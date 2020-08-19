FUTURE MUSIC PICKS 

Golden 1 Center

Metallica

Urban Lounge Parks it Out Back

Most of us probably haven't spent much time in the Urban Lounge's backlot—outside of, say, being underage and eyeing the fence, attending the rare tiki nights they used to have a few summers back or chugging a beer in your friend's car before going inside the venue, to stave off buying your first $8 draft of the night. But now, JRC Events has teamed up with the venue to open it up for a real live show—a rare opportunity like the one a week ago at Metro Music Hall, or S&S's Concert Cruises featuring secret show spots. There's no secret here, though, just a firm list of rules for all who want to park their kiesters in the back of the Urban Lounge for some drinks and tunes in late summer's warm evening air. Bands will include Let's Get Famous, Heavy Rollers and Sorrow for Virtue, and any who want to see them can claim a socially-distanced seat when the space opens at 6 p.m. During the course of the event, show-goers can order a drink from the bar where the bartender will remain six feet from all patrons, and make use of the bathroom facilities where only one person may go in at once. Outside of one's seat, patrons are asked to keep their masks on when moving about the space during and between sets—and if one sees friends, wait to visit until the event ends at 10 p.m., when there will be an hour-long loitering period allowed. For fans of the Concert Cruises, or just outdoor shows in general, this is one good chance to enjoy a summer night in a familiar space. Just mask up if you see any familiar faces!

Metallica at the Drive-In

A little while ago, City Weekly reported on the first of a series of drive-in concerts presented by Encore Concerts scheduled at drive-in movie theaters around the country. Well, they haven't stopped, and while the last one we reported on was a country/pop fusion for the whole family, now fans of a more hardcore bent can indulge in this new format. That's right, Metallica is coming to a silver screen near you, which is not something any of us could have conceived of before this pandemic hit. Outside of being a filmed version of a real stadium concert, the film features intimate documentation from the band's decades-long career, making this more than just a concert. It's sure to appeal to any longtime Metallica fan—like, say, your ex-metalhead father, or your current metalhead self. Each ticket purchase also gets you four downloads of Metallica's yet unreleased S&M2, which features recordings of two historic, epic concert collaborations between Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony, another perq that makes this filmed concert different from the kind of in-person experience we're all used to. The scheduled "opener" is a film of the band Three Days Grace, made in similar drive-in-friendly fashion. Each general admission ticket for the Aug. 29 screening is $115, admitting one carload of up to six people, and Utahns can catch the show at three locations—the Basin Drive-In in Mt. Pleasant, Motor Vu Theater in Tooele or the Redwood Drive-In in West Valley. Visit encorelive.com for ticket info and more on social distancing and COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Utah Symphony's Secret Show

It's been a waiting game to see how long live music took to start feeling titillatingly illicit rather than impossible, but Musicians of the Utah Symphony (MOTUS) are going ahead with putting on a show that's rather like a speakeasy event. With this first live concert since March, MOTUS presents an exciting, diverse night of listening to both virtual live-stream attendees and lucky lottery winners who get to view the performance IRL. Throughout the month of August, classical-music-lovers who've missed the symphony were able to enter to win one of the 15 pairs of exclusive tickets to the secret event located somewhere in the lower Aves, with winners selected on Aug. 17. Finding out about this first official event has me wondering what other secret shows have been reverberating through that neighborhood this summer—in the early evenings, sometimes there's been an echoing clang of music in the Avenues, which ricochets off of the tall houses and trees that line the sloping streets. Perhaps they've been holding practice sessions these months, or perhaps someone else has been hosting secret shows all along. Either way, congratulations to those winners who get to find out the location and attend the socially-distanced event, and best of luck next time to those who will be watching from home. If you want in on the latter viewing option, tune into @musiciansutsym on Instagram to catch the live-stream at 8 p.m. on Aug. 21, and hope for another chance to get in on the secret spot in the future.

Level Crossing’s Patio

Level Crossing's Patio Series

Another local brewery is opening up its outdoor space to live music, falling in line with many others who have found late summer to be the time to do so. Level Crossing will offer up more than just their fantastic and innovative brews at their space in South Salt Lake (2496 S. West Temple), adding their menu of fresh, in-house happy-hour pizzas to keep you company out on the patio, which is filled with distanced tables and chairs. After a few shows through the month of August, they're slated to feature the singer-songwriter stylings of Ben Brinton next on Aug. 21, after Brinton has spent much of the pandemic gracing only his Facebook page with his playing. He'll be followed by James Kleuh on Aug. 28, and Rick Gerber to open up the month of September on the 4th. The latter seemingly hasn't rested at all in his soulful, rollicking musical ways these past few months, playing several dates at bars around Utah and Idaho, and in Lava Hot Springs in particular. J.T. Draper will follow on Sept. 11 with his bluesy outlaw folk rock—one of his first live performances in recent months—and Michelle Moonshine does her own Americana thing on Sept. 18. With this much local talent to look forward to, and with Level Crossing adhering to social distancing and mask-on guidelines for both patrons and employees, this is one welcoming patio to spend an evening on, and kiss the summer heat goodbye. Go to facebook.com/levelcrossingbrewingco for more info on showtimes and other updates.

Courtesy Photo

Imagine Music Ogden

Local Binge: Imagine Music

Ogden is home to its own population of young and novice music-makers, and Imagine Music is the school where they find an educational home. Taking a unique stance on teaching their many instruments, the folks at Imagine Music know that half the fun of learning an instrument is learning the songs one loves most, and that fostering space for that kind of learning alongside more traditional methods is a great way to keep up engagement in new learners. "People just want to learn their favorite songs" is a frequent refrain all over their website—a quote from the founder himself, Columbia Records alum David Owen. Owen is joined by a slew of other local talent in his teaching efforts, including Paul Zungia member of the locally successful and up-and-coming band Ugly Boys, Paul Zuniga. Whether one's instrument of choice is guitar, ukulele, drums, bass, piano, violin, cello, mandolin, banjo or even your own voice, they've got a staff of talented teachers (many musicians in their own right) from Utah and beyond to share their expertise with students of all ages. With the new school year approaching, and the world still in such strange flux, it's a better bet than ever that music is the cure for any stressful blues. Visit imaginemusicogden.com to find out more about how to attend classes, and follow them on facebook.com/ImagineMusicOgden for updates.