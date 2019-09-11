click to enlarge

Festa Italiana

If you've ever seriously considered how much pasta you can actually eat, the Festa Italiana is where you can figure it all out. Throughout its five-year run, Festa Italiana has become a local favorite for traditional Italian food—lots of it—and celebrating all things Italy. In addition to all the lovely things to eat and drink, Festa Italiana hosts live music and performances from international artists such as Vincenzo Bencini, Luca DePaolis and the Italian pop stars Etnosound. This year's event takes place at the Gateway (18 N. Rio Grande St.) on Saturday, Sept. 14, from noon to 10 p.m. and on Sunday, Sept. 15, from noon to 7 p.m. Admission is free, and more details can be found at festaitalianaslc.com; see p. 16 for more info)

SLC VegFest

Those after a more plant-based food festival this weekend will want to check out SLC VegFest for some tasty eats and education. The purpose of SLC VegFest is to raise awareness for the benefits of a plant-based diet while showing us how delicious it all can be. With cooking exhibitions and food from local eateries like House of Tibet and Monkeywrench on hand to demonstrate the diversity and variety of plant-based food and a wide range of cruelty-free shopping, SLC VegFest promises to be a tasty and guilt-free way to spend a Saturday. The event takes place at Library Square (210 E. 400 South) on Saturday, Sept. 14, from noon to 8 p.m. It's free to attend, and more information can be found at slcveg.com.

Tin Angel Closes

Although downtown belle Tin Angel snagged a spot inside the new Eccles Theater (131 S. Main), owners Kestrel and Jerry Liedtke decided to shutter the restaurant's previous location on 400 South. I remember this location well because it was one of my earliest entry points into the more hip, locally-owned side of our restaurant scene, and it's sad to see them close their little part of the community. On the flip side, I'm glad the Liedtkes continue to offer their culinary perspective for the theater crowd, and we hope that relationship continues to keep people from going to the nearby Cheesecake Factory.

Quote of the Week: "Life is too short, and I'm Italian. I'd much rather eat pasta and drink wine than be a size 0."

—Sophia Bush

