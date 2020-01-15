click to enlarge

HallPass Food Hall Opens

It seems like every week The Gateway (400 W. 100 South) adds new and interesting eateries to its ranks. Most recently, the downtown shopping center welcomed HallPass (153 S. Rio Grande St., hallpassslc.com). Billed as Utah's first food hall, HallPass is a space dedicated to eating and drinking—as of its opening, HallPass included eight restaurants and two bars. Among those establishments, diners can get everything from liege waffles from Waffadopolis to lobster rolls from CodSpeed and Nashville hot chicken from Blaze of Thunder. In true food hall fashion, HallPass offers a group tab system so diners can make the rounds, get what they want and divvy up the tab later.

Nohm Opens

Just a bit south of The Gateway, Central Ninth has welcomed a Japanese-inspired gastropub called Nohm (165 W. 900 South). Nohm recently opened its doors in the space that once belonged to Meditrina, and it's a concept that is shaping up to work well with nearby Water Witch. Currently, Nohm's Instagram feed is packed with tantalizing photos of fish cakes and cooked daikon called oden, and skewers of grilled meat and veggies called kushiyaki. They have also emphasized an ever-changing menu of items that will be built around Nohm's selection of alcoholic beverages similar to the tradition of Japanese and Korean gastropubs. Nohm is currently open for dinner service.

German Chocolate Cake Workshop

A good German chocolate cake should be in any baker's arsenal, and Provo's The Mighty Baker(themightybaker.com) wants to help interested amateur bakers get started. Hosted by the bakery's recently opened Cake Creation Studio in Provo's Shops at Riverwoods (4801 N. University Ave., Ste. 450), Pete Tidwell—the Mighty Baker himself—walks attendees through the process of making a perfect German chocolate cake. The recipe includes cake, frosting and German chocolate filling that won Tidwell accolades on Food Network's Cake Wars and Halloween Baking Championship. The workshop takes place on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and tickets are available via Eventbrite.

