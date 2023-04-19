click to enlarge

Foul Ball

If you trust the Salt Lake City mayor, you believe that she knew nothing about Major League Baseball coming to the city. Sure, she and her team had been negotiating with the Larry H. Miller Group for a long time after they announced they were pulling the plug on the Ballpark neighborhood and moving the Bees south to Daybreak. So Erin Mendenhall took to Twitter to explain in her heartfelt way that she "was completely surprised by this news" and the "potential of MLB never factored into our talks ... if it had, I would never make a deal in one neighborhood at the expense of another." At least the Ballpark neighborhood got $100 million from the Miller Group to do something. It won't be for MLB, those benefits will be going to the new Power District on the west side, which is great news for them. But the Ballpark neighborhood has some money and a big question mark as its logo.

More Like Gon-Don't-la

"Everybody, Anytime, All-At-Once." No, it's not a movie—it's what Murray resident Steve Camp warns is happening with the push for a gondola up Little Cottonwood Canyon. Never mind that it would be a huge taxpayer money-suck serving just two private ski resorts, UDOT appears poised to move ahead. If you haven't already deleted TikTok, you might want to hear "Andrew, a 24-year resident" of the canyon ask people to "think it through for themselves." We've heard lots of arguments against, including that if you build it, they will come—meaning rather than solving overcrowding, it will exacerbate it. It might not do much, either, during avalanche closures, high winds or thunder and lightning. Icing could shut it down and mechanical problems would add to delays. But as Andrew says, he hopes not to live long enough to see a gondola winding up the canyon.

Make Yourself at Home

You can say a lot of things about Utah, but the state has consistently opened its doors and arms to immigrants. No one is sending them to Cape Cod or New York. And now, Gov. Spencer Cox has signed a law making it easier for professionals to get licensed in Utah. "Too many states are making it harder for those most in need who have amazing skills to actually enter the workforce. We are changing that here in Utah," he told the Deseret News. Admittedly, we're not talking about migrant laborers who could also use a hand up. But SB35 opens two pathways to work for trained immigrants who might otherwise not be able to work in their profession. A January 2023 Utah Business magazine article dubbed Utah one of the most welcoming states in the country. And a New American Task Force launched in 2022 furthered the ideals from the longtime Utah Compact on Immigration. No, Utah is not a terribly diverse state. But at least it knows that diversity matters.