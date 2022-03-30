Grill Communication 

Alex Springer

It's rare for me to venture away from my comfortable Indian food favorites like samosas, tikka masala and saag paneer. Though I'm not mad about finding stuff that I consistently like at the various Indian spots around town, I realized that I was neglecting a crucial part of the Indian food menu: the tandoori oven. This is where some truly miraculous gastronomic alchemy takes place—the marinades, the cooking process, the flavor profiles—and I haven't been taking full advantage of this wonderful process.

To fix this gap in my repertoire, I decided to check out Gurkhas Indian and Nepalese Cuisine (3025 E. 3300 South, 801-755-3499, gurkhas.net). I chose Gurkhas as the place for my tandoori deep dive for a few different reasons, but it was the name that clinched it. Gurkhas are a group of Nepalese warriors known for their badass curved khukuri blades and their fearless battlefield presence. I figured that a place named after these venerated soldiers wouldn't slouch when it came to their grilling skills. Plus, Nepalese momos are among the finest dumpling varieties you can get. I was getting very excited for the prospect.

Gurkhas is tucked away in a strip mall just off 3300 South in Millcreek; I think it may have been a Café Rio at one point, but don't quote me on that. It's an unassuming spot for such bold flavors and presentations, but that façade melts away when you enter. The decorative khukuri blades that greet you at the entrance and the Nepalese décor that adorns the walls nail the vibe that Gurkhas is going for.

The atmosphere made me even more excited for my upcoming experience with the tandoori oven, and it wasn't long before I was seated and ordering the mixed special grill ($22.95) and an order of chicken momos ($12.95). I could hear the satisfying sizzle of my dish as soon as it left the kitchen and made its way to my table. There's nothing quite as appetizing as a plate of food that is still hissing and popping with heat from an iron skillet, and that's exactly what you get with the grilled dishes at Gurkhas.

Like most worthwhile food grilled to perfection, the secret of success comes from a proper marinade. Part of the tandoori process is to marinate the meat in a blend of yogurt and spices, which imparts a ton of flavor to the dish, and Gurkhas is not messing around with this process. I asked for mine to be on the spicier side, which imparted a deep red hue to the chicken legs, fish, shrimp and lamb kabobs that come with the mixed grill.

Armed with a bowl of fluffy rice and a side order of naan ($1.95), I dug into the sizzling food pile before me. I started with the chicken legs, which were extremely tender and packed full of warm flavors. I may have come across as overly cautious when I asked for my food to be somewhere between medium and spicy; I think mine was on the milder side, which is fine. I need to have more strength in my convictions when ordering spicy food. All the same, the flavors were excellent complements to the myriad proteins on the plate, and the overall portion sizes were gigantic—this is one that could easily feed two people. My favorites were the chicken and lamb, so this'll likely be my go-to next time I visit.

By the time I was well into my mixed grill, the momos popped up. They looked great—generously stuffed dumplings served with a tomato sesame chutney that takes on a golden hue once it's prepared. Variations of these dumplings are near and dear to my heart, and I fully realize that they almost always taste good—but there are always variations of good. While I was expecting to enjoy these momos, I was quite surprised at how high they were on the scale. The filling was herbaceous and perfectly seasoned, and that chutney sent the whole thing over the top. These are an excellent way to start a meal—or finish one, in my case.

While I was fixated on exploring the tandoori specialties, fans of other Indian and Nepalese favorites can also check out their varieties of tikka masala, vindaloo and saag. I definitely have their variations on chow mein on my radar for a future visit—which I am planning very soon.

On the food beat, I often hear a lot of shop talk about places that really know how to use a grill, but I have to say that tandoori spots don't come up a lot—which is a real shame. The food I had at Gurkhas demonstrated all the right moves that a grill master should make when prepping their chosen protein. I think fans of grilling and its respective subculture often forget that the tandoor process has been producing great results for thousands of years. For a taste of what I'm talking about, make sure to check out Gurkhas on the double.