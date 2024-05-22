Governor issues declaration honoring 40 years of City Weekly 

Gov. Spencer Cox issued a declaration in recognition of City Weekly, highlighting June 2024 as a time to mark the paper's milestone anniversary of 40 years in print.

The declaration reads as follows:

Whereas, the Private Eye monthly newsletter originated in June 1984 by John Saltas to serve Utah's private clubs;

Whereas, the newsletter developed into a weekly newspaper with an alternative approach to local arts, music, and investigative journalism;

Whereas, this newspaper, known today as the Salt Lake City Weekly, has celebrated the rich culture found across the Beehive State;

Whereas, City Weekly has provided a vehicle for writers, tradespeople, artists, and everyday Utahns to speak, work and live together with greater frankness, humor, and curiosity;

Whereas, City Weekly has been serving the citizens of Salt Lake and Utah at large for 40 years; and,

Whereas, local journalism is the lifeblood of an informed democracy,

Now, therefore, I, Spencer J. Cox, governor of the state of Utah, do hereby recognize June 2024 as

The 40th Anniversary of City Weekly

Spencer J. Cox

Governor