Harmons Responds to Tax Hike

In response to Senate Bill 2001, a tax reform bill that Utah legislators passed during last December's session, Harmons rallied its 19 local stores to action. The bill proposes increasing the sales tax on groceries from 1.75% to 4.85%, and Harmons became a vocal opponent by using its stores to collect signatures for the Utah 2019 Tax Referendum that opposes the bill. Harmons chairman Bob Harmon has criticized the reform for the impact that it could have on Utah shoppers, especially those who might be struggling financially. Harmons opened its doors to volunteers collecting signatures up until the Tuesday, Jan. 21, deadline, but the results of their efforts were not available as of press time. We'll keep an eye on things as they develop.

Chinese New Year at J. Wong's

According to the Chinese zodiac, 2020 is one of the few years when being called a rat is actually a complement. To ring in the Chinese New Year, J. Wong's Thai and Chinese Bistro (163 W. 200 South, 801-350-0888, jwongs.com) is hosting a traditional lion dance on Saturday, Jan. 25, and Sunday, Jan. 31, at 6 p.m. Diners can enjoy the lion dance, which features performers decked out in vibrant lion costumes, while enjoying some of J. Wong's famous curries, stir-fries and seafood. The event usually packs the house, so reservations are strongly recommended. Here's hoping all those rats out there enjoy a particularly fortunate 2020.

O'Crab Cajun Seafood Opens

There are few culinary sights as beautiful as a boiling pot of shellfish, potatoes, corn and sausage. If you've never had the pleasure of attending an old fashioned crab boil, then O'Crab Cajun Seafood and Bar (7277 Plaza Center Drive, 801-739-8888, ocrabwj.com) will happily oblige. This new West Jordan restaurant features a menu packed with Cajun favorites like etouffee and po' boys in addition to its combination baskets that feature seafood like clams, crawfish, lobster tails and snow crab. Those planning on getting the genuine crab boil experience should get a group together and check out the Reels Catch, which serves up a pound of king crab, snow crab or two 6-ounce lobster tails.

Quote of the Week: "The best way to eat crabs, as everyone knows, is off newspaper at a large table with a large number of people."

—Laurie Colwin

