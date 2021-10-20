 Growing Pains | Hits & Misses | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly
DONATE
Support the Free Press.
Facts matter. Truth matters. Journalism matters.
Salt Lake City Weekly has been Utah's source of independent news and in-depth journalism since 1984.
Donate today to ensure the legacy continues.

October 20, 2021 News » Hits & Misses

Growing Pains 

See No Evil, Yours Is Mine

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_hitsmisses1-1.png
news_hitsmisses1-3.png

Growing Pains
Here come all those people streaming into Utah because of our amenities. But will we have those perks in the future? Tree-lined neighborhoods with single-family homes are being pressed by the ever-present need for elusive affordable housing. With a rate of 18.4% over the last decade, Utah is the fastest-growing state in the nation. But neither goods nor the shipping containers they come in can get here fast enough. Salt Lake is building a bare-necessities shipping container project. Then, according to Building Salt Lake, there is a 330,000 square-foot office space that's already halfway built, and two new housing structures to come in the Granary District. Some planning commissioners questioned the wisdom of a 976-stall parking garage in the area, but the vision of a city without cars gave way to the reality of a hot population boom.

news_hitsmisses1-3.png

See No Evil
Turns out the divide over Critical Race Theory is both partisan and fantastical. This is really a battle over American Exceptionalism more than truth, because it's about how people want American children to view their nation's history. China does the same thing that Republicans aspire to—indoctrinate kids so they don't stray from the assigned path. The Deseret News ran results from the American Family Survey, now in its seventh year: "Survey results suggest Republicans want to tell a positive story of racial progress, while Democrats see a need to deal directly with the nation's fraught racial history." But the whole opposing-view theory has endemic problems, writes Heather Cox Richardson. Teach the Holocaust, but don't forget the opposing side? It comes down to teaching unicorns and rainbows, or Hitler and Rasputin.

news_hitsmisses1-2.png

Yours Is Mine
We feel their pain. Coal country is shrinking and no amount of heart-felt sorrow will bring it back. "It hasn't been taken very well by people who have worked in the mines," former coal miner Janice Hunt told The Salt Lake Tribune. "They think the mines will last forever." Coal is dwindling around the country as climate change takes its toll on health and well-being. Carbon County is adjusting with solar energy projects and a focus on arts and tourism. And while coal country goes through its contraction, lawmakers may pit it against the state's urban areas when voting districts are redrawn this year. The economy is changing everything, including the rural-urban divide. Legislators should recognize the commonalities.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Hits & Misses »

Trending

A New Redrox Backdrop
Garage Rock
Open (Art) House)
Funny Money
Another Brother.
Top Stories
Advertisement:

About The Author

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

More by Katharine Biele

Latest in Hits & Misses

Promotions
···

© 2021 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation