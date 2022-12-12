Geneva Rock's Wilford Clyde Named Giant in Our City by Salt Lake Chamber 

Salt Lake Chamber

Utah businessman Wilford Clyde to receive 44th Giant in Our City award from the Salt Lake Chamber.

Businessman Wilford Clyde is the Salt Lake Chamber's next Giant in Our City, an annual honor now in its 44th year.

Announced Wednesday, the prestigious award recognizes "exceptional and distinguished service, as well as extraordinary professional achievement," according to a Chamber press release.

“In my career and in my civic service, I'm grateful for all the good people who come together to make things better,” Clyde said in a prepared statement. “With so many individuals who deserve this honor, I am truly humbled. It really does take all of us, working together, through ups and downs, to build community.”

Clyde was named CEO of Clyde Companies Inc. in 2001, which includes the subsidiaries WW Clyde, Geneva Rock, Sunroc, Sunpro, IHC Scott, Bridgesource, GWC Capital and Beehive Insurance. He is a previous chairman of the Salt Lake Chamber and has served on the Utah State Board of Regents as well as the boards of the Utah Manufacturers Association, the Utah Associated General Contractors, the Provo/Orem Chamber of Commerce and the Utah Valley University Board of Trustees.

In a prepared statement, Chamber president and CEO Derek Miller praised Clyde's "exceptional" leadership and business acumen.

“We could not be more excited for Wilford to be honored as the next ‘Giant in our City,’” Miller said. "At his core, Wilford is a builder, not only of highways, bridges and dams, but of communities. He serves on numerous boards and donates his time and resources to help secure our future. Wilford is a true leader and an example anyone can aspire to.”

The award will be presented at the 2023 Giant in our City celebration, to be held on April 27 at the Grand America Hotel.