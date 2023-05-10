Get outside and go for a mural crawl with this Salt Lake City Weekly map 

“Atlas” by SRIL (Shae Petersen)

Utah has emerged from a long, cold, snowy winter. It's great news for anyone hoping for a future in which Salt Lakers aren't driven from their homes by toxic dust, but it's still a drag having to wait until May to get out and about.

To make up for lost time, we've prepared a map of murals that intrepid urban explorers can visit in a single bike ride or in three segment walks. Each segment is clustered near Trax light rail (Tip: Stage 2 is the shortest). Along the way, we'll share information about the artists and point out areas of interest, including friendly businesses ready to serve you a quick bite or a cold drink—tell 'em City Weekly sent you.

Readers can enter to win a pair of tickets to an upcoming City Weekly event, including the Slick Rock Beer Festival in Moab (hurry, it's next weekend!), the 12th annual City Weekly Pride Pageant (June 1), the 4th annual Utah Cann (July 15) or the 13th annual Utah Beer Festival (Aug. 19-20). To enter, snap a photo of yourself holding this issue with one of the following murals in the background, then post to social and tag us (Twitter: @CityWeekly; Insta: @SLCWeekly; Facebook: /slcweekly), or email comments@cityweekly.net with "Mural Crawl" in the subject line. Entry deadline is May 18.

(Click here for an interactive map of the mural route)

STAGE 1: GREATER GATEWAY

Begin: North Temple Bridge/Guadalupe Station

(500 West and North Temple; Trax Green Line; FrontRunner)

Mural: "Atlas"

Artist: Shae Petersen aka SRIL (@srilart)

Info: Among the largest pieces on this map, "Atlas" was created in 2018 and is located on Hardware Apartments, overlooking the North Temple Frontrunner platform. "For me, the piece of art is public. It has nothing to do with the people who live here and who don't," Peterson told City Weekly at the time.

Points of interest: A new pedestrian bridge is under construction at 300 North, which will help residents avoid delays due to freight rail. This location also marks the approximate start of the underground train box envisioned by the Rio Grande Plan.

Pit stops: None, as Utah and UTA struggle to understand the benefits of mixed-use amenities near transit stops.

Next steps: Head west on the newly built Folsom Trail, then turn south on 600 West.

Metro Skull by Trent Call

Stop 1: Metro Music Hall

(615 W. 100 South, SLC, 385-528-0952,

metromusichall.com)

Mural: Metro Skull

Artis: Trent Call (@trentcall)

Info: The multicolored skull on the east wall of Metro Music Hall is roughly 20 feet tall, creating a striking landmark for this storied west side concert venue tucked under the shadow of I-15. Call's work also appears on the Zions Bank building at Main Street and 100 South, on a wall at Kilby Court and at South Salt Lake's Beehive Distilling.

Points of interest: The community garden located across the street was briefly slated to house a homeless resource center, part of a slate of shelter sitings announced in 2016 that were subsequently abandoned after public backlash. The Utah Arts Alliance is next door to the west.

Pit stops: Metro Music Hall (obv); The Sun Trapp; The Complex.

Next steps: Head east on 100 South.

The Gateway

Stop 2: The Gateway

(400 W. 200 South, SLC, 801-456-0000,

atthegateway.com)

Mural: Various

Artist: Designed by Caroline Kane and Alli VanKleeck (@smockandroll)

Info: The Gateway is a mural crawl in and of itself, with pieces scattered throughout the open-air retail center. For today, we'll focus on the colorful crosswalks at the intersection of 100 South and Rio Grande Street that are refreshed periodically with a new look.

Points of interest: Beyond the aesthetics, decorative crosswalks are proven to slow driving speeds (as do the cobblestones on Rio Grande Street), making the space more inviting to pedestrians. The Urban Arts Gallery is located a stone's-throw away.

Pit stops: The Store; Hall Pass; Flanker Kitchen & Sporting Club; Italian Graffiti; Wiseguys; The Depot

Next steps: Continue east on 100 South until it dead ends at the Salt Palace.

An underground mural at The Salt Palace

Stop 3: The Salt Palace

(underground at 100 South and 200 West, SLC)

Mural: 200 West Community Mural

Artists: Traci O'Very Covey (@toverycovey), Evan Jed Memmott (@evanjed), Chuck Landvatter (@chuckaintnobody), Matt Monsoon (@mattmonsoon.art), Jimmi Toro (@jimmitoro), Alexis Rose

Info: Commissioned by The Blocks, an organization that promotes downtown Salt Lake City, this piece is unique for having been painted by community members who filled in the outlines of a design by the artists listed above.

Several artists contributed to this design.

Points of interest: This area was once Salt Lake City's Japantown, commemorated by a pocket park on the north side of 100 South. It is also one of the few locations in the city where through-traffic passes beneath a commercial structure.

Pit Stops: Few nearby, as the Salt Palace is pretty uninviting to pedestrians. But options like Adelaide, Van Rider, Patrick's Pub and other bars and eateries can be found around 300 West or 200 South.

Next steps: Head south on 200 West.

