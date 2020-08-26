FUTURE MUSIC PICKS 

Martian Textilez and Roberta Chacon

Outside Lands Moves Inside

This season's loss of well-loved festivals has been no easy blow to recover from, but some are taking it in stride and making do in the meantime. If you were one to travel throughout the summer to big out-of-state fests, you may know of and be mourning the loss of San Francisco's Outside Lands Festival. But no fear: This is one fest that is doing a bite-sized online version of their revelry, both as something of a replacement for the IRL event, and to commemorate years past. Inside Lands is their solution, and the best part is that it's free. While they work diligently to prepare for the 2021 season (with a lineup that's already out) and trying their best to honor ticket holders, Outside Lands has also been working to create this virtual festival that spans two days, packed with archival sets from the 12 years that the festival has been running. It will also be filled out by a few still-secret live performances and interviews with artists, festival curators and small businesses in the Bay Area that have been involved with the festival for ages. While the festival is not local, it may scratch the itch some have for late-August grooving, or at least provide some nostalgia about festivals from summers past. Visit twitch.tv/sfoutsidelands on the weekend of Aug. 28 - 29 to change up your scenery, and for updates on the stream. Or visit sfoutsidelands.com for updates on their 2021 lineup and other details.

Throwback to Y2K

Turn-of-the-millennium nostalgia has been growing in pop culture for some time now, from hyperpop stylings to the resurgence of material familiar from movies like 10 Things I Hate About You or She's All That. For many of us young'uns, a yearning for our actual childhoods is the draw to the era and its aesthetics—and luckily for us, some local artists are coming together for yet another outdoor Urban Lounge show, where they'll pay tribute to the time period. It's also more appealing than ever to look to the past, because the past, whether recent or ancient, was at least coronavirus-free. In the style of other outdoor shows they've been hosting in coordination with JRC Events, the venue will feature socially-distanced and seated set-ups, a distant bartender and the requirement that attendees buy tickets in groups of two or four to ensure that parties can be seated together. Those who decide to visit this blast to the past can look forward to performances by Cera Gibson and her angelic voice; potential raps from Icky Rogers and Phoenix Child; and drag performances by the varied cast of Sarah Prollem, M'Lady Wood, Kay Bye, Tara Lipsyncki, Izzy Lovely, Edgy, Sally-Cone Slopes and others. Visit jrcslc.com for more info on the event and social-distancing guidelines, and for tickets, and don't sleep on this chance to return to simpler—and, honestly, more pop-culturally cool—times on Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.

Murderou$ T

U92 Introduces The Beehive Music Section

One very ambitious local is on a mission to provide more avenues for exposure to local artists: DJ Bangerang of U92. He's a popular dance club DJ in his own right, and has been staying busy these past several months by lending mixes to podcasts and other radio sets, learning production, teaming up with venues like Golden Axe (yeah, it's an axe-throwing spot) for a community fundraiser called SLC Unity Drive, and even doing the rare DJ set. But more than that, he's established a new spot on U92—The Beehive Music Section—for local artists like him to show off their stuff. Debuting at the end of July with local rapper and A.M.A.O skateboarder Murderou$ T, the series has been built up over the past few weeks with more performances by fellow locals Zac Ivie and Shaadie. The latter has been busy releasing music videos for songs like "Soft Spoken" and "They Don't Want It" during these down days, while Ivie performed recently with Dumb Luck and Native Leaves at a presumably-outdoor stage at Urban Lounge. The radio sets are stripped-down affairs—just a mic, a sound booth and the single solo rapper—but the simple format allows the talent of Bangerang's chosen performers to shine through. If you want to catch up on who is disrupting the local rap scene during the pandemic, follow @u92slc and @bangerangthedj on Instagram for updates on who will be up next, and tune into 92.5FM to listen in.

Bellerose in the Garten

A little while back, we wrote about another show at the Garten at Mountain West Cider by way of Two Old Guys—but this time around there's something a little sweeter in store. That would be the stylings of Bellerose, the alias of Kelly Bellerose, who often plays with fellow SLC solo artist JT Draper. Draper had his own show earlier this month, a backyard show with another local by the name of Nathan Spenser. With Bellerose, though, Draper accompanies her acoustic folk stylings and vocals that call back to the strength of celebrated '90s songstresses, which she displays among cover songs and original tracks alike. She's kept busy during the pandemic writing new music, with a soon-to-be released single "Just Like Him," as well as a handful of Facebook Live performances, including one to benefit her own son who lost income due to the pandemic—a fate now familiar to many of us. If you missed the last show at the Garten, don't miss this spirited local talent and the chance to spend the evening in the shady outdoors with a cold cider or two to keep you company. With summer fading soon, and a weird pandemic-ridden autumn surely ahead, every chance to soak up the sun at an outdoor show like this is not to be squandered. Visit facebook.com/thegartenslc for more details about upcoming shows, and don't miss this one on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.

Still from WBCN and the American Revolution

KRCL Explores its Roots

KRCL's Music Meets Movies tradition has shifted online, since going to an indoor movie theater isn't really an advisable thing in this world right now. Instead, they're utilizing the handy-dandy, trusty streaming option, inviting their listeners to partake in good films that benefit the station from home—not such a bad option for those who like having at-home movie nights anyway. They've got something good in store for music lovers, too, and for fans of the community radio that KRCL has fostered for decades. This Music Meets Movies features the 2012 documentary WBCN and the American Revolution, a film that explores the very beginning of what we know today as alternative "community radio." Born out of the co-opting of a classical station by popular late evening and midnight sets that presented underground music and rock 'n' roll, the Boston-based station evolved into a de facto taste-making and band-breaking entity with a reputation nationwide. With their eyes already on the little guys coming up in the music world, they expanded their view to report on alternative narratives around the anti-war protests and the Vietnam War, and fostered programs involving prisoner outreach and community bulletins. The diverse station—which included active and novel participation from women and members of Boston's LGBTQ community—would go on to last several more decades in varying forms, inspiring the existence of more stations just like it, KRCL included. $10 rentals of the film will benefit our very own living descendant of WBCN, and more info can be found at krcl.org/blog/music-meets-movies-at-home.