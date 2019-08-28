click to enlarge

Fillings & Emulsions Raises $45k

Chef Adalberto Diaz and his team at Fillings & Emulsions (fillingsandemulsions.com) recently hosted a bake sale to help RAICES and the Texas Civil Rights Project in their efforts to protect and reunite families who have been separated at our southern border. Last year's effort raised more than $30,000, and the team pulled out all the stops to make a bigger impact this year. My family and I managed to snag one of the final remaining boxes of chocolate chip cookies while the F&E team tallied up their donations. This year's bake sale raised a grand total of $45,000, all of which went to help these two organizations look out for families shattered by immigration policy along the Mexican border. Not only was this a huge undertaking for Chef Diaz and his team, but it showed just how many people among us were willing to pitch in.

The Store Opens Gateway Location

Hot on the heels of opening its Central 9th location, the local grocers at The Store recently opened another location (90 S. Rio Grande St.) in The Gateway shopping center. Boasting a wide selection of local brands such as V Chocolates, Publik Coffee, Leatherby's ice cream and Cutler's Cookies, The Store has been a proud proponent of our local craftspeople for years—plus, it's one of the only places this side of Heber City where you can get pie from June Pies. To celebrate this new location, The Store hosts a "Meet the Maker" event on Saturday, Sept. 7, from noon to 4 p.m., where shoppers can meet the people behind some of their favorite local products.

Utah Restaurants Honored by Wine Spectator

The August issue of Wine Spectator has included several Utah restaurants among the winners of their 2019 Restaurant Awards, which are worldwide accolades bestowed upon restaurants with outstanding wine selections. More than 20 Utah restaurants were recognized with Awards of Excellence and Best Awards of Excellence, including BTG Wine Bar, Veneto, Bangkok Thai and Aerie at Snowbird ski resort. The full list is available at restaurants.winespectator.com, and will keep those wine aficionados among you busy for the rest of the year. The wine scene continues to remain strong in Utah—and now the rest of the world knows about it.

Quote of the Week: "If baking is any labor at all, it's a labor of love."

—Regina Brett

Back Burner tips: comments@cityweekly.net