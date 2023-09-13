Feedback from September 7 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

"Bounty Hunting," Aug. 31 Cover Story

Wow! Two cover stories on the anti-porn law? Someone is missing their content! I noted the writer of both stories is an industry shill from out-of-state.

This story has the aftertaste of Big Tobacco (or Big Pharma) and their damage-control campaigns. We should feel bad for poor, penniless PornHub the way we do for R.J. Reynolds. And we have a great euphemism for porn—the "adult entertainment" industry. One thinks of all those "gentlemen" going to gentlemen's clubs.

The article further stretches reality by suggesting all people who want to limit access to porn to persons under 18 are hapless right-wingers afraid of their shadows, or that other First Amendment rights and even entire churches could get banned.

Finally, your cover illustration blatantly and literally objectifies women. The leering red devil at the top looked pretty pleased. And I am still searching for an explanation of the angry old white guy in old-fashioned clothing firing on the voters and readers.

MARK REX

Salt Lake City

"City Council Bans Drive-thrus in Sugar House ..." Sept. 7 online

Thank God, this has been a long time coming. Haters are gonna hate, but no one will remember or care about them in the future when people are enjoying safer streets with fewer cars. Cheers.

ANDREWKATSO

Via Instagram

Drive-thrus are important, especially for sickly people. Place future drive-thru businesses away from main flow roads. Remove bike lanes from main flow roads and make alternative bike routes in safer locations. No on-street parking, we need more parking structures.

All of these things will decrease traffic on main roads and decrease non-vehicular traffic in high flow zones.

Just my opinion.

RYANHASTINGS_

Via Instagram

My thoughts are, you better get out of that Chick-fil-A line LOL. I do think it's a decent idea—environmental wise—but I think it will affect businesses.

JRC EVENTS

Via Facebook

Let's be real. It was only Chick-fil-A causing this problem. Why [does] everyone else gotta pay the price? Make them move or only ban [their] drive-thru.

BREWJA801

Via Instagram

Let's just make it harder for disabled, sick and elderly.

That makes sense (sarcasm).

LAR_M_J

Via Instagram

One step closer to a pedestrian friendly, more connected community. Love.

THETRASHPILE

Via Instagram

Why is it the government's business to get involved in this?

PETE EDWARD

Via Facebook

Chick-fil-A needs to be taken out of Sugar House.

MILLDAW

Via Instagram

Less idling, I'm down!

PURPLEGLOW BUTTERFLY

Via Instagram

Good. People idle here willy-nilly as is.

TEAM_BUTT_SNIFF

Via Instagram

I live in the area.

Thank you!.

SIMOSAYSLC

Via Instagram

When you're sick and picking up medication, drive-thru seems like a good idea.

MERILEE.MURRAY

Via Instagram

This is absurd and pathetic.

AUSTONCALL

Via Instagram

Send letters to comments@cityweekly.net or post your thoughts on our social media. We want to hear from you!