Jazz mural at Valter’s Osteria

Stop 4: Valter's Osteria

(173 W. 300 South, SLC, 801-521-4563,

valtersosteria.com)

Mural: Untitled

Artist: Karabo Poppy Moletsane

(@karabo_poppy)

Info: Created in 2018 by South African artist Karabo Poppy Moletsane, this work—commonly known as "The Jazz Mural"—celebrates the Utah Jazz and stands more than 75 feet tall and 30 feet wide. Valter Nassi, the beloved former owner of Valter's Osteria, passed away last year.

Points of interest: The protected bike lanes on 200 West and 300 South were the first of their kind in the city, championed by then-Salt Lake City Mayor Ralph Becker.

Pit stops: Valter's Osteria (obv); Squatters Pub Brewery; Zest Kitchen & Bar; Poplar Street Pub; Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana; Gracie's; Eggsburg; Sonoma Grill.

Next steps: Congratulations! You've completed Stage 1. To continue onto Stage 2, head south on 200 West or hop a train to the 900 South Trax station.

Trent Call’s mural at the Alinéa Lofts, above Snowmobile Pizza

STAGE 2: WEST CENTRAL

Begin: 900 South Station

(850 S. 200 West, SLC; Trax Red, Blue and Green lines)

Mural: "Reconfigured"

Artist: Trent Call (@trentcall)

Info: Located on the west side of Alinéa Lofts and Snowmobile Pizza, this mural welcomes Trax riders to the Central 9th Neighborhood, which is quickly establishing itself as one of the most walkable, transit-friendly areas of the city with passenger rail, high-frequency bus service and the 9-Line Trail.

Points of interest: Across the street to the west, you can check the new digs for SpyHop, a digital media arts center for school-age children. The southern arm of what will one day be a Green Loop around downtown has been built on 900 South, where vehicle lanes were reduced to create space for a multi-use trail and green landscaping.

Pit stops: Snowmobile Pizza (obv); Water Witch; Laziz Kitchen; Scion Cider Bar; The Pearl; Central 9th Market; Blue Copper Coffee; Nohm; Seasons.

Next steps: West on 900 South.

This Granary District mural faces the Volunteers for America Youth Resource Center.

Stop 1: Volunteers of America

(888 S. 400 West, SLC, 801-364-0744,

voaut.org)

Mural: "We Make the Future"

Artist: Unknown

Info: Located across the street from the Volunteers of America Youth Resource Center, this mural is one of several in the Granary District that brighten up otherwise dilapidated spaces.

Points of interest: If Salt Lake City ever gets another Trax line, the most likely scenario is that it will run along what is currently a decommissioned rail corridor on 400 West and, beginning at this location, curving east to where it would ultimately connect to the existing Trax lines at Ballpark Station. To the east of this mural, the future trailside home of the Bicycle Collective is currently under construction.

Pit stops: Vertical Diner; Club Try-Angles; Golden Gyros (on the way between stops 1 and 2); El Viroleno (one block north and west).

Next steps: Go north on 400 West and then hang a right to head east on 800 South.

This Fisher Brewing mural is based on archive photos.

Stop 2: Fisher Brewing Co.

(320 W. 800 South, SLC, 801-487-2337,

fisherbeer.com)

Mural: Fisher Brewing mural

Artist: Josh Scheuerman

(@jscheuerman)

Info: You'll have to duck down the alley on the west side of Fisher Brewing to get a good look at this monochromatic piece by Josh Scheuerman, which was based on archive photos from the original Fisher Brewing facility near the Jordan River on the city's west side.

Points of interest: Scheuerman also produced the large landscape of Bears Ears National Monument across the street (keen observers will note the addition and subsequent removal of a "for sale" sign, by the artist, at two politically relevant points in time) and his work is regularly featured in the pages and events of City Weekly.

Pit stops: Fisher Brewing (obv); Good Food Gluten Free Bakery; RubySnap Fresh Cookies, Roots Coffee.

Next steps: Pop around the corner on 300 West and head toward the south.

Protest murals wrap the Fleet Block, which is slated for redevelopment.

Stop 3: Fleet Block

(300 West between 800 South and 900 South, SLC)

Mural: Various

Artist: Various

Info: Beginning with the image of George Floyd following his 2020 murder by a Minneapolis police officer, these portraits appeared without formal approval, protesting police violence and commemorating some of the lives lost in Utah. Over time, the area has come to be a location of community gathering and tribute.

Points of interest: The portraits stalled city plans to redevelop the so-called Fleet Block, but that effort was recently "un-paused" after several rounds of engagement with victims' families and other stakeholders. While plans are not finalized, the Fleet Block is expected to be divided into smaller parcels for housing, retail and new park space.

Pit stops: Yoko Taco; Tacos Garay; Trails Gentlemen's Club.

Next steps: Continue south on 300 West.

“Be the Light,” by Brooke Smart

Stop 4: Maven West

(945 S. 300 West, SLC, 801-410-4180,

mavenwestslc.com)

Mural: "Be the Light"

Artist: Brooke Smart (@brookesmartillustration)

Info: Based on the poem recited by Amanda Gorman during President Joe Biden's 2021 inauguration, this mural by Brooke Smart corresponds with two additional pieces by the artist on the flagship building of the Maven District at 200 East and 900 South.

