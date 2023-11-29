Heber Valley Railroad chugs on 

Courtesy Heber Valley Railroad

Huffing and puffing up the mountain, the steam locomotive rhythmically chants, "I think I can, I think I can." As it clunks around a bend, the train tracks seem to be cheering the shiny Union Pacific No. 618 along. The classic engine celebrated its 115th birthday this year, and has become a celebrity of the "Heber Creeper" railroad fleet. In fact, the 618 has starred in movies and television shows, and even pulled the 2002 Olympic flame.

Of course, the sounds of high-pitched whistles and squeaking tracks are not new to the Heber Valley. Ever since 1899, when the very first train rolled into the Heber station, the chimes of the locomotives have echoed through the air. In its early years, the rail line connected the Heber Valley through the winding pass to Provo. The 27-mile trek via the narrow twisting canyon, while a huge improvement over the days of horseback, was still cumbersome and clunky. Early passengers jokingly referred to the rail line as the "Heber Creeper," and the nickname stuck.

Today, the railroad provides 90-minute excursions from Heber City to Deer Creek Reservoir and around the Wasatch Mountain Range. Mark Nelson, Executive Director of Heber Valley Historic Railroad says, "This past year [2022] was our biggest ever, and we expect 2023 to meet or exceed that. We will carry over 130,000 passengers and run more than 570 trains this year alone."

It is clear the railroad's popularity—and revenue—are growing. This is a nice improvement from a few years ago, when passenger train companies were repeatedly going out of business. However, there is a downside to regularly-scheduled, consistent train rides: the regularly-scheduled, consistent maintenance that is required to keep them running. "While we are grateful for our growth and popularity, we continue to face many challenges. Finding skilled labor to help us in our many restoration projects is difficult." Nelson says.

Despite these refurbishment blocks, the Heber Valley Railroad keeps chugging along. In fact, new and exciting rides are constantly being introduced. "Trails are coming alongside our tracks in Provo Canyon and all the way into the depot—which will dramatically increase our ridership and popularity. We also have plans to introduce a dinner train service."

For 2023, the "Heber Creeper" has featured adventures such as the Rock-n-Roll Train (classic music, trivia and train history games entertain as you ride the rails), the Monday Night Train (a rowdy fun sing-along dance party) and the Chocolate-Lovers Train (a relaxing and decadent evening ride with wonderful chocolate samples, including pieces from local artisans). If you prefer a private event, you can even rent the cozy red caboose. The popular car seats 12 to 14 people, and has a pot-belly stove to keep everyone nice and toasty.

However, by far the most anticipated and beloved excursion at the Heber Valley Railroad is the North Pole Express. The holiday train ride magically transports passengers to Santa's Village from Nov. 22 until the end of December. Elves and Christmas helpers delight and entertain guests, while whimsical cocoa chefs serve holiday drinks and treats. Once the train pulls into the North Pole depot, Santa Claus hops aboard the locomotive and joins the party for the return trip to Heber City. On the ride back, Santa mingles with the guests and gives each of the children a special gift. For many Utah families, this 90-minute round trip ride has become an annual tradition.

However, if rock and roll, Christmas elves or chocolate samples don't spark your engine, do not fret. The historic railroad offers more traditional rides that provide "a slice of Americana that has otherwise disappeared." The Lakeside Limited runs along the shores of the Deer Creek Reservoir, offering majestic views of the scenery, while the Deer Creek Express oversees wide open vistas and the beautiful Heber Valley.

So whether you're a history buff, train enthusiast, or just young at heart, riding the rails is an experience you will cherish for a very long time. As Nelson says, "We love keeping this historic train and hospitality alive and available for the public to enjoy."

For full information about train rides, special events and private parties, go to hebervalleyrr.org or call (435)654-5601.