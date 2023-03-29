Get lost in these low-key Salt Lake City labyrinths 

Bryant Heath

A brightly colored maze decorates a parking lot near the Commonwealth Room and the Center for Spiritual Living.

Quick: what's the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the word "labyrinth"? If you're like me, it's probably movie-related.

Was it the suspenseful world created by Guillermo del Toro in Pan's Labyrinth or David Bowie's fantastical realm in the appropriately titled Labyrinth? Maybe the word reminded you of the hedge-based mazes in the end scenes of both The Shining and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire?

Regardless, labyrinths seem to belong less to the real world than that of fictional ones.

So, it was a surprise to me when running the streets of Salt Lake to come across more than half a dozen of them scattered across the valley.

No, these labyrinths aren't all three-dimensional—with high walls and complex passageways—as what you might find being guarded by the minotaur; their purpose is less for confinement and more for meditation. Because of the therapeutic nature attributed to walking labyrinths, most that I've been able to spot are located at hospitals and churches, with a few exceptions such as the Jordan River Peace Labyrinth near 1550 South and 1125 West.

Two that I am particularly fond of can be found at the interior courtyard of the St. Mark's Cathedral at 231 E. 100 South and the southeast corner of the Holladay United Church of Christ at 2631 E. Murray Holladay Road (lower left and right photo, respectively). The pristine concrete path at St. Mark's reminds me of another labyrinth located outside the University of Utah's Tanner Irish Humanities Building, whereas the quaint, homemade gravel path at the Holladay UCC is definitely one-of-a-kind.

But my all-time favorite labyrinth was the first one I came across when noodling around South Salt Lake. Located in the parking lot of the Commonwealth Room music venue at 195 W. 2100 South (above), the short, brightly painted maze is the creation of the nearby Center for Spiritual Living and was most unexpected to stumble upon. A-maze-ing!