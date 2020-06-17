click to enlarge

Finca Returns

Restaurateur Scott Evans recently announced that Trestle Tavern (1513 S. 1500 East) would be permanently closing to make way for the grand reopening of Finca (801-532-3372, fincaslc.com), which closed two years ago. Evans will be teaming up with executive chef Mike Richey to reinvigorate the Spanish-inspired flair that Finca was known for. Though Trestle Tavern was a local favorite to the 15th and 15th neighborhood, the response to Finca's reopening has been overwhelmingly positive. In light of COVID-19, Finca will be offering takeout only with plans to open for dine-in service in the near future. The updated patio space and hip neighborhood will undoubtedly be a good fit for Finca's return.

Downtown Farmers Market

As one of summer's premier weekly gatherings, I was curious to see how the Downtown Farmers Market (slcfarmersmarket.org) would handle things during COVID-19. As it turns out, the organizers are stripping the event down to accommodate for social distancing. For example, the event won't dedicate any space to performers or arts & crafts, instead using that extra space to keep vendors 10 feet apart. Additionally, organizers are asking that only one person per household attend, purchase their produce quickly and head out in order to keep traffic down. The Downtown Farmers Market is in full swing, taking place on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from now until Oct. 24 at Pioneer Park (300 S. 300 West).

Enchanted Solstice Masquerade

Since we're all wearing masks to socialize right now anyway, why not find an excuse to spruce them up a bit? The goodly nerds at Evermore Park (382 S. Evermore Lane, Pleasant Grove, 385-323-5135, evermore.com) will be hosting an Enchanted Solstice Masquerade on June 20 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The masquerade will feature a dinner and pub crawl where attendees can sample the tasty fanciful eats provided by Evermore's onsite restaurants, as well as all kinds of fortune telling, tarot readings, leprechaun chasing and live music. Tickets can be purchased online, and attendees are asked to arrive in half-masks only.

Quote of the Week: "Where there's life, there's hope—and need of vittles." –J.R.R. Tolkien