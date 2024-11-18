FLASHBACK 1991: John Saltas responds to reader feedback of the second annual Best of Utah issue. 

click to enlarge

In commemoration of City Weekly's 40th anniversary, we are digging into our archives to celebrate. Each week, we FLASHBACK to a story or column from our past in honor of four decades of local alt-journalism. Whether the names and issues are familiar or new, we are grateful to have this unique newspaper to contain them all.

Title: The Usual "Best of Utah" Fallout

Author: John Saltas

Date: Feb. 5, 1991

click to enlarge

As with last year, some people don't agree with the masses regarding the winners in our annual readers' poll. Luckily, though, this year the complaints were minimal...but like last year, they came via recorded messages on our recorder. Here's a sampling:

Dear Private Eye:

Hi. You misspelled Domino's Pizza—there's no "E" in it. But, that's not what bugs me. You've got them down for Best Delivery; maybe, but one woman got killed rushing to meet that 30-hour (sic, minute) time limit, and I've also seen a fat man working there who's liable to have a heart attack as he runs around.

Ed. You're likely correct, but that's how the readers voted.

Dear Private Eye:

Yeah, my message is that in your, whatever special here—Best of Utah 1990—in the best radio section you did not mention Martin Davis [with other KTKK hosts, listed under "Best Call-In Station." Ed.]. He is, between Mills Crenshaw and Kay Henrie, and John Prince and all those people, and he is probably the best as far as I'm concerned, on the air, and I really find it shitty of you, excuse the language, to not even ...[Beep. End of message].

Ed. Is that a British accent I detect?

Dear Private Eye:

Thanks for an outlet that allows us to give recognition through our votes to good establishments; to those who don't usually get it. I look forward to trying to get to as many winners as I can this year. And I'm looking forward to voting in the music poll. When is it coming?

Ed. Thanks for paying attention. We appreciate it. The music poll is in this issue, and will be in our next one as well.

Dear Private Eye:

How come you didn't mention Zorba's Kitchen in your "Best Greek Food" listings?

Ed. Because we forgot. We do like them, though, a lot, as evidenced by our very favorable review of them last fall.

Dear Private Eye:

Great issue. You guys have panache.

Ed. Thanks. We needed that.

An omission:

At the end of the listings, two write-ins were chopped off the end of the text listings. It should have read as follows:

BEST UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR: Kathryn Stockton; BEST CARD READER: Sharol Sylvester; BEST TATTOO ARTIST: Keith Stevens

Best start for 1991:

Eleni Rose Saltas

Born: 9:43 a.m., January 27, 1991, Superbowl Sunday

8 pounds, 11 ounces, 21 1/2 inches

What a pretty little girl you are!

Don't grow up to be anything but happy.

I can only hope you don't become a Republican.

Make sure Little Pete dresses ok.

Don't let anyone mess with your freedom of choice.

Best to you. Love, Dad.