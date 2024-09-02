FLASHBACK 2014: Colin Wolf and Colby Frazier hail a uniquely Utah music memory 

click to enlarge

In commemoration of City Weekly's 40th anniversary, we are digging into our archives to celebrate. Each week, we FLASHBACK to a story or column from our past in honor of four decades of local alt-journalism. Whether the names and issues are familiar or new, we are grateful to have this unique newspaper to contain them all.

Title: Today is the anniversary of Spanish Fork accidentally booking Rage Against the Machine and everyone losing their minds

Authors: Colin Wolf and Colby Frazier

Date: Sep. 11, 2014

Reposted from the original

Residents said they feared the lyrics that will be heard well beyond the fairground's wooden fences as well as the rocker fans that would be there and the potential for injuries that one man who favors the concert said would likely result. Others expressed concern about lawsuits that could result if someone is killed or injured during the concert. They also fear a discrimination lawsuit if the concert is canceled.

It was a festive atmosphere, but some residents considered it more of a freak show. R. Jenkins sat on her porch with her neighbors and watched as young people wearing long chains and bright red and green spiked hair streamed past. She compared the hairstyles to a rooster's comb. Some were half-dressed, she said. A few sported multiple earrings, lip rings, nose rings, even tongue rings—fashion statements residents here don't often see. At least one concert goer asked if he could use her bathroom. He couldn't.