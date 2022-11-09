From Trio to Solo 

Bri Valadez

Setting off on your own can be scary, especially when it comes to creating music. If you've been creating with bandmates for years, there's a certain comfort there. More musical minds offer a way to bounce ideas off each other and get help when you're stuck. As a solo artist, you don't have as much support in that regard. But for Benny Valadez, now known as Bennyjeans, he's excited to work on his solo project and do what feels right for him creatively.

Bennyjeans is no stranger to the SLC music scene. He plays in the band With Andrea currently, and was in a group called Love, So&So up until recently. The trio has gone their separate ways for now, and Bennyjeans has taken their previously released work under his name, and will be working on new music consistently for the next year or so. He says that being a solo artist feels good. "It's been really nice creatively, he said. "It's also been super difficult not having someone to throw ideas at the wall with, but I've been able to put a lot more time into it."

Right now, his goal is to release one song per month for an entire year. The project is a pretty tall order, but Bennyjeans is confident and excited about the endeavor. He's got songs written and ready to go, and is writing consistently to keep up with the monthly schedule, writing the songs from home as inspiration hits. Bennyjeans finds something that speaks to him and starts with some guitar and vocals. From there he'll weave in a melody and lyrics that come to mind, which lately have been showing his more vulnerable side, which is different for the young artist. "It's honestly, kind of weird," he said. "It feels really good because I've gotten a really good response from people with this song, even better than usual. And I feel like it comes from that vulnerability."

His latest track, "Alone in a Coffin," tackles the fear of dying—a super heavy subject, but Bennjeans decided to lean into it and show that vulnerable side. "That's what people are really looking for, and it feels good to connect with people on that," he said. "And then there's another part of me where my personality outside of that is so, it's just pretty surface level and easy going. I don't really dive into anything like that on a normal basis, so it does satisfy me to just share about that." He also drew from losing his grandmother to cancer at a young age. I just leaned into that pain a little bit, and tried to see if maybe that's what affected me in a certain way, and how I've dealt with that. And so that's the big drawing point for me, was trying to figure out what I am afraid of and why."

Releasing on Nov. 18, Bennyjeans' next track "Not Getting Better" will also be a little bit of a downer, but he wanted to have a contrast to the upbeat music he typically puts out. "I feel like it's just two minutes of really leaning into that uneasy, kind of depressed feeling that I guess I was feeling at the time," he said. "Something that stuck with me while I was writing is that it doesn't feel like it's going to get better a lot of the time. I wanted to keep this song super short to express that it's okay to feel like that sometimes. Rather than feel you need to pull yourself out of this hole, sometimes you kind of just need two minutes to have that emotion and then kind of move on from it." This type of vulnerability and realness helps tackle "toxic positivity," the idea that all negative thoughts should be avoided.

Contrary to a lot of artists and musicians, Bennyjeans didn't find a lot of extra inspiration during the pandemic. While he did write a lot, he wasn't producing the quality work he wanted. "It was like I had too much time on my hands and not enough experience going on, where it kind of felt like I was reaching for things rather than having them come naturally," he said. "So it was definitely an odd time for songwriting, but the few songs that I was able to write and really like are some of my favorite songs I've written."

As he continues to put out new singles for listeners, Bennyjeans is excited for everyone to hear that he's trying to find the best way to express himself. "It's definitely going to change throughout the years. It already has. And I feel like that's a really fun process to go through," he said. "And if you can connect with one of those emotions I put out in a song, I'm extremely grateful for that. That's kind of what I'm reaching for."

Keep up with Bennyjeans on his Instagram, @bennyjeans_, he'll be releasing new songs each month. While he doesn't have any solo shows coming up just yet, you can catch him in his other band With Andrea at Urban Lounge on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $10, and can be found at theurbanloungeslc.com.