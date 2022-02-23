Great Again 

click to enlarge Benjamin Wood

Members of the Utah House discuss legislation on Wednesday, Feb. 23

CAPITOL HILL—A bill creating the Great Salt Lake Watershed Enhancement Program—with a $40 million purse for restoration efforts—earned the unanimous approval of the Utah House on Wednesday.

Sponsored by House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, HB410 was a top priority for House leadership during the 2022 session, with the vote coming a few days after lawmakers participated in helicopter flyover tours of dry lakebed exposed by years of receding water levels.

During Wednesday’s floor debate, Wilson talked about living near the lake and how he had become convinced of the “shocking” consequences of its deterioration after years of not fully understanding how dramatic a change was taking place.

“It’s always been there—we think that it always will be,” Wilson said. “But I’m actually not sure that’s the case.”

The program created by the bill would be housed under the state Department of Natural Resources—specifically within the Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands—and would be focused on four areas of lake improvement: the retention and enhancement of water flowing into the lake; improvement of water quality within the Great Salt Lake watershed; restoration of upstream habitats; and the development and coordination of water management plans.

“All of this is designed to enhance, preserve and protect one of our greatest natural resources in this state,” Wilson said.

Several lawmakers—both Republican and Democrat—stood to express their support for the bill, with many sharing anecdotal stories about their experiences visiting the lake and the lake’s presence in family and community histories.

Rep. Merrill Nelson, R-Grantsville, suggested that lawmakers visit Black Rock and take in the sunset, which he claimed was just as beautiful as any sunset vista in Hawaii. “We need to take whatever measures we can to preserve the lake levels,” Nelson said. “The lake is magnificent.”

And Rep. Tim Hawkes, R-Centerville, noted that preserving the Great Salt Lake is an issue that unites all Utahns. Many people have worked for years on restoration, he said, but those efforts would be “super-charged” by new investment from the state.

“I’m very hopeful about the lake, despite everything that’s happened,” Hawkes said. “I think the lake is still great. It’s still doing great things for us, there’s still time to save it.”

The Great Salt Lake is unique as the largest saltwater lake in the western hemisphere. It provides a critical habitat for migratory birds and other wildlife, generates Utah’s “lake-effect” snow and supports a number of industries, like brine shrimp, salt and other mineral extraction.

But the lake has suffered under yearslong drought conditions, as well as legacy policies that treat any unused water reaching the lake as legally “wasted” and that penalize water rights holders for not using their full allotment. Last year, the lake recorded its lowest-ever water level, which Wilson noted was 11 feet lower than when Brigham Young directed early Mormon settlers to take regular measurements.

“For every foot the great salt lake drops, we expose 150 square miles of dry lakebed,” Wilson said. “It fundamentally changes our climate. It has the ability to threaten our economy [and] the quality of life is different in this state because of it.”

HB410 will now move to the Senate for its consideration. It does not yet have a Senate sponsor, but the decision by Wilson to sponsor the bill himself suggests it will be prioritized in the final days of the legislative session, which concludes March 4.

Several bills related to water conservation are also making their way through the legislative process, including a significant proposal to require metering on secondary water systems by 2030 and laws that would incentivize—and prohibit bans on—water-efficient landscaping.