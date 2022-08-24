Final Drops of Festival Flavor 

Lexi Wild

The last month of summer heat is no sad thing to say goodbye to, but all the fun of hanging out under a late evening sunset and finding endless diversions to attend? Those are the hard things to let go of in August. We wanted to give you one more chance to soak up the sun with music fests still on our summer docket.

Crucialfest: Fans of Salt Lake City's heaviest tradition, don't miss out on Crucialfest 11 Aug. 25-28. The four-day fest scoops great local bands into the lineup of big national acts like Cult Leader (back to SLC for the first time in a few years), The Casket Lottery, Wayfarer, Mizmor and Marissa Nadler. Locals on the lineup also include popular locals like Sunsleeper, I Hear Sirens and Visigoth, plus up-and-comers like Mortigi Tempo, Threar, Dude Cougar, Despite Despair and more than 18 others. Whether you're drawn to shoegaze, post-rock, post-hardcore, plain old hardcore, metal (and all things metal-adjacent), dark folk or anything else driven by gloomy, nasty guitars, don't miss this annual tradition.

View the full lineup and dates, find more info and tickets for the 21+ fest on Instagram at @crucialfest. Ticket prices vary: 4-Night passes are $35; 4-Night VIP passes are $99; Single night tickets are $10; VIP $49, all at Metro Music Hall.

Wasatch Boomer Fest: If you haven't got enough mountain air this summer and you like your sunsets serenaded by the humble pluckings of bluegrass, then do we have the fest for you. Located way up past Kamas, past Heber City, the Wasatch Boomer Fest brings country, folk, classic rock, Americana and bluegrass all up to the blip of a town that is Wallburg in Wasatch County.

Angled towards the tastes of—you guessed it—Baby Boomers, besides the music on offer, the fest will take place at the Richard W. Erickson Foundation's Antique Power Museum, which preserves the kinds of vintage objects and automobiles Boomers also may remember fondly from their youth. Between sets, visitors can enjoy restored vintage cars and motorcycles, old tractors and even train cars that are rideable.

The two-day fest will feature regional and local acts like The Queen Bees out of Colorado, Utah's own Slow Ride, and Seasoned Amnesia, the band Boomer Fest's founder Dave Chappeuies claims as his own. All profit from the fest goes to The Ronald McDonald House. Tickets are $49 presale for Friday, Aug. 26; $60 day-of-show; $59 presale for Saturday, Aug. 27; $70 day-of-show; $79 presale for a weekend pass; $90 at-the-gate; and $45 for a camping pass for both nights. Find tickets for the all-ages fest online at seasonedamnesia.com/wasatch-boomerfest.

Snowpine Western Days: Nothing goes together like fresh mountain air and classic western tunes. Take a day or two off, and head up to the Snowpine Lodge at Alta for non-stop Western vibes at their Snowpine Western Days, Monday, Aug. 29 or Tuesday, Aug. 30, to enjoy Alta without the weekend buzz, and take in the splendor of the peaks around you—or settle in front of the stage, wander around among the vendors and graze on some food.

The all-day fest runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, and features local familiar names like Steven Bosco, The Proper Way and Mountain Country Band with Jim Fish, plus cowboy poetry from Terry Nash, Coloradans like Valerie and Floyd Beard and Caitlyn Taussig, and many more. Tickets to the all-ages fest are $30 for single day tickets; $50 for both days; $50 for one day plus food; and $90 for both days plus food. Find tickets and more info at snowpine.com.

Superbloom Fest: The farthest out date, and the farthest away from Salt Lake City, Superbloom really seems to be cementing itself as summer's closing act. Back for its second year, the Southern Utah-based festival brings a ton of regional and national heavy hitters in the indie pop and folk scenes to the beautiful backdrop of Zion National Park.

Fest founders The National Parks will be joined by alternative folk rock outfit Judah & The Lion, Texas Americana rockers Jamestown Revival, and high-power pop from Smallpools. Chill out with the traditional string offerings from Mipso and the wholesome vibes of Birdtalker. Locals on the bill roam between pop, folk, indie rock and even some R&B, including The Strike, The Moss, Garon Brett, Lantern By Sea and Beeson. Head down to Sand Hollow Resort in Hurricane for some pre-fest camping on Friday, then stay all day for the last songs of summer on Saturday, Sept. 10. The all-ages event is $85 for general admission, $149 for VIP and tickets and info can be found at superbloomfest.com.

The best of the rest:

Moab Music Festival (Aug. 22 – Sept. 16): Visit Utah's most stunning park for a fusion of red-rock splendor and breathtaking classical performances. moabmusicfest.org

International Folk Festival (Aug. 24): Enjoy folk music from Korea, Ukraine, Mexico, Kingdom of Tonga, Slovakia and the Basque region, all at this free single day fest at Sandy Amphitheater. sandyamp.com

Americana Arts & Music Festival (Aug. 26 – 27): Where better to celebrate Americana music than in American Fork? This family-friendly event goes all day both days. americanforkarts.com

Kensington Street Fest (Aug. 27): RoHa Brewing aren't just bringing beer and music together, but information on their neighborhood's pedestrian and biker-friendly Kensington Avenue Neighborhood Byway plan. rohabrewing.com/streetfestival