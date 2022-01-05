Courtesy of Bravo

When the second season of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City—or RHOSLC to fans—premiered in September 2021, viewers were introduced to a new cast member in Jennie Nguyen. And despite being the newcomer in a show filled with large personalities, the married mother of three quickly stood out as more than just another spitfire.

Nguyen's story is heartwarming, built on survival and hard work. And her casting on the series added diversity by highlighting Nguyen's Vietnamese culture—for good or ill (see October's much-discussed "Sex, Lies and Sister Wives" episode).

With the Utah-set series charging ahead with drama both onscreen and off, City Weekly caught up with Nguyen to chat about her background, adjusting to celebrity life and adding realism to a smash reality show.

City Weekly: What brought you to Utah?

Jennie Nguyen: I was born in Vietnam. My family migrated on a boat during the war and lived in a refugee camp in Thailand for a few years and then got sponsored by a Christian church to come to America when I was 7 years old.

I grew up in Long Beach, California, and went to a few years of fashion design school in college. Then I decided to change my major to accounting and business, and I worked at a photography studio as a makeup artist where I met my husband's sister and then my husband, Duy, in 1999.

We had a long-distance relationship for a couple months—I was still in California, he was in Utah. He invited me to visit and then to stay, and I did.

We dated for more than seven years before we got married and now we have been together 22 years. I had my first child before we were married—I wanted to make sure. I knew I could be a single mom. I worked with Duy in his [chiropractic] clinic for some time and went back to school to be a pharmacist. After I found out I was pregnant with my first son, Atlas, I was pretty sick and took some time off. I had to focus on being a mom.

You're open about culture on the show, and your husband has suggested adding wives to your marriage. Can you explain his proposal?

I want people to understand that there are so many Asian cultures out there. We are Chinese, Vietnamese, Cambodian, etc. We are all different, have different food, speak different dialects.

I love my culture, and I was raised a certain way. When I moved to America, I still kept my Vietnamese culture, and I want people to understand that I am different as a human being. We live in a community full of diversity, and I knew some of the ladies didn't know much about the Vietnamese culture.

Nguyen says she lived a “humble, private life” before joining RHOSLC.

I am an honest person, so when I got on the show I wanted to be authentic and share whatever was going on in our home. Deep down, I feel there is some trauma from the loss of my daughter. When you feel that something has been taken away, you want it even more.[Editor's note: Nguyen has experienced multiple miscarriages and a stillbirth during her second pregnancy.]

We both decided that it was best that I tie my tubes and not have any more children. I don't want my life to be at risk, and I don't want to adopt, and I don't want a surrogate. I love our family the way it is. But I can understand the pain he is going through and what he witnessed. I can't speak on his behalf, but I respect it.

I grew up in a very big family, I am the youngest of 13, so I know a big family is important in Vietnam. The more kids you have in Vietnam, the wealthier and more educated you are. We did discuss having a big family but that just didn't happen, and I have accepted it. We both need therapy to resolve the issue.

In our culture, in a third-world country, there are no therapists to say, "Oh you don't want to work on a farm? It's OK!"—nothing like that! It is all about survival, not about "woe is me, I am sad today." There is no talk of depression. You live and make sure you continue to live and survive.

Duy also grew up in that mindset, so it is really difficult to understand the concept of getting help. It took me a long time.

Were you a Housewives fan before joining the show?

I wasn't a fan of the franchise per se. The only reason I watched the show was because [cast member] Lisa Barlow is my friend, and I wanted to support her. Then I started watching another Real Housewives show, Orange County, and it was so different. Then I watched the New Jersey and Atlanta series, and recently Potomac and Beverly Hills. I have to say, Potomac is very interesting.

In one of our "catch up" chats, I joked to Lisa that I should be on the show, and she said she recommended me. I didn't think I had the dynamic to be on the show. I am private, and I don't get aggressive in the moment—it takes me time to process things.

I did the Skype interview, then they interviewed my husband and kids, and they wanted a video clip of my home. There were several people that had applied and, at first, I was a "friend of" Lisa, which you don't get paid for. It is not until you become a full cast member that you are paid. I had just sold my medical spa business, so I did not have a business to promote. I am the only stay-at-home mom on the show.