Points of interest: The construction dust is starting to clear around the 300 West Cycle Track, which ends just north of this location at the 9-Line Trail, setting up a potential hub of pedestrian activity. Long term, the city has plans to extend the cycle track north into town.

Pit stops: The Dough Miner; T.F. Brewing, Kaiser's Barbeque and General Store.

Next steps: Congratulations! You've completed Stage 2. To continue onto Stage 3, travel south on 300 West and turn east on 1700 South, or travel by train to Central Pointe Station and conduct route in reverse.

Street art on the wall of Friar Tuck’s Barbershop

Stage 3: South City

Note: Readers may choose to reverse this route if traveling on foot and/or transit.

Begin (or end): Friar Tucks Barbershop

(11 W. 1700 South, SLC, 385-242-7665,

ftbarbers.com)

Mural: Various

Artist: Various

Info: Check this building and around the nearby Sweet Lake Biscuits & Limeade for a great cluster of street art.

Points of interest: There's a lot of new sprinkled among the old along 1700 South, as you leave the big box stores of 300 West behind and enter a unique blend of housing, retail and industrial spaces. The ongoing effort to rehabilitate the neighborhood around Smith's Ballpark is also likely to accelerate the transformation of this part of the city.

Pit stops: Sweet Lake Biscuits & Limeade; Honeysuckle Coffee Co.; New Golden Dragon; Pho Tay Ho; Comcom Kitchen; Loco Burger; Big Willies; Manny's Again; El Meño's.

Next steps: Hook the corner on Main and head south.

“Renewed Spring” at The Towers on Main

Stop 1: The Towers on Main

(1810 S. Main, SLC, 385-381-8253,

towersonmainapts.com)

Mural: "Renewed Spring"

Artist: Josh Scheuerman (@jscheuerman)

Info: Another contender for title of largest mural, this massive image features native Utah plants like Desert Paintbrush and Apache Plum. The building was formerly known as The Argyle and featured an argyle pattern on its facade, which was changed to a solid color before Scheuerman added his design.

Points of interest: It's easy to miss, but Boulevard Gardens Street ends just north of this location. Despite its name, Boulevard Gardens Street is not a street—at least not any more—and instead is a grassy lawn between two rows of homes, with a concrete sidewalk on either side. We should all be so lucky, amirite?

Pit stops: Penny Ann's Cafe; Grove Market and Deli.

“New Day Rising” by Thomas Turner

Stop 2: Central Pointe Condos

(2150 S. Main, South Salt Lake, 801-467-8015)

Mural: "New Day Rising"

Artist: Thomas Turner (thomasturner_tt)

Info: Created in 2022 for South Salt Lake's annual Mural Fest, this mural features several state symbols including a honeybee, a sego lily and an elk antler. On an Instagram post describing the piece, Turner said the growing flower represents the birth of Utah.

Points of interest: Few cities have leaned as hard into street art as South Salt Lake, which commissions a series of new murals every year to dress up the bare walls that dominate the area. This year's festival is happening now, with an artist meet-and-greet on May 13. A full list of murals (and map) can be found at themuralfest.com.

Pit stops: Mad Greek Too; Z Best Greek; Snowfox Sushi; Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers (to the east).

Next steps: Continue south on Main Street and turn west at Bowers Way.

“Depths of the Abyss,” by Dan Toro

Stop 3: SaltFire Brewing Co.

(2199 S. West Temple, South Salt Lake, 385-955-0504,

saltfirebrewing.com)

Mural: "Depths of the Abyss"

Artist: Dan Toro

Info: One of several Mural Fest pieces on either side of West Temple that delineate the new "downtown" of South Salt Lake.

Points of interest: The Parleys/S-Line trail offers an alternative route between Main Street and West Temple, but cyclists attempting to take the trail to either Sugar House or Central Pointe Trax station will find their efforts frustrated by dead ends and hostile curbs—the result of a persistent lack of coordination between South Salt Lake, Salt Lake City and UTA.

Pit Stops: SaltFire Brewing Co. (obv); Beehive Distilling

Next steps: You're almost done! Head north on West Temple and then take a quick left to head west on Utopia Ave.

“High Water” by Matt Monsoon at The Commonwealth Room

Stop 4: The Commonwealth Room

(195 W. 2100 South, South Salt Lake, 800-501-2885,

thestateroompresents.com)

Mural: "High Water"

Artist: Matt Monsoon (@mattmonsoon.art)

Info: Located on the south side of The Commonwealth Room, this mural by artist Matt Monsoon was created in 2019 for the city's Mural Fest.

Points of interest: The adjacent Central Pointe Station is the only Trax stop served by the Red Line, Green Line, Blue Line and S-Line Streetcar, making it one of the most transit-connected locations in the state. But a failure of design and property-line issues has left the train station inaccessible from the east.

Pit stops: Shades Brewing, Pat's Barbecue

Next steps: Congratulations! You've completed Stage 3. Even though you can see the train, you'll need to meander your way around to 2100 South before you can catch a Trax back downtown.