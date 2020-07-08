click to enlarge

Food Truck Face Off

Every summer, the Utah Food Truck League holds a food truck competition to raise money for charity. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the league has cancelled their in-person event, but they're still helping raise money for local nonprofits. Several food trucks in the league will be fundraising throughout the month of July. This year, the league will be taking donations for Fourth Street Clinic, Volunteers of America Utah, Utah Community Action and YWCA Utah. Donations can be made directly to participating food trucks like Jamaica's Kitchen, Balabé and The Local Greek, and a full list of participants can be found by visiting foodtruckfaceoffslc.org. The league also has an option to make donations online, with every $5 securing entry to a prize raffle.

Hook & Reel Opens West Valley Location

It seems like the crab boil trend is picking up in Utah, with national chain Hook & Reel opening its second Utah location in West Valley (3403 Decker Lake Drive, 801-666-2888, hookreel.com). Hook & Reel specializes in build-your-own boils, letting diners pick their seafood, sauce, spice level and supplementals like potatoes and corn on the cob. They boast a staggering list of seafood options that includes snow crab legs, black mussels, scallops, lobster tail and calamari—plus you can get noodles in your boil, which is a stroke of genius. If the prospect of inventing the perfect seafood boil is too daunting, Hook & Reel also offers their own combo boils and mini boils for your convenience.

Porky's Kauai Opens in Lehi

After building up a significant amount of buzz in the Waimea region of Hawaii, Porky's Kauai has opened its first mainland location in Lehi (785 E. 200 South, 801-803-3783, porkyskauai.com). Porky's Kauai has made a name for itself with its coastal hot dog and frankfurter variants that include extras like pulled pork, pineapple and grilled cheese. Any place that only offers only four menu items will always capture my attention—it typically means that the restaurant does these items better than anyone else. As summer is in full swing, a trip to Lehi for some pineapple sausage loaded up with pulled pork and grilled onions is starting to sound pretty damn good.

Quote of the Week: "Seafood makes you live ten years more." –Kevin Steele