What do you wish you knew then that you know now?

I went on the show to promote my son's (Atlas Tran) business. He created a formulation—PC20 PreCramp Juice—you take this sport drink prior to working out to stop cramps. It helps you to perform to your highest capacity.

Many years ago, my husband was the chiropractor for the Los Angeles Rams football team. He saw a lot of athletes get cramps, so he knew a good formulation that would help, and he helped my son formulate it. Unfortunately, you can't buy it yet. We cannot find the right bottle to use because of the pandemic—there is a shortage—so, it is on hold.

I also thought [being on the show] would be a good challenge for me since I sold my business. I used to do a lot of commercials, and I was used to being on camera. I really thought it seemed like it would be fun, and I'd make some new, real friends. But then, it was more than I expected.

The drama was crazy. I had to really learn how to maneuver around a situation, and then there was the conversation with my husband. I can't control what he says, and he can't take it back, and now the whole world knows what should have been kept private. That has been challenging.

I now feel like we have to find a solution on camera. Being on the show became more intense than I expected. Would I do it again? I don't know, maybe. I consider Lisa my friend, but I need to get to know the other ladies better to say that [I would do it again].

What challenges have you faced on the show?

The situation with [criminally accused cast member] Jen Shah, because that was unexpected. The FBI is involved, and you don't know what is going on. Can I trust this person? Can I not trust this person? Am I in trouble? Why are they all panicking? What do they know that I don't know? What are they not sharing with me?

I wanted to stay calm and logical, but as a business owner, I need more facts. No one is really telling me anything. I have spoken with her [off-camera] and let her know that I wanted to hear the facts from her. I also told her that I wanted to apologize for prejudging without having all the facts, because we get caught up in the moment. I wanted to extend an olive branch.

On the show, I tried to let Jen speak to us at the International Peace Gardens, but it did not happen. They all jumped in and made it about themselves. I was really mad.

Also, the ladies not owning up to what they say is a challenge. I have an issue with Mary [Cosby], she has made comments about my slanted eyes and my yellow [skin] tone. But that's Mary.

I also have a real issue with Meredith [Marks]. Meredith is very educated and logical and says she is your friend. But when Mary said that about my slanted eyes, Meredith—as a lady, with high education—does not think that is offensive? She never told Mary that it was offensive.

What's been most rewarding about the show?

You see people on TV and think it may not be real—it's scripted or staged. But when you are there in the moment, it is not staged. You see the reality. You behave this way, you talk this way, it is all authentic.

I don't hold back when I get really mad. My emotions are real, my reactions are real. For me, that was a positive thing because I have a different perspective now. When I am home with my family, I leave it all. Also, I have gotten to do things I don't normally do, like going to Vail and cross-country skiing, etc. And my kids love to be on TV!

How are you adjusting to being a "celebrity"?

When I normally go out, my hair is wet, no makeup on, I'm just me, a typical housewife going out to get groceries. No one recognized me, I lived a very humble, private life. Now, if I go out, I am self-conscious. If I don't have makeup on, someone wants to take photos. I now have to be conscious of that.

Also, when people call out your name, you think you know that person and when you turn around, you might not know them. It is something I still need to get used to. Sometimes, I feel a bit overwhelmed. I am still figuring out how to take my celebrity status to the next level so I can do more and be out there.

What do you hope fans take away from RHOSLC?

I want them to understand that even though Salt Lake is a small city, we are very diverse. Salt Lake is beautiful and there are a lot of us, like the housewives here. I want people to understand that they should not look down on Salt Lake.

It is not just a Mormon state, either. There are other religions, and we are a large, supportive city for the LGBTQ community. People should not prejudge. We are of the same caliber as Orange County, Atlanta, etc. Don't prejudge and think we can't deliver.

Who's the biggest influence in your life?

That's hard. My father was a dentist and a jeweler who owned multiple jewelry shops in Vietnam. He was very wealthy, and he gave all that up when we came to America to find a better future for his children.

