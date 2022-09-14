Gallery Preview 

Performing arts companies often plan a full season with a specific start and end date—but things are a bit different for other arts spaces. That doesn't mean you can't plan ahead for some of the unique things being offered by Utah's major gallery spaces. Here are just a few highlights to watch for in the coming months.

Utah Museum of Fine Arts (410 Campus Center Dr., umfa.utah.edu): Among the upcoming touring events coming to the University of Utah-based museum is Many Wests: Artists Shaping an American Idea (Feb. 5, 2023 – June 11, 2023). According to Associate Curator of Collections Luke Kelly, the show marks a collaboration between the Smithsonian American Museum and four regional art museums, including UMFA. "The premise of Many Wests was the idea that Western art was often romanticized into Euro-American myths," Kelly says. "The goal was to question racist clichés and highlight multiple communities that also have a claim to the story of the American West."

UMFA also will begin a multi-hear project highlighting works from Japanese-American artist Chiura Obata, from whose estate UMFA received 38 works in 2021. The first such showcase begins later this month, with works including some that Obata did when his family was at the Topaz interment camp 80 years ago.

"What we're doing right now, and will be doing going into 2023, is giving visitors who come to us a more expansive view of art history—artists of color, artists who identify as women," Kelly says. "We as a museum want to make visual art relevant to everybody in our community."

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art (20 S. West Temple, utahmoca.org): In addition to the year-round rotating exhibitions and the Art Truck that brings art experiences to thousands throughout Utah, UMOCA marketing & public programming director Zachary Norman draws attention to the upcoming opportunity on Oct. 21 to visit "open studios" of the gallery's four current artists-in-residence—Matthew Sketch, Jesse Meredith, Ben Sang and Andrea Jensen—to see works in progress.

In January 2023, the UMOCA Main Gallery presents its next large group show, focused around the theme of "home." The exhibition—funded in part by grants from the Warhol Foundation and the VIA Fund/Wagner Foundation—offers a curated selection of national, regional and local artists, "particularly dealing with the kind of housing crisis we're seeing around the country and in Salt Lake City," according to Norman. The second half of 2023 then brings a "greater Utah" art show, with curators from throughout the state helping to identify the exceptional artists from their respective regions.

The Leonardo (209 E. 500 South, theleonardo.org): Plenty of fascinating exhibitions will be ongoing in 2022 at The Leonardo, including the "immersive art" experiences showcasing the Italian Renaissance, Van Gogh, and modernists from Monet to Kandinsky. Coming soon, however, is an experience celebrating the institution's namesake.

Later in September, "Leonardo's Lab" offers an exhibition developed by the Carnegie Science Center planned to run through the end of the year. "It's like you're entering Leonardo's mind and world," says The Leonardo's senior development and PR manager, Krista Numbers. "It has been a long time coming that we do a DaVinci-focused exhibit. We had one about 10 years ago, and it was a hit. ... We saw the opportunity [with this exhibition] and wanted to act on it.

This exhibition—like virtually everything The Leonardo does—is intended to serve one overriding purpose, Numbers says: "With any exhibit, we want to make sure it aligns with our mission of fusing creativity with science, and that it's a good fit for any age and stage. We're not just a children's museum, and not just an art gallery. As we're planning out, quarter by quarter, year of year, we want to keep it interesting and keep adding to what we've done in the past."

Park City Kimball Art Center (1251 Kearns Blvd., Park City, kimballartcenter.org): The Wasatch Back has its own great offerings in addition to those on the Wasatch Front. In a year where climate and environmental issues have come to the forefront in Utah, Kimball Art Center is launching a planned year-long series of exhibitions addressing our interactions with the local landscape. The first such exhibition launches on Dec. 9.

According to Kimball Art Center marketing director Meisha Ross, "The first installment of this series will look at the powerful ways in which contemporary artists—from the local to the international—have harnessed the use of earthen materials. The second installment, transitioning to the impulse for landscape as mythmaker, will be a large group exhibition about the ways in which aspects of our natural world have influenced concepts of identity in the West and beyond. And the final installment, considering how our planet has been irreversibly transformed after two centuries of human impact on natural systems, will look at the ways in which artists help us to conceptualize our place on the planet as well as our individual and communal responsibility for change."