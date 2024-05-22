 Governor issues declaration honoring 40 years of City Weekly | News | Salt Lake City Weekly
Support the Free Press | Facts matter. Truth matters. Journalism matters
Salt Lake City Weekly has been Utah's source of independent news and in-depth journalism since 1984. Donate today to ensure the legacy continues.

May 22, 2024 News

Governor issues declaration honoring 40 years of City Weekly 

Birthday Bulletin

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
declarationpic.jpg

Gov. Spencer Cox issued a declaration in recognition of City Weekly, highlighting June 2024 as a time to mark the paper's milestone anniversary of 40 years in print.

The declaration reads as follows:

Whereas, the Private Eye monthly newsletter originated in June 1984 by John Saltas to serve Utah's private clubs;

Whereas, the newsletter developed into a weekly newspaper with an alternative approach to local arts, music, and investigative journalism;

Whereas, this newspaper, known today as the Salt Lake City Weekly, has celebrated the rich culture found across the Beehive State;

Whereas, City Weekly has provided a vehicle for writers, tradespeople, artists, and everyday Utahns to speak, work and live together with greater frankness, humor, and curiosity;

Whereas, City Weekly has been serving the citizens of Salt Lake and Utah at large for 40 years; and,

Whereas, local journalism is the lifeblood of an informed democracy,

Now, therefore, I, Spencer J. Cox, governor of the state of Utah, do hereby recognize June 2024 as

The 40th Anniversary of City Weekly

Spencer J. Cox
Governor

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite

Tags:

  |  

More News »

About The Author

Wes Long

Wes Long
Bio:
 Wes Long's writing first appeared in City Weekly in 2021 and in 2023, he was named Listings Desk manager. Long majored in history at the University of Utah and enjoys a good book or film, an excursion into nature or the nearest historic district, or simply basking in the company of animals.

Latest in News

Readers also liked…

···

© 2024 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation