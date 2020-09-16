 Flaming Rhetoric | Opinion | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

September 16, 2020 News » Opinion

Flaming Rhetoric 

Taking a Gander: Fires mean fewer Democrats will vote

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

As if our world didn't have enough to worry about, the record destruction of Western states by wildfires has taken a horrifying toll, both on the economic front and on the realm of human suffering.

Luckily, our president is on top of it—just as he showed his stunning, amazing, remarkable grip on the coronavirus pandemic. Let's face it, there has never, in the 243 years since the Declaration of Independence, been a more capable leader. As we all know, he has exceeded the expertise of all past presidents and earned himself a place in the record books as the most incredible leader in the history of the world. The stature of Lincoln's memory shrinks in Trump's presence. We know that because he told us so.

It isn't enough just to say that The Donald is the best POTUS in the history of our nation; he's so much more. Trump's intellectual grasp of his own greatness has created a superlative in everything he does. He is, hands down, the greatest conservationist, the most tenacious defender of the precepts of law and order, the most unquestionably devoutly Christian president since the New Testament, possessor of the planet's highest IQ, swamp-drainer extraordinaire and definitely the most stunningly-handsome American ever born.

So, I'm going to take you for a whimsical trip on Air Force One to the fire-stricken areas of the Pacific states—just so you can see the infinite wonder of our darling POTUS.

The great jet has landed, and Trump is discussing the growing crisis of out-of-control wildfires with a FOX News reporter:

Reporter: Mr. President, it's great to see you. How was your trip?

POTUS: It was lovely, except that the smoke from the fires made it impossible to see my favorite Republican states. But, then again, I just realized that enough fire retardant could actually turn California and the Northwest "red." It really makes me mad that the forest managers in California, Oregon and Washington have been so incompetent in preserving our natural resources. Let's face it; if Yo-Semite burns, where will we drill for oil? How could those Democrats have allowed this to happen? You know, they only do this stuff to make me look bad. They should all be shot.

Reporter: Wouldn't that be a bit extreme?

POTUS: No. I think that people disloyal to me—and the precept of preserving the American dream—are best described as "traitors," and that should be a capital offense. I say shoot the bastards.

Reporter: Well, let's not stray too far from the subject—we're talking about the awful wildfires that are decimating our Pacific states. As you know, thousands of buildings have been destroyed; millions of acres have burned; huge numbers of people have been forced to evacuate; and the death toll is mounting. How do you see your role, as America's leader, in dealing with this?

POTUS: Well, just as I have consistently dealt with the coronavirus pandemic, I will provide my amazing leadership through this new crisis. When it comes to wildfires, there's no one in the world who knows more about them or has a better grasp of what needs to be done than I. You can count on it; I will lead our country through this with flying colors.

And, if I didn't have these damned bone spurs, I would be out there myself with my box of matches. (As a smile curling his lips) I actually find the fires very encouraging. Fifty-two post offices have burned. Oops, I probably shouldn't have said that.

Reporter: (gasping) Sir, I must have heard you wrong. Did you say something about your matches?

POTUS: You're not recording this, are you? You know how the left can distort these things, and they'd have a heyday twisting my words. The way I see it, the fire deaths mean fewer Democrats to threaten my throne. But I can't very well look like I'm one of those who's setting the fires—can I?— and, at the same time, be sending in FEMA to deal with the aftermath? The Democrat, socialist pussies, and leftist goons, who follow Biden, set these fires to discredit my reign. I need to save our nation from QAnon, Antifa, and the looming world government that will take over if Biden wins.

Reporter: I'm sorry, Mr. President, did I hear you say the words, "throne" and "reign?"

POTUS: You sure did. God appointed me to this sacred position—just like the divine mandate that crowned Europe's kings. I am His chosen—not just for another four years or 12 years, but for life. My matchbook is simply a part of Judgment Day, and I will make sure that these damned Democrat-led, shit-hole states pay for their heresy. Enough said!

POTUS: And, just as an afterthought, God has personally assured me that my hotels will be spared, and my golf courses will remain green. The strategy is easy; let those wicked Blue Democrat socialists fry!

Reporter: Thank you, sir.

POTUS: You're welcome. But are you sure you haven't recorded me?

While Trump may not actually be running through the forests with his matchbook, there's no question about it; he is very much fueling the flames of tragedy, chaos and death.

The author is a former Vietnam-era Army assistant public information officer. He resides in Riverton with his wife, Carol, and the beloved ashes of their mongrel dog.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
  |  

More Opinion »

More by Michael S. Robinson Sr.

  • A Likeable Fraud

    Taking a Gander: Burgess Owens struggles to get his story straight
    • by Michael S. Robinson Sr.
    • Sep 2, 2020

  • Off to the Races

    Taking a Gander: The once-vital U.S Postal Service not a sure bet
    • by Michael S. Robinson Sr.
    • Aug 26, 2020

  • Finding Freedom

    Taking a Gander: ACLU's Clemency Project
    • by Michael S. Robinson Sr.
    • Aug 19, 2020
  • More »

Latest in Opinion

Readers also liked…

  • Utah and Somalia: Not So Different

    This barbaric practice has been renounced by the World Health Organization, and many enlightened countries have enacted laws to stop it.
    • by Michael S. Robinson Sr.
    • Apr 3, 2019

  • Trump's Ten Commandments

    The story was the emetic equivalent of a gallon of ipecac. Perhaps only a handful of attendees could clearly see Trump's horns and his trident.
    • by Michael S. Robinson Sr.
    • Jan 8, 2020
Promotions
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation