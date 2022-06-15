click to enlarge

Green Machines

There's good news and bad news on the path to renewable energy. In Utah, where fossil fuels are king, anything that moves us out of the coal mines seems great. President Biden, whose track record on climate change has been mixed—at best—issued an executive order to "accelerate domestic production of clean energy technology, in particular solar components," the Deseret News reported. Obama-era tariffs on Chinese-produced components have thrown the industry into chaos during the global supply-chain debacle. An investigation into tariff evasions further delayed imports and at least five major solar projects in Utah. Moving to renewables is a tough sell, although it was only a few years ago when almost two dozen cities had pledged to go total renewable. Now, many have backed out, mainly fearing the costs of implementation, according to Energy Wire.

Where's the Beef?

The drought is taking no prisoners. While lawmakers are pondering piping in ocean water to the Great Salt Lake, the federal Bureau of Land Management and Utah's School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration (SITLA) want to drill water wells near Bears Ears National Monument because livestock are suffering. The idea, according to The Salt Lake Tribune, is to move cattle to the new wells. But Laura Welp of Western Watersheds Project says that will just degrade more land. She wants more riders on the range to move the animals around. Other concerns include sucking water from springs and other wells, thus encouraging more cattle. There are 23 wells already approved, and the public can comment on others until June 24. No one wants to see the poor cows die, but maybe don't grow the industry?

Just Let Them Teach

If you're old enough, you might remember taking civics in high school. If you're of a later generation, Utah likes to think of civics education as teaching kids to be nice. Maybe a little more than nice, but it's really all about "values" rather than facts. "Some of Utah's teachers are concerned that they will face repercussions if they teach content, skills and dispositions basic to civics education," a UVU academic wrote in the Deseret News.Education Next put it in partisan terms. The "left and right were divided over whether a 'common' set of values could be fully identified and so universally accepted as to warrant a place in civics education." Meanwhile, Utah adults can't even tell you what's in the First Amendment or what the three branches of government are. It's not possible to codify values, but it should be possible to teach civics education.