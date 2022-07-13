Go Big or Go Extinct 

click to enlarge

Various animal species—particularly wide-ranging carnivores such as cougars and wolverines—are facing localized extinctions due to our patterns of land protection. If we are to reverse these trends, we must do a much better job of protecting massive expanses of connected areas on the lands administered by government agencies, as well as those owned by private individuals.

But many such areas cross state and even national boundaries. And the ongoing battle about the future of Utah's Bears Ears National Monument offers an inkling of the enormity of the task that lies ahead.

Fortunately, Bears Ears is soon likely to become more intact. On May 17, Utah's Legislative Management Committee approved a land swap with the federal government. Utah's School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration (SITLA) is poised to give up 161,000 acres that it owns inside the monument and in return, the federal government will give SITLA 164,000 acres of public land scattered throughout the state. This is actually a comparatively small amount of land—the monument encompasses roughly 1.36 million acres.

Once this exchange is approved, Utah will be able to develop the obtained areas for the extraction of such minerals as potash and lithium, as well as oil and gas. SITLA's director, Michelle McConkie, recently told the Deseret News that such activity could generate hundreds of millions of dollars for the state's education budget. And due to land-use restrictions within Bears Ears, the property that Utah will be trading has generated less than $100,000 each year.

It is heartening to see dialogue between the federal and state governments on a highly contentious matter—the creation of Bears Ears National Monument in 2016 by President Obama. This was strongly supported by Native American tribes due to the area's spiritual, historical and cultural significance. But just two years later, President Trump severely reduced its size, deferring to the wishes of many of Utah's politicians. Then, last year, President Biden essentially restored the monument's original boundaries.

This story continues to unfold. Environmental and tribal organizations had been pursuing litigation over the monument's shrinking, and those actions are now in limbo following its restoration. But Sean Reyes, Utah's Attorney General, is threatening new lawsuits over the restitution of the monument's boundaries.

Even if this seemingly immense area remains protected, it could still be insufficient for the long-term conservation of certain animal species. The protection of wildlife habitat is a critical component of our nation's conservation efforts. However, this principle was not systematically considered in designating either Bears Ears or the neighboring Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, beyond the obvious notion that more habitat is beneficial to wildlife.

The creation of protected areas is often done in a piecemeal fashion, without understanding how an area benefits certain species. And the connectivity of such places is rarely a guiding factor in determining their boundaries.

As research from William Newmark—of the Utah Museum of Natural History—has found, there is generally a lack of correspondence between the legal boundaries of our continent's Western national parks and their inhabitant species' "biotic" boundaries (i.e., the area needed to sustain them). Thus, despite the existence of numerous big parks, many large, wide-ranging mammalian carnivores could be headed for extinction.

I've examined the potential impact of designating wilderness and other natural areas in Utah on mammalian conservation, focusing on the Utah Wilderness Coalition's proposal for classifying over 8 million acres of federal land as wilderness. "Wilderness" is the strongest type of land protection in the United States—it may occur in already established national parks, monuments and forests.

The coalition's proposal—America's Red Rock Wilderness Act—encompasses many parcels, including the 1.36-million-acre (roughly 5,500 square kilometers) Bears Ears National Monument and the 1.87-million-acre (7,600 square km) Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. Virtually all of it is administered by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

To determine the size of a population needed to sustain itself for a given amount of time, conservation biologists use a procedure called Minimum Population Viability Analysis. Factors such as a species' habitat requirements, genetic variation and reproductive biology help to determine such values. Newmark estimated that the cougar population in Grand Canyon National Park (an area near southern Utah for which such data exists) requires about 8,000 square kilometers for there to be a high probability of sustaining 50 cougars for 100 years. Approximately 80,000 square kilometers are needed to support 500 cougars for 1,000 years.

That may seem like a lot of cougars and a very long time, but 1,000 years is but a blink of the eye in evolutionary time. It is, indeed, a reasonable population size if the goal is to maintain these animals in this region for the foreseeable future. It should provide them with the chance to adapt to the inevitable and long-term changes that will continue to occur in their environment.

The aforementioned proposal to designate 8 million acres as protected wilderness equates to more than 32,000 square kilometers. Southern Utah's other large, protected areas—its five national parks and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area (in Utah and Arizona)—encompass an additional 9,600 square kilometers. This total amount of land thus appears to be rather insufficient to sustain a robust cougar population for 1,000 years.

Only a few conservation organizations are addressing these large-scale issues, such as Wildlands Network and the Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative. And as the seemingly endless debates about Utah's national monuments and other federal lands continue, those concerned about wildlife conservation should be contemplating a grander, longer-term vision.

Dr. Sam Zeveloff is a Presidential Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Zoology at Weber State University.