But I didn't have the opportunity to have a father growing up—he passed away when I was 9, and it was hard. I looked up to him because he was very educated, but I did not like his old-fashioned ways—they beat their wives. I told my mom when I was older that I would never be in a situation like that, and she told me I could not say things like that about my dad.

My mom was a housewife who did not speak English. She took care of the family in a very loving way. She passed away when I was 19. I really didn't have anyone to look up to growing up, I was always in survival mode.

My biggest motivator is myself. I want to do better every day. How can I be more successful? How can I prove myself? If I can't do something, I will figure it out.

I became successful because I am consistent and persistent in what I do. I will give it my all. Raising my kids, I am the same way. I tell my kids, "I don't care what grades you have, as long as you give me your all and are nice and kind, that means a lot more than being smart." We need good humans on this planet. I ask them every day when I pick them up from school, "What did you do that was nice and kind today?"

Describe your future goals.

I just want to be happy! To be honest, I don't care about the material things or money. I want to consciously understand that I could be happy no matter what.

My goal is to make sure my kids are good human beings, that I raise good kids and that they are successful in anything they do. I want to leave a good image for the next generation. I want them to understand, "Mom is not the richest, she's not poor, but she wanted to be sure that we were good people and that we can carry what she taught us to our kids."

I also want to help other women express their emotions. If I can help one person, I am happy. I had been hiding feelings for so long, and I know it's not healthy. It's not healthy for my children or my husband. I learned that if I could talk about it, then slowly I could heal internally. You are not less of a woman because you have this problem. Everything happens for a reason.

If there's a third season, and you're on it, what will you do differently?

I would want to set the record straight about Duy and what he said. People misunderstood the whole sister wife thing. He never said he wanted one, he asked, "What if?" When people heard that they jumped to conclusions.

I don't blame them—I understand where they are coming from. My husband has already given me what I want. He just wants more kids, and he wants me to be open-minded. It is a struggle for us. It is very complicated.

Show Stoppers

Meg Walter, editor and writer at TheBeehive.com, has her finger on the pulse of all things Utah. Here, she shares her take on the Real Housewives phenomenon.

City Weekly: How has RHOSLC impacted Utah?

Meg Walter: When we heard that the franchise was coming to Salt Lake City, I expected them to find women who represented Utah. I honestly was not too familiar with the show—I hadn't watched any other city, so I didn't really understand how the show worked.

When they released the cast list, it was a lot of, "I have never heard of this person." I was expecting it to be a lot of influencers, so it was surprising. I started to familiarize myself with the other cities ahead of the premiere and now, after having watched two seasons, I realize that what they did was not about finding women who represented Utah to be on the show, but finding women in Utah who fit the show's model.

In so doing, I think they lent Utah a lot of credibility in a weird way. Because in order to have a Housewives franchise, you have to have a lot of wealth, a thriving restaurant scene and some real drama within society. I think it has helped to take the perception of Utah from maybe a bit Podunk to an up-and-coming, exciting place.

What in particular has taken Utah to that next level

This is one of the franchise's most diverse casts, interestingly enough, because I think we have one of the least diverse populations. Aside from Potomac, this is probably one of the more diverse casts, so I think that has helped.

Also, I wouldn't call their discussion around Mormonism "nuanced," but I do think it has shone a light on how complicated religion is for a lot of people. It is progressive to not just put people in a box. They have also done a lot of fundraising on the show for the LGBTQ community.

How does the off-screen legal drama affect the show?

It has been so fun to watch, and who would have thought? It really felt like a true-crime docuseries. So, to have that aspect as well as all these women with the most dynamic and hilarious personalities, it is so fun to watch it all.

Should locals tune in?

I think that a lot of people are hesitant to watch the show, but it is really fun to see the place that you are from shown on this show that is watched by millions of people across the country.

They have gone to places that are in my neighborhood, it adds a sense of importance to my life. In a way, I am living a life worthy of Bravo. And that is not insignificant—that's really fun!

I would encourage people to watch, if only to feel that sense of community that it offers. It makes us look bougie and fancy, and I think that's worth celebrating!