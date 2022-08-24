click to enlarge

Gender Games

Ladies, beware. Someone may be sneaking into your medical records to determine if you're really female. Next up, they'll be taking off your panties just to check. In this "you-will-not-replace-us" world, transgender youth are the latest minority under attack. What would motivate this, you ask? Fear and disbelief. According to the Associated Press, the Utah High School Athletic Association poured over a child's records because the athlete beat some other girls "by a wide margin" in a competition, and parents thought that meant testosterone was involved. Meanwhile, the Utah GOP resolved to ban gender-affirming drugs for trans youth. And not to be outdone, the Legislature wants to take another look at that law banning so-called conversion "therapy." As lawmakers struggle to find a good reason to allow this traumatizing treatment, some echo those "free speech" platitudes because anything goes—unless it doesn't. But there is a glimmer of good news, as a judge has granted a preliminary injunction on the trans athlete ban.

The Dredge Report

In the world of weird ideas, Utah Lake is getting a reprieve. That's the lake that's been suffering from algae blooms and frightening lore. The state's largest freshwater lake long endured trashy people dumping sewage and contaminating it with heavy metals. But much like climate change, the solution to the problem will take decades. That is, unless you decide to dredge it and build a city in the middle. The Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, speaking to a legislative committee, says that is a really bad idea—if not unconstitutional, Fox13 News reported. Polls show people don't like the idea, even though that's never stopped the Legislature. But the Attorney General's Office, issuing an opinion that dredging isn't legal, may just be able to. The Salt Lake Tribune wasn't able to scare up a copy of the opinion, but the division feels confident in that advice. Let nature and environmental experts do their job.

Change in the Wind

Speaking of the environment, how about those Republicans? They focus on how anything affects business and rich people's taxes, so they were uniformly against the Inflation Reduction Act. The bill has much-needed provisions to clean the air and help the struggling environment. Paul Krugman of The New York Times points out that the environment has become a culture war. "Republican belief that environmental protection hurts the economy soared precisely during the period when revolutionary technological progress in renewable energy was making emissions reductions cheaper than ever before," he wrote. Sadly, for those who breathe, the act incentivizes carbon capture, allowing the fossil-fuel industry to continue polluting. But let's not make the perfect the enemy of the good. Unless you're the GOP.