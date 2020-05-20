 Food Bank Anticipates Need | Food News | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

May 20, 2020 Eat & Drink » Food News

Food Bank Anticipates Need 

The latest local foodie news.

Food Bank Anticipates Need

Food Bank Anticipates Need
While making projections for the next year, the Utah Food Bank (utahfoodbank.org) is anticipating an increase in the number of Utahns in need of assistance due to COVID-19. As the pandemic resulted in record levels of unemployment throughout the state, the Utah Food Bank struggled to feed those in need. Even though we're de-escalating our risk levels statewide, the economic impact of the pandemic is expected to have long-lasting effects that take us well into next year. In preparation for this anticipated need, the Food Bank is in need of donations, volunteers and other resources. Visit them online for ways to contribute.

Thermometers for Restaurants
As restaurants cautiously reopen, they've been tasked with additional responsibilities to maintain the safety of their customers and employees. To help, Salt Lake County recently distributed free thermometers that restaurant owners could use to take the temperature of their employees before opening for dine-in service. This will hopefully allow restaurant owners to better monitor the health of their employees and encourage them to avoid coming to work if they are feeling any flu-like symptoms. While it's an interesting solution, it's going to be an awkward-as-hell conversation for any restaurant owner to have. Remember to be nice if you're dining in.

Hell's Backbone Scores James Beard Nomination
Though Hell's Backbone (20 North Highway 12, Boulder, 435-335-7464, hellsbackbonegrill.com) has decided to temporarily close during the COVID-19 pandemic, it didn't stop chefs and co-owners Jen Castle and Blake Spalding from nabbing a 2020 best chef nomination from the James Beard Foundation. For anyone who has visited this semi-utopian farm-to-table setup in the tiny town of Boulder, the news doesn't come as much of a surprise. The things that Castle and Spalding have been able to accomplish with their restaurant have rippled outward to truly phenomenal results within their close-knit community. If you're looking for ways to support Hell's Backbone during their closure, feel free to visit their online store for some sweet merch and gift certificates.

Quote of the Week: "Sharing food with another human being is an intimate act that should not be indulged in lightly." –M.F.K. Fisher

