Fox News is bad, but Utah's syndicated talk radio is even worse. 

There are dozens of hilarious Reddit threads and TikTok videos dedicated to "Fox News screen burn," wherein people have visited their parents' or grandparents' homes and noticed that the lower left corner of their TV screen has a faint outline of the Fox News logo.

Meaning, the 'rents watch the legally adjudicated misinformation channel so much that their TV has the OLED equivalent of the visage of Christ on a piece of toast seared into the screen.

OK, not so much "hilarious" as "sad AF." Your relatives who watch this conservative crapola cannon all day long have been brainwashed into believing that Joe Biden is somehow both a senile lizard person and a criminal mastermind lizard person, that Donald Trump is Our Savior Sent by God, and that Greg Gutfeld is as funny as Greg Gutfeld thinks he is.

Or worse, Pops and Grams are marinating in NewsMax or OAN because Fox News has become too "woke." Either way, at least it's confined to the household, right? It's not like they're out on the road, red hats slightly poking above the steering wheel on their way to Walmart or, worse, your house.

Allow me to further horrify you with the decades-long existence of right-wing talk radio. Red-staters are outraged that some car manufacturers have removed the AM radio option from newer models. Why? Because Angry Male radio is programmed wall-to-wall with apoplectic conservative blowhards spouting their comforting Christofascist propaganda 24/7. It's Fox News without the niceties and colorful shapes.

Like pollution and Guy Fieri, AM radio signals go everywhere, and the mountainous terrain of Utah is no exception. There are two prominent right-wing AM radio stations in the Salt Lake City area, one of which has a 25,000-watt FM counterpart: KNRS 105.9, home to such hair-helmeted sages as Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck and dollar-store Art Bell replicant George Noory. Full disclosure: I've been blocked by KNRS on X/Twitter for referring to it as "KKKNRS" (not sorry).

The other is KKAT 860 AM, "Utah's Talk Station," which carries the rabid D-list of Mark Levin, Ben Shapiro and Dan Bongino, squeak-toy-voiced "libtard" bashers all. They're half as popular as the big guys, but at least they're twice as putrid.

There are several identical radio stations scattered across central and southern Utah, all carrying the same syndicated shows and the same dumbed-down disinformation discourse (go search the term "news desert" for further trauma). Utah is blanketed with this bullshit—wake up, sheeple!

What's the takeaway here? Put a reverse-parental block on your elders' TVs to filter out Fox News, and then buy them a nice new car with no AM radio. Hey, it's a start.