Gimme Some Lovin' 

Mike Riedel

TF - You're too Shallow: A portion of the proceeds from this new IPA will be donated to Friends of the Great Salt Lake. The group's purpose is to preserve and protect the Great Salt Lake ecosystem, and to increase public awareness and appreciation of the lake through education, research, advocacy and the arts.

It pours a decently fizzy, almost fluffy half-finger head that fades at a medium pace then slows to a crawl, leaving a nice frothy lacing. The color is a semi-hazy nectar orange, with a column of streaming bubbles. The nose is quite nice, bursting with citrus and lots of it: orange rind, grapefruit pith, some juicy fruitiness like fresh-squeezed juice, mild generic fruit punch tropical notes, a little grapefruit and generic tropical fruit too. There's so much juice, with a touch of a resinous musty note in there, and a faint hint of malt, too.

The taste brings more hops, a little resinous note with a touch of sap and pine. Then more big fruit, including a little tropical fruit note and some berry fruit punch, easing into the citrus with some orange rind, plenty of pith and grapefruit notes, plus a hint of fruity bubblegum. The grassy, mild piney resinous flavor starts to surge as it goes, with a bit of spicy hops, as the mildly sweet malty note struggles to come through but barely balances the beer before disappearing. The finish is fairly dry, with a bit of a spicy hop note, a little more resin and a hint of pine, along with bit more grapefruit pith and citrus peel for a lingering bitterness. Mouthfeel is medium in body and slightly fluffy, with nice carbonation.

Overall: A nice classically based IPA. TF Brewing seems to deliver consistently, and is still at the top of their game.

Red Rock - Nanu Nanu: When this debuted last week, I saw quite a few people trying to express the meaning of the beer's name over social media. There were many interesting theories ranging from a Pacific Island greeting to a type of hop. People of a certain age, however, will remember that this is Robin Williams' greeting from his Mork character in the 1970s television series, Mork and Mindy. Shazbat, errr, oh well.

This IPA forms a good, slightly off-white head that lasts forever on top of a gorgeous hazy golden color. It emits fresh citrus aromas (grapefruit, lemon, lime) with slight alcohol tones in the background, which is also a warning: It's an 8.1 percent percent ABV beauty. Don't fall for the breezy freshness, because it's got plenty of power within.

The taste is absolutely delightful. Malts are just noticeable, but it's actually a hop-dominated territory. Unbelievably fresh with plenty of fruit (mandarin, grapefruit and some lemon) aromas wrapped in a microbubble blanket, with some warming alcohol tones underneath. Then comes the beautiful bitterness of those hops. A bittersweet taste stays after the sip for a surprisingly long time in the lingering mouthfeel, with a semi-dry finish.

Overall: Don't miss out on this good standard IPA; you may just find your new affordable Red Rock beer right here. It's well balanced, with plenty of freshness, plenty of hops, plenty of power and very drinkable. It does walk the line between coasts, starting in the fruity hops flavor of the east and finishing with the expressive bitterness from the west. For me, it's an ideal place to be.

I think you'll find that Nanu Nanu will be around for a bit, and at some point you may end up seeing this one in cans as well; 16-ounce bottles can be found at the Red Rock Beer Store and at their restaurants. The "You're too Shallow" IPA is a much smaller batch, and may disappear fast; TF's bar always saves a few for pub dwellers, so check the in-house selection, just in case. As always, cheers!