like a cool idea for me personally to take a look at who is interested in joining a social space with people specifically from the Hel Audio feeds." Together, they founded the label and opened it up to their peers.

"What I'm seeing so far is a lot of chatter from film enthusiasts, left-field music recommendations and general advice on music production and process discussion," Aguilera says of how the server has been operating. Kari Jørgensen also notes topics besides music being discussed on the server, such as TV shows and movies, particularly their soundtracks. While she says the server rarely swerves into technical stuff like gear-talk, a new collaboration channel has just been added to the server, where one can start or embellish someone else's track, "sort of an exquisite corpse of music."

Kari Jørgensen describes one instance in particular of this sort of give-and-take inspiration between herself and fellow Hel artist Burnin': "I became obsessed with the song 'Rain' by Madonna after seeing it used in Uncut Gems, posted it on the Discord, and it ended up being used as a sample in Burnin's WAV Network track.

The WAV Network Compilation, released in February 2020, was a product of the Hel Master Terminal, an ongoing side project of Karl Jørgensen. He describes as a set of generative creative tools featuring pattern generators for drum machines, synthesizers, titles and artwork—all of which artists had at their disposal when crafting the WAV tracks. Discord functions for them similarly, providing an insulated space for conversation and inspiration to occur.

"I love learning about other people's creative habits, techniques, what's inspiring them, etc," Kari Jørgensen says. "Also, I'm not an incredibly social person, even online, so it's been refreshing to have a low-key, friendly space where I can interact with people without feeling hyper-exposed and aggressively advertised at."

Beyond direct cultural and media influences, artists also share their thoughts on and approaches to making their kind of experimental music. "It's definitely added something to my work process, as far as hearing other people's philosophies on how they work or even think about their medium," Aguilera says. "For instance, someone had a general question on the topic of music-making, and Kari had a piece of advice that had really stuck with me. She said, 'Gotta stay present in the fact that working on music is never a waste of time. The work is the only thing there is.' Small gems like that really help me, and at that moment I knew the server was worth checking on a regular basis."

With that in mind, Aguilera also wants to contribute more of his own resources on the server. "I plan to put more things out there like sample packs, mixes and maybe small things I produce for people on the server only," he says. Plans like these to grow the content of the server are good, since the artists−along with the rest of us—will likely be cooped up and hungry for inspiration for some time to come.

Karl Jørgensen also hopes there will be more collaboration through the server, and says, "It's definitely a good space in the current world. It's nice to have a positive space to share thoughts." And as Kari Jørgensen adds, "In this nearly-unprecedented situation we're in, finding ways to connect with and support others feels pretty crucial."

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

  |  

More Music »

About The Author

Erin Moore

Erin Moore
Bio:
 Erin Moore is City Weekly's music editor. Email tips to: music@cityweekly.net.

More by Erin Moore

  • SLC Music News: April 6

    Jazz master class, Royal Bliss live stream and at-home Instagram karaoke
    • by Erin Moore
    • Apr 6, 2020

  • Solo Sounds

    In a time of isolation, Jacob Skeen shows the talents of an actual one-man band.
    • by Erin Moore
    • Apr 1, 2020

  • SLC Music News: March 30

    Creative Community Fund, livestream scams and a quarantine playlist.
    • by Erin Moore
    • Mar 30, 2020
  • More »

Latest in Music

  • Solo Sounds

    In a time of isolation, Jacob Skeen shows the talents of an actual one-man band.
    • by Erin Moore
    • Apr 1, 2020

  • No-Shows

    Exploring the reality of an extended closure of live-music venues—and the impacts on booking.
    • by Erin Moore
    • Mar 25, 2020

  • Mates for Life

    First Daze's indie pop was born from one deep friendship.
    • by Parker S. Mortensen
    • Mar 18, 2020
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Readers also liked…

  • Mysterious Luxury

    Ivouries make their mark from Salt Lake City to China.
    • by Kara Rhodes
    • Nov 21, 2018

  • Drifting and Settling

    Charting folk singer and guitarist Tom Brosseau's path from North Dakota to Utah.
    • by Nick McGregor
    • Dec 12, 2018
Promotions
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation