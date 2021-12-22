Find Your NYE 

The Gateway

Obviously last year was a no-go for big New Year's celebrations, but this year couldn't be more different. Below we've got way too many events for you to choose from if going out is on your mind. Whether it's downtown revelry you desire or local-show intimacy, there's something for everyone this New Year's Eve.

New Year's Eve with George Michael Reborn @ O.P. Rockwell: You heard that right: O.P. Rockwell is raising the spirit of George Michael from the dead for this end-of-year shindig. An unconventional way to close out the year? Maybe, but also who doesn't want to close out the year to "Careless Whisper." Get to O.P. by 9 p.m. to dance to DJ Danny Boy, and then stick around for the midnight countdown—maybe you'll even feel the real spirit of Michael in the room as you dance your way into a new year. Doors are at 7 p.m., the show is 21+ and tickets are $99 - $175 at oprockwell.com.

NYE 2022 Bash @ The Westerner: For the cowboys out there, you're probably already heading to The Westerner to send out the New Year, as only the Westerner can. All the trappings of a good night at the Westerner will be present at this New Year's Eve bash, including the line-dance lessons they're well-known for, plus music later from Kaleb Austin. Indulge in some themed cocktails, giveaways and, of course, Jell-O shots. Line-dance lessons go from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.—just enough time to learn well enough to boot scoot'n boogie right out of 2021. The party is 21+ and there's a $15 cover.

Brue, Sunfish and Guava Tree New Year's Eve @ Kilby Court: If Kilby Court is your musical home, make this your NYE destination. Rock out the last of the year with some of Utah's rockin'-est young lads in Brue, Sunfish and Guava Tree. Brue is the latest project of Sammy Brue, who seems to have stepped away from his solo Americana style to focus on this new, incredibly noisy rock outfit. They'll find a perfect companion in Sunfish, another young up-and-coming band who just released their own rock-riddled debut this year. Both bands find some balance in the company of Guava Tree, who will deliver onto the crowd their funky, psychedelic vibes. This event is all-ages, starts at 7 p.m. and is $10 at kilbycourt.com.

Mokie New Year's Eve @ The Commonwealth Room: Fans of the local jam band Mokie should definitely make this their NYE spot, because this might be Mokie's last show. At least they're teasing that; on the post for the event, it says "this could be the last time," and elsewhere the show is described as "their final show as a band." What's the truth? Don't wait to find out if you're a fan, and be there. Doors are at 8 p.m., the show is 21+ and tickets are $40 - $58.

Last Hurrah @ The Gateway: While The Gateway still carries that mall-specific sheen of excitement around the holidays, there's so much more going on there these days. Their New Year's Eve event is one of the most diverse in the city, offering up the whole mall as a playground with music at its center. Brother. will be performing alongside The Rubies on the event's main stage, and they'll find dance-worthy support in DJ Justin Cornwall. Besides them, there will be buskers on an outdoor stage and pop-up bars throughout. Businesses and restaurants throughout will stay open late, so feel free to wander. This huge event is free to the public and kicks off at 9 p.m.

JRC Events Presents: New Year's Eve @ The Union Event Center: This event not only pulls in tons of local talent, but big names, too. We've got winners of different seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race, Aja and Yara Sofia, plus more winners from The Boulet Brothers' Dragula, Landon Cider and Biqtch Puddin'. There's also The DoubleTime Twins, fitness and dance gurus from the lovely land of Los Angeles, and local host Gia Bianca Stephens. More than 20 local performers are also expected to make an appearance, showing up with hip hop, dancing, DJ sets and drag performances to keep every kind of guest entertained. The event is 18+, doors are at 8 p.m. and tickets range from $30 - $75 at theunioneventcenter.com.

Pixie & The Partygrass Boys New Year's Eve @ The Depot: If there's one thing true of Pixie & The Partygrass Boys, it's that they're always sure to bring a great time. Local fans of these SLC favorites should make their way to The Depot on New Year's Eve to engage in the whisky 'n chickens wildness that the band specializes in. The band brags that last time they had an NYE show at The Depot, they sold it out, and fans drained the well whiskey. This time around, they're challenging fans to go for the Cutthroat, and inviting fellow bluegrass acts The Pickpockets and Durango, CO-based Stillhouse Junkies along for the ride. The show is 21+, doors are at 7 p.m. and tickets are $15 at depotslc.com.