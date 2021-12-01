Getting Gifty 

Photo Collective Studios

The hunt for the perfect gift is on, and we've got some spots worth checking out. Whether you're searching for the perfect gift for a music-lover, or hoping to find a little entertainment in your shopping, read below for some local stops to include in your outings this year.

S&S Golden Ticket: We all have that one person in our lives who is always complaining about how much money they've spent going to too many shows, or missing shows with friends in an attempt to save money. Well, this gift pick is the thing to get that person. Local venue owners and bookers S&S Presents is bringing back their popular Golden Ticket program, where one can buy what are basically season passes to shows of one's choice through the entire year of 2022.

The Golden Tickets are for sale in three tiers: unlimited access to shows at the 21+ S&S venues The Urban Lounge and Metro Music Hall for $250; Audio Club, which grants the Golden Ticket-holder access to one show a month at The Urban Lounge; and Unlimited Kilby Court access for $150. The Golden Tickets really do act as a pass, featuring a photo ID that holders can show at the door of any eligible show. So whether this is the gift for your concert-obsessed friend in need or you are that very friend, and want to give yourself the gift of saving some money on your show habit, these tickets are the way to go. The Golden Tickets are on sale through Dec. 23, available at sartainandsaunders.com.

Win Win Holiday Market and After Party: Brought to you by the same folks who bring you the Vintage Market at Clubhouse SLC each year (the sustainable and local-focused curators of Animalia), this holiday version of the event will feature much of the same that the Vintage Market offers—namely, vintage goods and wear from vendors like Blue Velvet Bunny, Chubby Dust Bunny, The Thrill of a Thrift, Shadowplay and Lost in Space. But there's tons more to seek out at this market, from ceramics and glassworks, jewelry, apothecary goods, artwork, home goods and eats and drinks from local vendors.

If you stick around long enough, stash your presents in the secure trunk of your car and swing back by the venue for the after-party event. Featuring music from local artists Angel Magic and Bobo, it's the perfect way to unwind after a day wandering the crowds, and to treat yourself, too. You deserve it for doing a really good job finding presents and supporting local business at the same time. Clubhouse SLC is at 850 E. South Temple, and the market starts at 11 A.M. on Saturday, Dec. 4 and goes through 6 p.m., with a $2 entrance fee. The after-party runs 8 p.m. - 1 a.m., with an entrance fee of $5. Follow @winwinpopup_slc on Instagram for updates and details on vendors.

9th and 9th Book and Music Gallery: A shop that's been around for just over a year on the 9th and 9th block of shops comes with a simply descriptive name: 9th and 9th Book and Music Gallery offers books and music. But not just any books and music! The hodge-podge of a shop, which has the air of a trinkety antique mall, specializes in rare and collectible books, and the same goes for their musical offerings, which include instruments and records. Those instruments are often deeply vintage, including banjos and guitars, suited for beginner and intermediate levels alike and from brands like Fender, Epiphone, Yamaha, B.C. Rich and SX. There are also more oddball musical offerings, from vintage harmonicas to—in one case that may have already sold—a hand-painted Australian aboriginal didgeridoo, plus things like a full harpsicle harp.

The shop also offers up other curios and artwork of the locally-made variety, making this a place to stop into whether you walk out with a gift for the music nerd in your life or not. 9th and 9th Book and Music Gallery also buys merchandise, so feel free to trade in something old for something new. Visit the shop on 872 E. 900 South, and keep up with their news and stock announcements on Instagram at @9thand9thbookandmusic. Through the holidays, they are open from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Tuesdays - Thursdays, from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Just Look At All Those Spring Tours!: Once the shining lights and glitzy parties of the holidays are past, how do we keep our spirits up through the rest of the season? Well, looking forward to the coming deluge of spring tours is one good way. Venues already have the spring months filling up with amazing shows, and some are selling out even all these months in advance. So, look up any of your loved one's favorite artists, because chances are at least one of them is already planning to visit SLC this spring. Buy two tickets, and tell your buddy to meet you in March.