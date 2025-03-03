FLASHBACK 1989: David Pace reviews the 28th Utah Shakespeare Festival. 

click to enlarge

In commemoration of City Weekly's 40th anniversary, we are digging into our archives to celebrate. Each week, we FLASHBACK to a story or column from our past in honor of four decades of local alt-journalism. Whether the names and issues are familiar or new, we are grateful to have this unique newspaper to contain them all.

Title: Hits and Misses at Cedar City

Author: David Pace

Date: Aug. 25, 1989

The Utah Shakespearean Festival in Cedar City is one of the finest professional arts efforts in the state. Now in its 28th season, the festival has not only consistently produced high-quality shows, but expanded into a new, second theater. This year, as always, the festival is worth it even though there were a few things—primarily directorial—that were troubling.

Why, for instance, did director Jim O'Connor elect to "pageantize" the three speeches of Iris, Ceres and Juno (in the second half of The Tempest) in a musical, masked round at the expense of their respective speeches? The otherwise precise and clear delivery and charming interpretation of the characters—with the possible exception of Caliban (Richard Pelzman) whose sloppy, base character became sloppy, base acting—carried the text, the theme, the glory of the play adequately enough. Miranda's (Carrie Preston) playful, familiar relationship with her father Prospero (Barry Kraft) was a delight as was the execution of Ariel's sprightly choreography, performed by Richard Hill, wearing a kind of sturdy, glitzy teddy.

Why, for instance, did director Howard Jensen feel compelled to make an already brutal, bloody play, Macbeth, so hyper-violent? Why did he elect to bring out not one of Macduff's children, as the script requires, but three, including an infant and a four-year-old whose tiny, shrouded figure is mercifully lost in a blackout as the murderers approach her, their knives dripping with the warm blood of her mother and two siblings? The violence turns dramatically manipulative here.

The generally wonderful Patrick Page is less than wonderful as Macbeth, his guttural, heavy breathing so repetitive it's nearly comical. Page plays a Macbeth too self-absorbed in his agony over his inability to shake off the fallout of "the dead." It was dramatically annoying. This is not to say that the show wasn't stirring, with beautifully executed scenes. Monica Bell as Lady Macbeth appeared lovely, glowing, radiant, almost angelic in the sleepwalking scene punctuated with Sybil-like talk. The character is a woman whose sheer inertia keeps her on the evil path but who's scared of her own shadow...and of her dreams.

The "why" reserved for The Winter's Tale is directed to the playwright. Since Shakespeare isn't readily available to answer the question "Why this play?" I accept at least one often given by scholars: the issues explored in Tale are, as the director (Robert Cohen) states, "deeply textured."

"Look down and look what death is doing," says Hermione (Amy Thone) to the jealous and crazed Leontes (Barry Kraft, again) as she pleads her innocence before him in the royal court. Though the circumstances of the first half of the play seem unlikely because they lack motivation, the issues of love, distrust, cruelty, and then remorse followed by forgiveness are eloquent. Laurie Birningham as Paulina is especially keen as the steady, militant conscience of Leontes. So, too, is Hermione as the expecting mother; her tenderness for her husband when all is forgiven pales, and does so realistically, I thought, by that given to her long-lost son (Juliann Bishop), an even more innocent casualty of her husband's raging jealousy in the first two acts of the play.

It is no doubt difficult, year in and year out, to stage Shakespeare in a fresh, inviting way. There are so many to please: the audience of varied backgrounds and experiences with Shakespeare, actors, directors, scholars...headstrong media critics. And the pleasing generally is there at the Utah Shakespeare Festival. In spite of the above criticism, the plays are admirable, worthwhile.