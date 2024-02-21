Gov. Spencer Cox seems happy to sign new state laws poking at the federal government 

click to enlarge

Miss: Local Control

This year—more than most—the federal government has been taking its licks from the states. When Gov. Spencer Cox began sending troops to the Texas border, it was just one signal that Utah had joined the ranks of states telling the feds to back off. A half dozen or so bills before the state Legislature now are meant to stanch federal encroachment. One requires written permission from a sheriff before a federal officer can arrest anyone for a firearm offense. Another creates a contingency plan for the loss of federal funding—just in case. And of course, there were a couple that affirmed state sovereignty. Cox has since signed the Utah Constitutional Sovereignty Act. The whole idea of federalism is to create some balance between the state and federal government, but since Utah created its Federalism Commission in 2011, the movement has been to take state control, especially over federal lands. This session codifies the desire.

Miss: Pro Choice

Utah's ranked-choice voting pilot program has been in the legislative crosshairs since it began in 2018. Municipalities are able to choose whether to use what's also called instant runoff elections. What started with 23 cities fell to 10 in 2023. There are still two years before the pilot expires, but lawmakers may vote to end it early. The problem is perception and, of course, Donald Trump, who called RCV "crap." The Eagle Forum claims that candidates can game the ranked-choice system and says it can show that with its own data—somewhere. Rep. Brady Brammer, R-Pleasant Grove, said continuing the pilot would be "sunk costs"—in other words, throwing good money after bad. One citizen said she thinks RCV is the first step toward the National Popular Vote, and Utah is not known for supporting the concept of one person, one vote. Still, this was to be a pilot program to give people time to get used to the new system and gather real facts. The Deseret News' Jay Evenson, who wasn't RCV's biggest fan, thinks it should play out. "Utahns simply haven't played the game long enough." While surveys of voters have shown that most like the ranking system, that may not be enough to save it.

Hit: Book Smarts

Book bans aside, let's look at the power of personal commitment. Eddy Thompson remembers growing up in Layton, where his parents moved when he was 5. His mother was studying for a doctorate in education and was well aware of the cultural gaps in Utah public schools, so she insisted that Thompson learn about African American history and gave him assignments to that end. "We had full semesters of Utah history, and I was a history buff, but when it came to Black history, it wasn't quite the same," Thompson told KSL News. "We're talking maybe three pages in the textbook." Now, at 43, he is a civil rights advocate, appointed to the Martin Luther King Jr. Human Rights Commission, where he works to empower youths.