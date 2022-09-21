click to enlarge

Funding Fossil Fuel

For Republican ideologues, ESG (for Environmental, Social and Governance) scores have become the Critical Race Theory of the finance world. And just as you had no idea what CRT was before all the bitching, ESG is one of those esoteric acronyms whose real meaning is obscured by right-wing zealots. Enter Utah's state Treasurer Marlo Oaks who has feasted off the fruit of partisan politics. Oaks is joining a cadre of Republican state treasurers who say their goal is good investment strategy. Implicit in that is their wanton attempts to bolster the failing and toxic fossil fuel industry. ESG policies are meant to answer to public demands by working through the system. But "the treasurers say the policies are distorting capital markets and denying funding to fossil fuel industries," The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Indeed, that's like saying people of color are going to replace the white overlords. If that's a leftist agenda, then so is "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."

To Forgive Is Divine

It's nice to hear Gov. Spencer Cox concerned about taxpayer dollars. We wouldn't want taxes to benefit just a few, especially when those few want to get educated. Cox and the usual suspects are fighting the Biden administration's plan to forgive student loans, likely because those students want to become leftist elites. It's so unfair to those who've already paid off their loans, although almost no one has been complaining. But imagine if the governor were serious about watching those taxpayer dollars. There's a gondola in the works that will cost more than $550 million to wind its way to a private ski resort used by, yes, the elite. And apparently, as The Salt Lake Tribune notes, we're just fine with the AG spending $5 million to gut the Antiquities Act so that a few in the fossil fuel industry can work the land meant for the public. Yes, we're happy to hear the governor is worried about the taxpayer.

Cease and Desist

Threats and name-calling—from state lawmakers? If that's the way you intend to enforce the abortion "trigger" ban, you may as well get your guns out now. State Reps. Karianne Lisonbee, R-Syracuse, and Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan, convinced 22 GOP lawmakers and two hopefuls to sign a letter warning of criminal consequences for currently legal abortions. Despite the Legislature letterhead, they now say their "warning" to abortion providers was just their "opinion" that elective abortions would be treated as felony offenses, even during a judicial injunction legalizing abortion up to 18 weeks, according to the Deseret News. Planned Parenthood called it a stunt. While that is likely true, it's a stunt that will work only until women show they're fed up with all this vaginal introspection. That will be when the jails are full of doctors, unlucky girls who missed sex ed, the poor and the few rich who couldn't prove their abortion was "necessary."